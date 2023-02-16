ANTHONY McDonald-Tipungwuti's return to the top level gathered pace on Thursday as the Bombers livewire impressed in Essendon's intra-club match, while midfield pair Darcy Parish and Zach Merrett were dominant.

The Bombers played a full-scale match simulation at Tullamarine ahead of their first competitive hitout next Thursday against Gold Coast.

Parish and Merrett stepped up to have standout games in the midfield, alongside a revitalised Dylan Shiel, as the starting centre-square trio for the more senior side.

They were matched against a midfield containing the likes of Archie Perkins, Jye Caldwell and Kyle Langford, with those players expected to also spend time through Essendon's forward line at stages this year.

Archie Perkins runs with the ball during an Essendon training session on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

McDonald-Tipungwuti has been working his way back to AFL conditioning after returning to the club following his short retirement last year, and booted three goals on Thursday buzzing around the Bombers' forward line.

He also produced a trademark chase-down tackle and some crafty inside-50 passes, with the Bombers having also been impressed with fellow small forward Jye Menzie across the summer. The pair look set to give the Bombers some extra ammunition inside the front half at ground level this season, with McDonald-Tipungwuti not playing at AFL level since the end of 2021.

Menzie was a mid-season pick last year, with the Bombers' mid-season selection the previous year, Sam Durham, also among the best with his hard running on the wing and ability to push forward and take a mark.

Jake Stringer played the majority of the game before finishing by running laps, with key forward duo Peter Wright and Sam Weideman also doing the same. Wright, who had a minor calf niggle last month, took several strong marks in attack. Harrison Jones, who has had interruptions across the pre-season, played in the forward line for the less experienced side.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti in action at an Essendon training session on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers had a relatively fit group take part in the contest, with young pair Zach Reid and Nik Cox missing with their respective back injuries, and Matt Guelfi and Ben Hobbs sitting out the game due to their calf complaints.

Top draft pick Elijah Tsatas was also missing as he overcomes his knee injury. Forward Pat Voss had his leg assessed at the end of the game after a late collision.