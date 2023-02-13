Ben Hobbs in action at Essendon training on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON midfielder Ben Hobbs is set to miss the next few weeks of training and the Bombers' unofficial match simulation against Gold Coast.

Hobbs, pick No.13 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, strained his calf at training last week.

The Bombers confirmed the midfielder would be sidelined for "the next few weeks".

INS AND OUTS Every club’s full list changes ahead of 2023



"Ben has completed a full pre-season up to this point, so we expect him to recover quickly," Essendon's general manager of performance Daniel McPherson said.

"His calf has settled quickly and should only require a small de-load before he re-enters the program in the coming weeks."

Ben Hobbs runs out for the warm-up ahead of round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hobbs' setback comes as Matt Guelfi resumed running following his calf strain at the start of the month.

The Bombers said both Hobbs and Guelfi were expected to miss the clash against the Suns on February 23.

Essendon will then face St Kilda in a practice match on March 3 before beginning its season proper against Hawthorn on March 19.