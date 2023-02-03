Matt Guelfi looks dejected after the R19 clash between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG on July 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON forward Matt Guelfi will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a calf strain at training.

Guelfi, who finished third in the Crichton Medal count after an excellent 2022, is set to miss "the next few weeks" of pre-season training.

The small forward kicked a career-high 17 goals in 20 games for the Bombers last year.

"Matt suffered calf soreness following training and was sent for a precautionary MRI, which confirmed that he has a strain in his calf," Essendon general manager of performance Daniel McPherson said.

Matt Guelfi kicks the ball at Essendon training on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He is an important part of our team, and we will take the time to ensure he is fully recovered ahead of the season."

No.5 draft pick Elijah Tsatas will miss the start of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery, while Jake Stringer was on light duties at training on Thursday, although the club says that was planned for the forward.

Essendon hopes Peter Wright will play in its pre-season games after hurting his calf at training.

The Bombers will face Gold Coast in a match simulation on February 23 before taking on St Kilda in a practice game on March 3.