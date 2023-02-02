Essendon players separate Mason Redman and Jake Stringer after a scuffle at training on January 20, 2023. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S Mason Redman has brushed off his scuffle with teammate Jake Stringer at training last month, with the defender also putting his hand up to captain the Bombers should the role become available.

Pictures exclusive to AFL Photos a fortnight ago showed Stringer and Redman clashing after a marking contest at training, with teammates including Dyson Heppell, Peter Wright and Andrew McGrath forced to intervene.

The pair moved apart after the altercation and the session continued.

Essendon players separate Mason Redman and Jake Stringer after a scuffle at training on January 20, 2023. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

On Thursday, Redman laughed off the scuffle, saying he and Stringer were quick to shake off the incident.

"All the boys are competitive. That's why we're here," Redman said.

"Once you get into a match sim (simulation), everyone's competitive nature gets going and there are some clashes out there.

FIRING UP Stringer, Redman scuffle at Bombers training

"It was just a nice cuddle for us. Five minutes later, we were having a chat and it was all good."

Meanwhile, no decision has been made on the Essendon captaincy for this season, with Redman saying new coach Brad Scott wants to see how pre-season training progresses before making a final call.

There is some speculation about whether Heppell will continue in the role and Redman said he would be happy to step up if the position became vacant.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Don's captain call, 'flying' Tiger, Blue axed Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

"If it came around and they thought I was the right man for the job, 100 per cent I would throw my hand up," Redman said.

"The way I look at it, Dyson is still our captain.

"I get the sense he'd want to lead the club again."

'I'M NOT TIED TO IT' Heppell open to captaincy change

The Bombers hope to have best-and-fairest winner Wright playing in their pre-season games after the key forward hurt his calf at training.

No.5 draft pick Elijah Tsatas will definitely miss the start of the season after last month's knee surgery while Stringer was also on light duties during Thursday morning's training session at Tullamarine, but Essendon says that was planned for the star forward.

Gold Coast will host Essendon on February 23 in a match simulation session before the Bombers play St Kilda in a March 3 pre-season match at RSEA Park.

PRACTICE MATCH FIXTURE Check out who your club is playing

"He went off the scan and I think it came back all-clear," Redman said of Wright.

"If we can get them out there for those practice games it will be huge because he's massive for our structure. But having a chat to him this morning it seems like he's going really well."

Redman said chasing and defensive pressure had been key themes through the pre-season after last year's horror season.

Mason Redman at Essendon training on February 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers crashed out of the top eight to 15th and coach Ben Rutten was eventually sacked in a chaotic post-season.

"Brad's been big on pressure and chase pressure, that sort of thing," Redman said.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

"If we can bring that from a midfield and forward point of view, it can give us a lot of good stability behind the ball.

"Defence wins premierships. It's something we've struggled at ... it's been a big focus for us.

"It's been clear if you look at the stats that we've really struggled at stopping the opposition from transitioning the ball for a number of years now. It's been a big focus of ours over this pre-season."