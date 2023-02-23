COLLINGWOOD's four off-season recruits will play their first games in the back and white on Friday, while North Melbourne will be without a host of senior players for its hitout against Richmond.

The extended squads for Friday's six match simulations were announced on Thursday, with the likes of Jason Horne-Francis (Port Adelaide), Izak Rankine (Adelaide), Luke Jackson (Fremantle) and Griffin Logue (North Melbourne) to play their first games for their new clubs after high-profile off-season moves.

The Magpies will be without forward Brody Mihocek but have named Tom Mitchell, Daniel McStay, Bobby Hill and Billy Frampton as well as draftee Ed Allan for their match against Carlton at Ikon Park. The Blues will be missing the likes of Jack Martin, Mitch McGovern and Marc Pittonet but former Fremantle winger Blake Acres and draftee Oliver Hollands have both been named.

Co-captain Jy Simpkin and veterans Ben Cunnington and Todd Goldstein will miss for the Kangaroos against the Tigers, who have named Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto following their high-profile moves in the off-season.

Shai Bolton is among the notable absentees for Richmond, who had already ruled the likes of Tom Lynch (foot) and Jack Graham (toe) as they manage injuries ahead of the season proper.

Sydney will be without without small forward Tom Papley and ruckman Tom Hickey for its match against Brisbane, who have picked Josh Dunkley, Will Ashcroft and Jack Gunston for their first hitouts for the club.

Melbourne fans will get their first look at the Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy double act for the Demons' match against St Kilda, who are expected to try Rowan Marshall, Mitchito Owens and Cooper Sharman up forward as the Saints look to fill the hole left by the injured Max King and Jack Hayes.

In Perth, Rankine will turn out in Crows colours for the first time in their match against Fremantle, although veteran Taylor Walker has not been named, while Dockers fans will get their first look at Jackson and Jaeger O'Meara.

Horne-Francis and Junior Rioli have both been named by Port Adelaide for its match against West Coast, although the Power will be without Zak Butters, while the Eagles have ruled out Luke Shuey (managed), Nic Naitanui (Achilles) and draftee Reuben Ginbey (toe).

The unofficial match simulations are organised between the clubs and their duration, number of players involved and number of breaks will vary as they don't have to follow the standard AFL structure. As a result, there will be no live scores and stats from these matches.

All of the unofficial match simulations will be live streamed on Kayo Sports and broadcast on Foxtel, while there will also be a live blog on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app on Friday for the six matches around the country.

North Melbourne v Richmond at Arden St, 10am AEDT

(4 x 25 min quarters, 2 x 20 mins)

NORTH MELBOURNE

2. Jaidyn Stephenson, 3. Harry Sheezel, 4. Aidan Corr, 5. Curtis Taylor, 7. Jack Ziebell, 8. Bailey Scott, 9. Luke Davies-Uniacke, 11. Luke McDonald, 14. Liam Shiels, 16. Aiden Bonar, 17. Lachie Young, 19. Griffin Logue, 20. Nick Larkey, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 23. Ben McKay, 24. Tom Powell, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 28. Kayne Turner, 29. Will Phillips, 30. Charlie Comben, 31. Josh Goater, 32. Jacob Edwards, 35. Charlie Lazzaro, 36. Phoenix Spicer, 37. Cooper Harvey, 38. Tristan Xerri, 39. Flynn Perez, 40. Eddie Ford, 41. Blake Drury, 42. Kallan Dawson, 43. Aaron Hall, 44. Cam Zurhaar, 45. Hamish Free



Notable absentees: Ben Cunnington, Darcy Tucker, Hugh Greenwood, Jackson Archer, Jy Simpkin, Tarryn Thomas, Todd Goldstein, George Wardlaw, Daniel Howe

RICHMOND

1. Nick Vlastuin, 2. Dylan Grimes, 3. Dion Prestia, 4. Dustin Martin, 5. Jack Ross, 6. Robbie Tarrant, 8. Jack Riewoldt, 9. Trent Cotchin, 10. Maurice Rioli, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith 14. Tim Taranto, 15. Jayden Short, 17. Daniel Rioli, 20. Ivan Soldo, 21. Noah Balta, 22. Jacob Hopper. 25. Toby Nankervis, 27. Thomson Dow, 30. Tom Brown, 31. Rhyan Mansell, 32. Samson Ryan, 33. Kamdyn McIntosh, 37. Kaelan Bradtke, 38. Noah Cumberland, 41. Sam Banks, 42. Judson Clarke, 44. Seth Campbell, 45. Tylar Young, 46. Ben Miller, 47. Bigoa Nyuon, 48. Steely Green

Notable absentees: Shai Bolton, Tom Lynch, Jack Graham, Jason Castagna, Josh Gibcus, Liam Baker, Marlion Pickett, Nathan Broad

Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 11am AEDT

(4 x 25 min quarters)

CARLTON

1. Jack Silvagni, 3. Jesse Motlop 4. Lochie O'Brien, 5. Adam Cerra, 7. Matthew Kennedy, 9. Patrick Cripps, 10. Harry McKay, 12. Tom De Koning, 13. Blake Acres, 14. Oliver Hollands, 15. Sam Docherty, 20. Lachie Plowman, 23. Jacob Weitering, 24. Nic Newman, 25. Zac Fisher, 26. Lachlan Cowan, 29. George Hewett, 30. Charlie Curnow, 33. Lewis Young, 35. Ed Curnow, 36. Josh Honey, 39. Alex Cincotta, 42. Adam Saad, 45. Alex Mirkov

Notable absentees: Sam Walsh, Zac Williams, Mitch McGovern, Jack Martin, Marc Pittonet, Caleb Marchbank, Paddy Dow

COLLINGWOOD

1. Pat Lipinski, 2. Jordan De Goey, 3. Isaac Quaynor, 4. Brayden Maynard, 5. Jamie Elliott, 6. Tom Mitchell, 7. Josh Daicos, 9. John Noble, 10. Scott Pendlebury, 11. Dan McStay, 13. Taylor Adams, 14. Darcy Cameron, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 22. Steele Sidebottom, 23. Bobby Hill, 24. Jakob Ryan, 25. Jack Crisp, 26. Reef McInnes, 28. Nathan Murphy, 30. Darcy Moore, 31. Beau McCreery, 32. Will Hoskin-Elliott, 35. Nick Daicos, 38. Jeremy Howe, 40. Ash Johnson, 46. Mason Cox

Notable absentees: Brody Mihocek, Jack Ginnivan, Josh Carmichael, Oleg Markov, Trent Bianco

Sydney v Brisbane at Tramway Oval (Moore Park), 12pm AEDT

(4 x 25 min quarters)

SYDNEY

1. Chad Warner, 3. Dylan Stephens, 5. Isaac Heeney, 6. Logan McDonald, 8. James Rowbottom, 9. Will Hayward, 10. Aaron Francis, 13. Oliver Florent, 14. Callum Mills, 16. Braeden Campbell, 17. Will Gould, 20. Sam Reid, 21. Errol Gulden, 23. Lance Franklin, 24. Dane Rampe, 25. Cooper Vickery, 26. Luke Parker, 27. Justin McInerney, 28. Will Edwards, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 30. Tom McCartin, 34. Matt Roberts, 35. Caleb Mitchell, 37. Corey Warner, 39. Paddy McCartin, 40. Cameron Owen 41. Lachlan Rankin, 44. Jake Lloyd, 45. Hugo Hall-Kahan, 46. Lachlan McAndrew

Notable absentees: Hayden McLean, Ryan Clarke, Harry Cunningham, Tom Papley, Sam Wicks, Jacob Konstanty, Peter Ladhams, Nick Blakey, Tom Hickey, Robbie Fox, Joel Amartey

BRISBANE

2. Deven Robertson, 3. Joe Daniher, 5. Josh Dunkley, 6. Hugh McCluggage, 7. Jarrod Berry, 8. Will Ashcroft, 9. Lachie Neale, 10. Daniel Rich, 11. Linc McCarthy, 16. Cam Rayner, 18. Keidean Coleman, 19. Jack Gunston, 20. Jaxon Prior, 22. Harry Sharp, 23. Charlie Cameron, 26. Conor McKenna, 29. Jimmy Tunstill, 30. Eric Hipwood, 31. Harris Andrews, 32. Darcy Fort, 33. Zac Bailey, 36. Rhys Mathieson, 37. Brandon Starcevich, 40. Jack Payne, 44. Darcy Wilmot, 46. Oscar McInerney

Notable absentees: Callum Ah Chee, Dayne Zorko, Jarrod Lyons, Marcus Adams, Darcy Gardiner

St Kilda v Melbourne at RSEA Park, 4pm AEDT

(6 x 25 min)

ST KILDA

1. Nick Coffield, 4. Jade Gresham, 5. Brad Crouch, 6. Seb Ross, 7. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, 8. Brad Hill, 9. Jack Steele, 10. Mitch Owens, 11. Hunter Clark, 13. Ryan Byrnes, 14. Liam Stocker, 15. Jack Billings, 16. Dan Butler, 17. Marcus Windhager, 19. Rowan Marshall, 20. Dougal Howard, 21. Zaine Cordy, 22. Jack Higgins, 23. Jack Bytel, 25. Mattaes Phillipou, 26. Josh Battle, 27. Oscar Adams, 29. Jimmy Webster, 31. James Van Es, 32. Mason Wood, 33. Ben Paton, 34. Tom Highmore, 35. Jack Sinclair, 38. Tom Campbell, 42. Max Heath, 43. Cooper Sharman, 44. Callum Wilkie, 45. Jack Peris, 47. Anthony Caminiti

Notable absentees: Zak Jones, Max King, Jack Hayes, Tim Membrey, Daniel McKenzie

MELBOURNE

1. Steven May, 2. Jacob van Rooyen, 4. James Harmes, 5. Christian Petracca, 6. Brodie Grundy, 7. Jack Viney, 8. Jake Lever, 9. Charlie Spargo, 10. Angus Brayshaw, 11. Max Gawn, 12. Lachie Hunter, 13. Clayton Oliver, 14. Michael Hibberd, 15. Ed Langdon, 16. Bailey Laurie, 17. Jake Bowey, 19. Josh Schache, 20. Adam Tomlinson, 21. Matt Jefferson, 22. Blake Howes, 23. James Jordon, 24. Trent Rivers, 25. Tom McDonald, 28. Will Verrall, 29. Kye Turner, 30. Alex Neal-Bullen, 32. Tom Sparrow, 34. Deakyn Smith, 35. Harrison Petty, 36. Kysaiah Pickett, 37. Kade Chandler, 38. Oliver Sestan, 40. Taj Woewodin, 41. Judd McVee, 42. Daniel Turner, 43. Kyah Farris-White, 45. Andy Moniz-Wakefield, 50. Ben Brown

Notable absentees: Christian Salem, Jake Melksham, Luke Dunstan, Bailey Fritsch

Fremantle v Adelaide at Victor George Kailis Oval (Cockburn), 3.30pm AWST

(6 x 25 min)

FREMANTLE

1. Sam Sturt, 2. Jaeger O'Meara, 3. Caleb Serong, 4. Sean Darcy, 5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 7. Nathan Fyfe, 8. Andrew Brayshaw, 9. Luke Jackson, 11. James Aish, 12. Hugh Davies, 14. Nathan Wilson, 15. Ethan Hughes, 17. Will Brodie, 18. Tom Emmett, 19. Josh Corbett, 20. Matt Taberner, 21. Joel Hamling, 22. Max Knobel, 23. Liam Henry, 24. Jye Amiss, 25. Alex Pearce, 26. Hayden Young, 28. Neil Erasmus, 31. Brandon Walker, 33. Travis Colyer, 35. Josh Treacy, 36. Brennan Cox, 37. Josh Draper, 38. Eric Benning, 39. Sam Switkowski, 40. Karl Worner, 41. Bailey Banfield, 42. Liam Reidy, 43. Sebit Kuek, 44. Matt Johnson, 45. Conrad Williams

Notable absentees: Heath Chapman, Luke Ryan, Michael Frederick, Michael Walters, Nathan O'Driscoll, Corey Wagner

ADELAIDE

1. Chayce Jones, 2. Ben Keays, 3. Sam Berry, 4. Lachlan Murphy, 5. Matthew Crouch, 6. Jackson Hately, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 8. Josh Rachele, 9. Rory Sloane, 10. Luke Pedlar, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 15. Brayden Cook, 16. Max Michalanney, 17. Will Hamill, 19. Zac Taylor, 20. Mitch Hinge, 21. Tyler Brown, 22. Izak Rankine, 23. Shane McAdam, 24. Joshua Worrell, 25. Ned McHenry, 26. Harry Schoenberg, 27. Luke Nankervis, 28. Nick Murray, 29. Rory Laird, 30. Wayne Milera, 31. Billy Dowling, 32. Darcy Fogarty, 33. Brodie Smith, 34. Elliott Himmelberg, 35. James Borlase, 37. Patrick Parnell, 38. Lachlan Sholl, 39. Tom Doedee, 40. Hugh Bond, 41. Jordon Butts, 42. Tariek Newchurch, 43. Reilly O'Brien, 44. Lachlan Gollant, 45. Kieran Strachan, 48. Mark Keane.

Notable absentees: Taylor Walker, Andrew McPherson



West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park (Perth), 4.40pm AWST

(4 x 28 min, 2 x 20 min)

WEST COAST

1. Liam Ryan, 2. Jake Waterman, 3. Andrew Gaff, 4. Dom Sheed, 5. Jayden Hunt, 6. Elliot Yeo, 8. Elijah Hewett, 10. Samo Petrevski-Seton, 11. Tim Kelly, 12. Oscar Allen, 14. Liam Duggan, 15. Jamie Cripps, 16. Luke Edwards, 18. Campbell Chesser, 19. Brady Hough, 20. Jeremy McGovern, 21. Jack Petruccelle, 22. Isiah Winder, 23. Alex Witherden, 24. Xavier O’Neill, 25. Shannon Hurn, 26. Zane Trew, 28. Tom Cole, 29. Luke Foley, 32. Bailey Williams, 35. Josh Rotham, 36. Connor West, 37. Tom Barrass, 39. Greg Clark, 40. Callum Jamieson, 42. Harry Edwards, 44. Noah Long, 45. Coby Burgiel, 49. Jai Culley

Notable absentees: Jack Darling, Nic Naitanui, Luke Shuey, Reuben Ginbey, Jamaine Jones

PORT ADELAIDE

1. Tom Jonas, 2. Sam Powell-Pepper, 3. Ryan Burton, 4. Todd Marshall, 5. Dan Houston, 6. Kane Farrell, 7. Xavier Duursma, 10. Travis Boak, 12. Trent McKenzie, 13. Orazio Fantasia, 14. Miles Bergman, 15. Junior Rioli, 16. Ollie Wines, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 19. Mitch Georgiades, 20. Connor Rozee, 21. Aliir Aliir, 22. Charlie Dixon, 23. Dylan Williams, 25. Sam Hayes, 26. Riley Bonner, 27. Brynn Teakle, 28. Willem Drew, 29. Scott Lycett, 34. Lachie Jones, 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 41. Jed McEntee, 44. Jackson Mead

Notable absentees: Zak Butters, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Francis Evans, Jeremy Finlayson, Josh Sinn, Tom Clurey, Trent Dumont