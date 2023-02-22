Tom Lynch kicks the ball during Richmond's clash with Carlton in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND spearhead Tom Lynch is a chance to feature in the Tigers' practice match against Melbourne next week, as he continues to recover from a plantar fasciitis issue.

Lynch has had a very gradual return to pre-season training, and is back training with the main group.

A handful of players are a chance to join Lynch against the Demons, having been ruled out of Friday's match simulation against North Melbourne.

Rising youngster Tyler Sonsie is recovering from a minor hip flexor injury, while Nathan Broad (hamstring) is building in his rehab. Liam Baker (appendix) is an outside chance to play Melbourne, with a clearer picture to emerge next week.

Jack Graham will miss the pre-season matches as he continues to build back from a toe issue, and is back doing skill work with the main group.

Small forward Jason Castagna (hamstring) has also been ruled out of pre-season matches.

A handful of younger players are recuperating from a variety of injuries, pushing out Richmond's injury list to nine before the season has begun: