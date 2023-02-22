RICHMOND spearhead Tom Lynch is a chance to feature in the Tigers' practice match against Melbourne next week, as he continues to recover from a plantar fasciitis issue.
Lynch has had a very gradual return to pre-season training, and is back training with the main group.
A handful of players are a chance to join Lynch against the Demons, having been ruled out of Friday's match simulation against North Melbourne.
Rising youngster Tyler Sonsie is recovering from a minor hip flexor injury, while Nathan Broad (hamstring) is building in his rehab. Liam Baker (appendix) is an outside chance to play Melbourne, with a clearer picture to emerge next week.
Jack Graham will miss the pre-season matches as he continues to build back from a toe issue, and is back doing skill work with the main group.
Small forward Jason Castagna (hamstring) has also been ruled out of pre-season matches.
A handful of younger players are recuperating from a variety of injuries, pushing out Richmond's injury list to nine before the season has begun:
- Josh Gibcus (hamstring surgery) has returned to running
- Jacob Bauer (ankle) is dealing with a minor syndesmosis injury and will start running by the end of the week
- Kaleb Smith (foot) is into his fifth week in a moon boot, with an eye to return to full weight-bearing next week