RICHMOND key defender Robbie Tarrant is racing to be fit for the season-opener against Carlton after he was ruled out of Saturday night's practice match against Melbourne due to a hip complaint.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, the Tigers said Tarrant "is managing some hip symptoms and is unavailable in the short term", but gave no further timeline on his recovery.

With Richmond to face Carlton on March 16, a little more than two weeks away, the Tigers will need all the tall defenders they can get as they look to quell the Blues' twin towers of Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow.

In good news for the Tigers, star forward Tom Lynch is set to play "reduced game time" against the Demons as he returns to full fitness from a foot injury.

Nathan Broad (hamstring) and Liam Baker (appendix), who both missed last week's match simulation against North Melbourne, will play the Demons if they can get through training on Thursday.

Marlion Pickett will again miss due to an adductor problem, but is expected to play in a VFL practice match next week as he looks to be cleared to face the Blues in round one.