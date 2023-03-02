Nic Naitanui in action in West Coast's match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Nic Naitanui is in a race against time to be fit for the season opener against North Melbourne, with coach Adam Simpson conceding the important big man was "doubtful" because of Achilles soreness.

The Eagles will be strengthened for the pre-season clash against Adelaide on Friday, but Naitanui will not be among up to six inclusions as the club prepares to unveil prized draftee Reuben Ginbey.

Captain Luke Shuey will return on managed minutes, with an internal hitout next Friday set to be crucial in the midfielder's build towards round one after some late interruptions in his preparation.

Simpson said Naitanui would play if it was late in the season, but the club was taking a cautious approach with the bigger picture in mind for its No.1 ruckman.

"If this was round 15 we would play him, but it's a long year and we really want to try and get in front of it," the coach said ahead of West Coast's season launch on Thursday.

"I won't put a timeline on it other than it will be small steps. It's March, so we need to take our time.

"Is he right for round one? I can't answer that just yet. He is doubtful."

Simpson said Shuey's preparation for round one would be a "slow burn" and the Norm Smith medallist would play just over a half before building his minutes in next Friday's intraclub hitout.

Key forward Jack Darling trained on Thursday, with Simpson hopeful the premiership star remained on track to play in the opening two rounds after avoiding surgery for an ankle injury.

Ginbey missed the Eagles' practice game against Port Adelaide because of a toe complaint but will be right for the Adelaide clash as the Eagles narrow in on their preferred round one line-up.

"He'll start … he's 18, so we just need to calm down a little bit, but he hasn't put a foot wrong," Simpson said.

Second-year midfielder Campbell Chesser is earmarked for a full game against the Crows, the coach said, after building his minutes through the pre-season after a long return from a serious ankle injury.

The Eagles launched their season at Crown Perth on Thursday, with chairman Paul Fitzpatrick telling the gathered faithful that there was cause for optimism this season as injured stars returned, and the club regenerated with exciting youth.