Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LOCKOUT week brings about a range of emotions. Relief as it is just a few days to go until footy is back and we can celebrate the hard work of the pre-season, but there's also stress.

Some coaches are stressed about how their AFL Fantasy Classic team will look ahead of the first lockout. Have they made too many late changes? Will their structure work? What happens if a certain rookie isn't named?

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Roy, Calvin and Warnie take a calm, albeit excited, approach to lockout week. They run through all the things you need to know including times of team announcements and the key aspect of the game that should be understood.

Each position is previewed for one final time with the best picks named up with some alternative options, including which cash cows you need to have in your team.

Plenty of your questions are answered as we tick down to the first lockout on the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode …

1:15 - All the things Fantasy coaches need to know about the week ahead.

5:00 - Fantasy 101 including lockouts, trading and other game mechanics for Classic.

8:20 - Why Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn could gain DPP ahead of round six.

12:00 - The Traders build their backline with their must-haves headed by Elliot Yeo.

15:30 - Reuben Ginbey is the rookie you can comfortably start.

17:30 - Build your midfield around your cash cows such as Will Ashcroft, Cam Mackenzie and Will Phillips.

20:45 - Calvin will be starting Rory Laird even though he's the top-priced player. Will the other boys follow?

23:00 - Is James Worpel an option?

29:30 - Set-and-forget is the way to play the rucks with Tim English and Rowan Marshall.

33:15 - Who else could be options at R2?

36:30 - Josh Dunkley is an easy selection for Roy.

39:00 - Calvin is going to take on Errol Gulden whose ownership has rocketed to 37 per cent.

43:00 - There could be a few rookies available in the forward line, but scoring potential appears limited.

46:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

50:20 - Tanner Bruhn versus Tom Powell.

55:00 - Where should you take first-year players in a start up Keeper League?

1:03:45 - Luke Davies-Uniacke or Stephen Coniglio?

1:08:30 - Who is the best pick as captain this week?

1:11:45 - Can you spend up for Esava Ratugolea on your bench?

1:15:00 - Big predictions from The Traders for 2023.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.