IT IS the business end of the pre-season; it is lockout week. As the saying goes for many AFL Fantasy Classic pundits, "rookies dictate your structure". Nailing the right cash cows is super important.

A rookie, or cash cow, is defined as a player priced at $300,000 or less.

Although some may argue this, having all 30 players in your squad playing week to week is important. Cash generation is a key factor in the game. Coaches want their cash cows to be playing and increasing in value, so they can trade them out for a cheaper player and upgrade their squad.

Your team will be defined by the rookies you start – and where they line up in your squad – and it's important that you nail the right ones.

Defenders

1. Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000)

Practice match: 68 (56% TOG)

2022: 73 (4 games, under-18 champs)

He's ready to play and it would be unlikely that Eagles coach Adam Simpson leaves him out of the round one team. Temper expectations on his scoring, but the No.1 attribute for a cash cow is playing. Job security is key and Ginbey should have that. He'll play between defence and midfield. Ginbey was in 43 per cent of the Eagles' centre bounces in their practice match against Adelaide.

2. Lachie Cowan (DEF, $242,000)

Practice match: 47 (72% TOG)

2022: 99 (12 games, NAB League)

Cowan will make his AFL debut against the Tigers on Thursday night. He played 72 per cent of the practice match and impressed. As a prolific ball-winner for Tasmania in the NAB League, his attributes include his ability to run and carry, something the Blues will want in their back-half following the season-ending ACL injury to Zac Williams.

3. Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Practice match: 35 (61% TOG)

2022: DNP

The first-round draft pick in 2021 was injured in a pre-season game last year and spent the campaign on the sidelines. Earlier in the pre-season, Chesser was being eased into training but has featured in match simulation and the practice match in the last month and is heading towards a round one debut. A position rotating on the wing is likely.

Campbell Chesser in action during West Coast's training session at Mineral Resources Park on February 10, 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

4. Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $200,000)

Practice match: 43 (76% TOG)

2022: 65 (18 games, VFL)

After playing in the Lions' three finals last year for scores of 51, 62 and 52, we're hoping Wilmot can find a place in the 22 to start the season. The addition of Conor McKenna may make things tighter, but Wilmot was used on the wing in match simulation and practice recently. A great option for your bench.

5. Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Practice match: 73 (80% TOG)

2022: 72 (20 games, VFL)

Fantasy coaches love a mature-aged recruit and Cincotta, who was part of Carlton’s VFL team, ticks the boxes as a 26-year-old. He finished with 16 disposals in the practice match against Sydney. But with Cowan and Oliver Hollands confirmed to debut, Cincotta looks set to miss round one.

OTHERS: Tylar Young (DEF, $200,000), Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000), Miller Bergman (DEF, $200,000), Judd McVee (DEF/MID, $200,000)

I've gone cold on starting two rookies in the backline. Ginbey is a lock and slots in at D6. My worry is that Cincotta may not be named and his job security isn't great. If I was more confident, I would definitely lock him in at D6 and structure up a bit cheaper with Ginbey at D5. Note that I've placed Chesser in the utility position due to his DPP flexibility.

Midfielders

1. Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000)

Practice match: 97 (83% TOG)

2022: 116 (3 games, VFL), 125 (14 games, NAB League)

What more can be said about Ashcroft? Just lock him in. Still not convinced? He had 57 per cent of the Lions' CBAs, behind Josh Dunkley and Lachie Neale, in their match against Geelong. The NAB AFL Rising Star could be his and, like fellow father-son recruit Nick Daicos from last year, the Michael Barlow Medal for the best Fantasy cash cow might already be sent off to the engravers. Just. Lock. Him. In.

2. Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000)

Practice match: 92 (73% TOG)

2022: 86 (10 games, NAB League)

The Hawks are rebuilding and they'll be doing it around their kids in the midfield. Mackenzie is one of them and if we go by his practice match, there's no lack of confidence that the first-year player can make an impact in the engine room. He was involved in 61 per cent of Hawthorn's centre bounces and looked at home, racking up 24 disposals and kicking a goal.

3. Will Phillips (MID, $270,000)

Practice match: 56 (78% TOG)

2022: 51 (3 games, VFL)

Although his numbers in the practice match were modest, Phillips was used regularly in the midfield. He had 56 Fantasy points thanks to his 17 disposals. While it doesn't affect his Fantasy score, he went at 35 per cent efficiency; an area of his game he may need to improve. Locking him in as your M8 is an easy selection for a player going into their third year in the system.

4. Oliver Hollands (MID, $280,000)

Practice match: 68 (84% TOG)

2022: 94 (5 games, NAB League)

Carlton gave Hollands plenty of game time in its practice match as he played predominantly on a wing. He did enough to earn a round one debut. While his price makes you feel like he should be on field (could he bump Phillips?), there’s nothing wrong with paying up for a rookie on the bench.

5. Matt Roberts (MID, $200,000)

Practice match: 67 (69% TOG)

2022: 91 (19 games, VFL)

It might be a challenge for Roberts to crack the Swans' team with a role as their substitute a possible scenario. Playing on the outside in the practice match against the Blues, he collected 15 disposals and five marks for 67 points. One thing that Fantasy coaches will love is that 14 of his disposals were kicks … handy to get that bonus point over handballing. Keep an eye on Roberts and if named, pop him on your bench.

OTHERS: Matthew Johnson (MID, $200,000), Elijah Hewett (MID, $274,000), Harry Sharp (MID, $225,000)

There won't be too many teams without this rookie structure. Ashcroft at M6, Mackenzie at M7 and Phillips at M8. Some have tried structure with just two of them, or even slotted Hollands on field, but this is the most common combo for good reason. If Roberts is named, he will most likely take a bench spot, but at the moment there is more faith in Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $212,000) to be playing and his selection on the midfield bench opens up handy flexibility between MID and FWD.

Rucks

1. Lachlan McAndrew (RUC/FWD, $200,000)

Practice match: 33 (38% TOG)

2022: 31 (11 games, VFL)

Of all the basement-priced rucks, McAndrew is closest to a game. Tom Hickey is injured and Peter Ladhams has had some niggles so the 22-year-old may play a role if required.

Tom De Koning competes with Lachlan McAndrew and Dane Rampe during the practice match between Carlton and Sydney at Blacktown International Sportspark on March 3, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

2. Max Heath (RUC/FWD, $200,000)

Practice match: DNP

2022: 56 (15 games, VFL)

Didn't play in the practice match, but with the big man shortage at the Saints could possibly get a look in… maybe. Realistically, he's an option due to number of Sunday games early in the season for those wanting to take advantage of the captain's loophole.

OTHERS: Ned Moyle (RUC, $200,000), Samson Ryan (RUC/FWD, $200,000).

Umm… not sure what else we are doing here?! McAndrew probably the most likely of any bench ruck to play. He's likely to be a donut (non-playing zero) for those wanting a loophole.

Forwards

1. Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000)

Practice match: 75 (87% TOG)

2022: 88 (14 games, NAB League)

The No.3 pick in last year's draft will be given plenty of opportunity at the Roos. He was their fourth highest scorer in the practice match where his numbers were boosted by a switch to the backline later in the game. Sheezel collected 21 disposals and took five marks to add to his goal. While we don't always like to pick small forwards, Sheezel will push up the ground and if used at half-back, his scoring could be huge. Don't overthink it, lock him in.

2. Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $282,000)

Practice match: 47 (80% TOG)

2022: 123 (8 games, SANFL under-18s)

Scoring could be volatile, but his job security looks safe. After racking up big numbers as a junior, he has the ability to collect the ball; however, we are likely to see him close to goal considering the recent injuries to the Saints' forwards.

3. Fergus Greene (FWD, $200,000)

Practice match: 67 (81% TOG)

2022: 68 (17 games, VFL)

Hawthorn needs a forward with Mitch Lewis' injury and you can all but certainly lock in the 25-year-old to suit up against Essendon in round one. Scoring might be up and down, therefore you don't want to start Greene on field. Three goals against the Magpies in Launceston was enough to lock him in as F7 or F8.

Fergus Greene celebrates during Hawthorn's practice match against Collingwood on March 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

4. Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $212,000)

Practice match: 58 (79% TOG)

2022: 65 (6 games, NAB League)

Father-son recruit has been solid this pre-season with a good showing against the Suns in match simulation and a solid outing against the Saints in the practice match. He kicked the first goal of the game and collected 13 disposals while offering plenty of pressure in the forward line with three tackles. Should make the cut for round one and with dual-position status, you could slot him on your forward or midfield bench.

5. Luke Pedlar (FWD, $213,000)

Practice match: 42 (55% TOG)

2022: 69 (14 games, SANFL)

Another small forward and only a bench option, but Pedlar has been one of the names that has been impressing for Adelaide this pre-season. Hopefully he makes the cut in the round one squad despite a quiet game in the practice match against West Coast.

OTHERS: Jye Menzie (FWD, $283,000), Sam Sturt (FWD, $200,000), Oliver Dempsey (FWD, $200,000), Anthony Caminiti (FWD, $200,000), Kade Chandler (FWD, $200,000)

Although there have been times where going just one rookie on field to allow for the big five forwards as per our Traders team, we have some FWD options, so I am going with two. Sheezel and Phillipou have decent job security, so we'll roll with them. Greene and Pedlar should play, albeit with limited scoring, but a heartbeat on the bench is better than nothing.

