IT'S not too late.

Not to make a team, nor to make last-minute changes you may regret, or look back on with fondness.

Since December, the Traders have been working hard on providing you with the information you need to win the Toyota Hilux this year, or secure a hat in Fantasy Classic.

Missed the club-by-club previews that kicked off on Boxing Day? Find them here.

Not sure about your forward line structure, or who to pick in the rucks, which have given us more headaches than ever before? The Traders previewed every position – and they were joined by Collingwood recruit Tom Mitchell, Adelaide defender Tom Doedee and experts from AFL.com.au.

Roy's Rollin' 22 again? Sure…

Defenders: Sam Docherty (DEF, $977,000), Jordan Dawson (DEF, $893,000), Jack Sinclair (DEF, $911,000), Angus Brayshaw (DEF, $878,000), Nick Daicos (DEF, $769,000), Tom Stewart (DEF, $769,000)

Midfielders: Rory Laird (MID, $1,066,000), Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $995,000), Clayton Oliver (MID, $994,000), Jack Steele (MID, $978,000), Callum Mills (MID, $983,000), Touk Miller (MID, $972,000), Zach Merrett (MID, $949,000), Jack Macrae (MID, $916,000)

Rucks: Rowan Marshall (RUC, $808,000), Tim English (RUC, $901,000)

Forwards: Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $963,000), Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $846,000), Stephen Coniglio (FWD/MID, $871,000), Connor Rozee (FWD/MID, $780,000), Errol Gulden (FWD/MID, $735,000), Dylan Moore (FWD, $826,000)

Want Fantasy advice from last year's Classic champion? Don't miss this.

Did you like the look of a new recruit at your club? Calvin already assessed them all in February. How'd they go in the practice game, you ask? Well, we've got that too.

Calvin's top five recruits (yes, in order): Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $963,000), Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000), Tom Mitchell (MID, $853,000), Brodie Grundy (RUC, $830,000), Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $553,000)

Recruits are one thing, but what about the possible breakouts to come in 2023? Roy took a look at those too.

Roy's top breakout prospects: Errol Gulden (FWD/MID, $735,000), Tom Green (MID, $752,000), Caleb Serong (MID, $777,000), Finn Callaghan (MID, $406,000), Jai Newcombe (MID, $775,000)

Build your team around rookies. Here's the first edition of the rookie bible and, if you want to know more, Fantasy Freako's rookie notes are a must.

If you missed the practice matches, this wrap is a must-read – and this cheat sheet will help you too.

The Traders also revealed their team this week, as did Fantasy Freako, if you need more help.

No excuses not to enter right now.

Then, get ready. OK, we'll help you with that, too. Warnie has the timeline with what you need to look out for next week.

Getting set for lockout week requires some planning. When teams are announced and the lead in to game start times are important times and coaches need to be switched on.

Final teams will be announced 60 minutes before the first bounce when any late changes are announced and the substitutes are named. The subs will come from one of the four emergencies named.

Consider how your team is pieced together as the various announcements are timed. On Wednesday evening, we will know if popular rookie-priced players Alex Cincotta, Lachie Cowan and Ollie Hollands are named for the Blues. On Thursday evening, hopefully we will see more sub-$300k players named to help manage the Fantasy Classic budget. Be on the lookout throughout the week for the debutant videos from clubs.

Ollie Hollands in action during Carlton's match simulation against Collingwood on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Please be reminded that we have a rolling lockout throughout each round, meaning your players can be edited until their club's match has commenced.

All times AEDT.

Wednesday, March 15

6:20pm – Richmond and Carlton teams named.

Thursday, March 16

6:15pm – The Traders live stream with all the late mail on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official app.

6:20pm – Team announcements for the other eight games, with 22s and emergencies named for the Friday and Saturday games, extended squads of 26 (ie. eight on bench) for the Sunday games. Tigers and Blues final teams announced, including substitutes.

7:20pm – Richmond v Carlton commences. All listed players (not just those playing) from the Tigers and Blues will be locked.

Friday, March 17

5:00pm – Sunday squads trimmed to 22s and emergencies.