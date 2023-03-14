IT'S been a long, hard pre-season on the track for us Fantasy coaches but the time has finally arrived to put the boys out on the track and see if they can back up our lofty expectations.

Our first points of the season will be locked in on Thursday night when the Blues beat take on the Tigers in a blockbuster at the MCG with a number of relevant Fantasy players taking the park, led by Sam Docherty (DEF, $977,000), who is owned by 39 per cent of the competition.

This means it is vital you have registered your team, picked your 30 players and hopefully entered a league with some mates before the game to ensure you enjoy the full Fantasy experience.

Don't forget, there are plenty of awesome prizes available, highlighted by a Toyota Hilux or even better, a top 100 cap to wear with pride.

If you need help getting started, here is a template to pick your favourite players around. The bench can be completed once we have more clarity around which rookies will take the park.

Selecting the right cash cows (players under $300K) is difficult yet vital to ensure our teams are generating the cash moving forward to make upgrade trades throughout the season. The rookies will round out each line for us bar the ruck department and they will also fill the bench and utility line. Here are some key players who have already been announced:

Ollie Hollands (MID, $280,000)

Lachie Cowan (DEF, $242,000)

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000)

Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000)

Noah Long (MID/FWD, $200,000)

Stay tuned for the new tradition of teams releasing early debut news via phone calls home to family on social media.

Ollie Hollands in action during Carlton's match simulation against Collingwood on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Understanding the rolling lockout

As each game begins, players from the two competing clubs are locked (you can't trade in/out, change captain/vice-captain or emergency if selected). You will, however, be able to edit the rest of your team until their game locks.

ULTIMATE FANTASY GUIDE Everything you need to pick your team in 2023

Final teams will be announced 60 minutes before the bounce when any late changes are confirmed, and the sub is confirmed.

Thursday, March 16

7.20pm AEDT start: Richmond v Carlton

Friday, March 17

7.40pm AEDT: Geelong v Collingwood

Saturday, March 18

1.45pm AEDT: North Melbourne v West Coast

4.05pm ACDT: Port Adelaide v Brisbane

7.25pm AEDT: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

7.00pm AEST: Gold Coast v Sydney

Sunday, March 19

1.10pm AEDT: Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide

3.20pm AEDT: Hawthorn v Essendon

4.40pm AEDT: St Kilda v Fremantle

Tactical substitute

The substitute is still here and it is important we understand it. Thankfully, the sub will come from the four emergencies, not from within the club's 22. The 23rd player for each team will be named 60 minutes before the bounce of each game.

What is important to understand here?

If the 23rd player takes the field, their score will be registered, therefore prices will change. This can be a disaster from a cash generation perspective. If a player comes on late in the fourth quarter and scores poorly as a result, they are unlikely to reach their breakeven and will lose money as a result.

EVERY POSITION PREVIEWED Premiums, bargains, cash cows, more

If the 23rd player isn't substituted into the game, that is regarded as a DNP and his price will not change.

Who is everyone selecting?

Here are the players who have been burning up the track enough to earn themselves a spot on the top 10 most selected list:

Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000)

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $963,000)

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000)

Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $846,000)

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000)

Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Connor Rozee (FWD/MID, $780,000)

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD/MID, $282,000)

Connor Mackenzie (MID, $288,000)

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $808,000)

The Traders' team

(Selected prior to rookies being confirmed)

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.