Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal during the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star Tom Hawkins has been given the green light to return in Friday night's blockbuster season-opener against Collingwood at the MCG, but dual premiership midfielder Mitch Duncan and off-season signing Jack Bowes have been ruled out.

Hawkins had been racing the clock to be fit for round one after undergoing surgery on his foot in October to repair a problem he carried across the second half of a season where he was named All-Australian for the fifth time.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Despite missing both practice matches against Hawthorn and Brisbane and the match simulation block of the pre-season, Geelong coach Chris Scott said Hawkins was ready to return after training at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday morning.

"He'll play. That was my hope and not quite expectation, but that was my suspicion probably about a month ago, and he just had a ripping month," Scott said on Thursday.

"We don't expect him to be as good [in] round one as he will be as the year evolves, but he's well and truly good enough to play. The last month has given us confidence, which is exciting.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Pie's QF 'regret', Jezza greatness, 'spicy' R1 looms Geelong and Collingwood look back on an epic 2022 qualifying final and preview the round one blockbuster

"We do pick the team tonight, but he'll be in it. You should pick the team 24 hours out from every game; 48 hours out, no one should take too much notice of that. He'll be picked in the team and he'll play."

Geelong has opted to take a cautious approach with Duncan after the 31-year-old was sent to see renowned Adelaide-based physio and club consultant Dr Steve Saunders last week in a bid to get his body right following an injury-interrupted end to the pre-season.

"Mitch won't play for the next few games. It is quite conservative," Scott said.

Mitch Duncan poses during Geelong's official photo day on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I start saying it out loud it reminds me of how we talked about Patty Dangerfield last year, but it is a bit similar. We could bring Mitch in now, but it is a good example of treating players individually based on their specific situation.

"Hawkins is very, very different. He plays a different position and his injury is structurally sound. Mitch could probably play but he is different to Hawkins and we are going to be a bit conservative."

Bowes will also have to wait at least another week before making his first appearance in the hoops since crossing from Gold Coast during the trade period, due to a minor calf niggle, but is expected to be available for next Thursday night's game against Carlton.

GETTABLE Your weekly trade and draft fix, starting in 2023

The Cats' two other trade period acquisitions – Ollie Henry and Tanner Bruhn – will both be named in the 22 to face the Magpies after impressive maiden pre-seasons at Kardinia Park.

Henry will face his old side after his trade wish was granted on deadline day, while Bruhn is set to start his new life back in Geelong at the first opportunity.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More New recruit dines out on helpless Hawks Oliver Henry shows off his craftiness in front of the sticks, snaring four goals donning new colours

Max Holmes, who didn't feature in last year's Grand Final victory over Sydney, is another inclusion after he suffered a minor hamstring injury in the preliminary final win.

Scott said the 20-year-old couldn't have been more impressive in the way he dealt with the brutal decision to leave him out of the side and his application to training since then.

"I couldn't hold Max in higher regard. One, for the way he handled the situation in the moment, it is hard to help players through that. I think we did what we could but it was really a matter of Max handling the situation well and he did that perfectly, I thought," he said.

"His response to pre-season and his evolution towards the player that we think he can be has been brilliant. Behind all of that, the reality of elite level sport, and there are so many examples of this, if you really pushed me on it: I'd love to get Max the ultimate success. But that can't cloud our thinking, we've still got to do what's right for the team.

"He's had to do the work and earn his spot in the team. He has well and truly done that. I think really, you'll never completely forget, but I hope Max looks back on that in the context of his career and sees it as a blip because he was so successful. The only way he can do that is by looking forward."

Max Holmes in action during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Reigning Carji Greeves medallist Jeremy Cameron is expected to face the Magpies, although his partner is still yet to deliver the couple's first child, which could still rule out the superstar forward depending on the timing.

After managing only four appearances in 2022 – only one after round three – Esava Ratugolea is also set to play as a key defender as he continues his evolution down back.

The Cats will pay tribute to four-time premiership great Joel Selwood – who played in every season-opener between 2007 and 2022 – ahead of Friday night's game.