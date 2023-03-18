Jason Horne-Francis and Will Ashcroft during Port Adelaide's match against Brisbane in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW RECRUIT Jason Horne-Francis has played a major role in Port Adelaide's 18.18 (126) to 11.6 (72) comeback win against Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.

After dominating the first quarter, Port lost momentum in the second when Charlie Dixon handed Daniel Rich a 100-metre penalty and goal, the Lions going on to kick six for the term and leading by 18 just before the long break.

However, the big Power forward made up for his error somewhat with a goal on the half-time siren that gave his side some belief, manifested by an eight-goal-to-one third quarter.

The rout continued in the final term as the home team romped away to the 54-point win.

Horne-Francis kicked the second goal of the game before going quiet through the first half, however, he was the main driver of the comeback and gave Power fans plenty to smile about, as did fellow recruit Junior Rioli with three goals and Dixon who also kicked three and dominated in the air as he searched for redemption.

The Lions were also well served by their off-season additions, Josh Dunkley in particular looking strong through the midfield with a game-high clearance count, while Will Ashcroft also had his moments.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Horne-Francis rocks Power with electric first goal Big-name recruit Jason Horne-Francis gets off to the perfect start for his new club with an early major in the first term

01:31 Rich makes Dixon pay full price for back-to-back 50m penalties Daniel Rich slots the goal after Charlie Dixon gives away a 100m penalty

00:42 Ashcroft amazes all with freakish first major Highly touted father-son prospect Will Ashcroft produces a mesmerising first goal in the AFL

00:50 Rioli stuns with electrifying mark and wild goal Junior Rioli produces this brilliant high-flying grab and finishes his work with an outrageous bit of skill

00:38 Irish Lion launches monster first goal for new club Conor McKenna gets his first major as a Lion with this booming kick to extend his side's lead

00:42 Powell-Pepper continues Port roll with brutal snap Sam Powell-Pepper extends his side's lead with this brilliant snapping finish midway through the third term

00:38 Rozee adds to Port's goal frenzy with ripping roost Connor Rozee launches this booming major to continue his side's match-winning domination

PORT ADELAIDE 3.5 5.9 13.13 18.18 (126)

BRISBANE 2.1 8.3 9.5 11.6 (72)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Marshall 4, Rioli 3, Dixon 3, Jones 3, Wines, Rozee, Powell-Pepper, Horne-Francis, Georgiades

Brisbane: Bailey 2, Gunston 2, Rich, McKenna, McInerney, McCarthy, Hipwood, Daniher, Ashcroft