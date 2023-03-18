NEW RECRUIT Jason Horne-Francis has played a major role in Port Adelaide's 18.18 (126) to 11.6 (72) comeback win against Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.
After dominating the first quarter, Port lost momentum in the second when Charlie Dixon handed Daniel Rich a 100-metre penalty and goal, the Lions going on to kick six for the term and leading by 18 just before the long break.
However, the big Power forward made up for his error somewhat with a goal on the half-time siren that gave his side some belief, manifested by an eight-goal-to-one third quarter.
The rout continued in the final term as the home team romped away to the 54-point win.
Horne-Francis kicked the second goal of the game before going quiet through the first half, however, he was the main driver of the comeback and gave Power fans plenty to smile about, as did fellow recruit Junior Rioli with three goals and Dixon who also kicked three and dominated in the air as he searched for redemption.
The Lions were also well served by their off-season additions, Josh Dunkley in particular looking strong through the midfield with a game-high clearance count, while Will Ashcroft also had his moments.
PORT ADELAIDE 3.5 5.9 13.13 18.18 (126)
BRISBANE 2.1 8.3 9.5 11.6 (72)
GOALS
Port Adelaide: Marshall 4, Rioli 3, Dixon 3, Jones 3, Wines, Rozee, Powell-Pepper, Horne-Francis, Georgiades
Brisbane: Bailey 2, Gunston 2, Rich, McKenna, McInerney, McCarthy, Hipwood, Daniher, Ashcroft