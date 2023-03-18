NEW RECRUIT Jason Horne-Francis has played a major role in Port Adelaide's 18.18 (126) to 11.6 (72) comeback win against Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.

After dominating the first quarter, Port lost momentum in the second when Charlie Dixon handed Daniel Rich a 100-metre penalty and goal, the Lions going on to kick six for the term and leading by 18 just before the long break.

POWER v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

However, the big Power forward made up for his error somewhat with a goal on the half-time siren that gave his side some belief, manifested by an eight-goal-to-one third quarter.

The rout continued in the final term as the home team romped away to the 54-point win.

Horne-Francis kicked the second goal of the game before going quiet through the first half, however, he was the main driver of the comeback and gave Power fans plenty to smile about, as did fellow recruit Junior Rioli with three goals and Dixon who also kicked three and dominated in the air as he searched for redemption.

00:50
Published ago

Rioli stuns with electrifying mark and wild goal

Junior Rioli produces this brilliant high-flying grab and finishes his work with an outrageous bit of skill

Published ago

The Lions were also well served by their off-season additions, Josh Dunkley in particular looking strong through the midfield with a game-high clearance count, while Will Ashcroft also had his moments.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Horne-Francis rocks Power with electric first goal

    Big-name recruit Jason Horne-Francis gets off to the perfect start for his new club with an early major in the first term

    AFL
  • 01:31

    Rich makes Dixon pay full price for back-to-back 50m penalties

    Daniel Rich slots the goal after Charlie Dixon gives away a 100m penalty

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Ashcroft amazes all with freakish first major

    Highly touted father-son prospect Will Ashcroft produces a mesmerising first goal in the AFL

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Rioli stuns with electrifying mark and wild goal

    Junior Rioli produces this brilliant high-flying grab and finishes his work with an outrageous bit of skill

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Irish Lion launches monster first goal for new club

    Conor McKenna gets his first major as a Lion with this booming kick to extend his side's lead

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Powell-Pepper continues Port roll with brutal snap

    Sam Powell-Pepper extends his side's lead with this brilliant snapping finish midway through the third term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Rozee adds to Port's goal frenzy with ripping roost

    Connor Rozee launches this booming major to continue his side's match-winning domination

    AFL

PORT ADELAIDE    3.5    5.9    13.13    18.18 (126)
BRISBANE             2.1     8.3     9.5       11.6 (72) 

GOALS
Port Adelaide: Marshall 4, Rioli 3, Dixon 3, Jones 3, Wines, Rozee, Powell-Pepper, Horne-Francis, Georgiades
Brisbane: Bailey 2, Gunston 2, Rich, McKenna, McInerney, McCarthy, Hipwood, Daniher, Ashcroft