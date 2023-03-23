Billy Frampton marks the ball during Collingwood's training session at AIA Centre on December 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will unveil new key defender Billy Frampton against his old side Port Adelaide on Saturday.

The Magpies used the other three players - Tom Mitchell, Dan McStay and Bobby Hill - they recruited in October in the round one win over Geelong.

Now the 26-year-old will get his first chance in black and white, replacing Jeremy Howe after the veteran defender sustained a serious broken forearm in the 22-point win last Friday night.

Frampton arrived at the AIA Centre during the trade period in exchange for a future third-round pick.

The West Australian played six games for Adelaide in 2022 for a total of 21 across three seasons at West Lakes, after playing three games across five years at Port Adelaide.

Frampton transitioned from a ruckman and key forward into a key defender last year, predominantly at SANFL level in a role Collingwood needed to address at the end of last season.

The 201cm, 100kg tall was named an emergency in round one, with the Magpies opting for Nathan Murphy instead last weekend.

But with Howe set to miss at least a couple of months and potentially longer, Frampton now has his chance to cement a spot at AFL level.

