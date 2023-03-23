JACK Martin will miss Carlton's clash against Geelong on Thursday night due to a calf injury.
The Blues have recalled ruckman Marc Pittonet to replace Martin, while Lochie O'Brien has been named sub.
Cooper Whyte will make his AFL debut for the Cats as their sub.
Another bumper crowd is expected with both sides searching for their first win of the season.
The Blues played out a draw with Richmond in the season-opener and have named small forward Corey Durdin to replace the injured George Hewett (hand).
The Cats, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after their round one loss to Collingwood last week.
FOLLOW IT LIVE Full match coverage and stats from 7.20pm AEDT
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.20pm AEDT
Carlton: Jack Martin replaced in selected side by Marc Pittonet
SUBS
Carlton: Lochie O'Brien
Geelong: Cooper Whyte
Off-season recruit Jack Bowes will run out in Geelong colours for the first time after playing 83 games for Gold Coast.
The Cats have held the edge over the Blues in recent times, winning five of their past six matches.