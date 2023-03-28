INTERSTATE teams traveling to South Australia are usually guaranteed a hostile reception by one-eyed Adelaide or Port Adelaide fans, but that won't be the case for most visitors come Gather Round.

Carlton and the Bulldogs can expect their customary torrid welcome when they play the Crows and the Power respectively, but the rest of the competition will battle it out against a fellow traveller in front of largely neutral crowds when the AFL embarks on its biggest-ever road trip.

It will be fascinating to see which clubs can muster the most vocal travelling support or even win over local fans who want to pick a side to cheer for, just for one day.

With all 18 clubs taking up residence in Adelaide for round five, AFL.com.au looks at how your team has fared historically when visiting the City of Churches, has a crack at pinpointing each club's best win in SA, and notes the biggest loss recorded.

We don't want home fans to feel left out, so we'll include the Crows and Power in the exercise.

Record: Adelaide Oval: 61-46 Football Park: 180-100

Best win: Adelaide 18.8 (116) def Port Adelaide 17.11 (113), Adelaide Oval, round 16 2015

Still reeling from the death of coach Phil Walsh, a towering figure for both SA clubs, Adelaide clashed with Port in Showdown 39. Playing their second game after Walsh's shock passing, the Crows joined home side the Power to break through a huge banner commemorating their former coach's life. Adelaide led by 36 points in the third quarter when Eddie Betts celebrated a goal from his pocket, but Port came roaring back. There was just three points in it when Robbie Gray booted his third with a minute left, but the Crows hung on. Scott Thompson was awarded the Phil Walsh Medal for best-on-ground in emotional post-siren scenes that included a standing minute's applause for Walsh.

Biggest loss: 97 points – Adelaide 7.6 (48) def by Hawthorn 22.13 (145), Football Park, round nine 1994

Record: Adelaide Oval: 3-8 Football Park: 11-11

Best win: Brisbane 14.13 (97) def Port Adelaide 6.13 (49), Adelaide Oval, round 17 2019

The Lions hadn't won in SA since 2012 and lost their first six games at Adelaide Oval, so they carried considerable mental baggage into the clash against the Power. But Chris Fagan's men kicked the first seven goals of the match, Charlie Cameron finishing with four in his 100th game and Jarryd Lyons snaring three Brownlow votes, in a stunning victory that helped Brisbane play finals for the first time under Fagan.

Biggest loss: 138 points - Brisbane 6.3 (39) def by Adelaide 27.15 (177), Adelaide Oval, round 20 2016

Record: Adelaide Oval: 0-6 Football Park: 11-1-15

Best win: Carlton 15.14 (104) def Port Adelaide 15.13 (103), Football Park, round 23 2013

Adelaide Oval hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Blues, who had better fortune at Football Park where they signed off in fine style. Wearing the famous prison bars guernsey, Port led by 39 points in the third quarter, Brad Ebert and Jay Schulz with four goals each. But Marc Murphy kicked two of his three goals in a frantic final term fightback, with the 'Three Amigos' – Eddie Betts, Jeff Garlett and Chris Yarran – booting two goals apiece, the win seeing Carlton finish ninth but play finals after Essendon was ruled out.

Biggest loss: 103 points - Carlton 5.7 (37) def by Port Adelaide 20.20 (140), Adelaide Oval, round 22 2014

Record: Adelaide Oval: 5-4 Football Park: 15-13

Best win: Collingwood 19.11 (125) def Adelaide 14.10 (94), Football Park, elimination final 2008

Adelaide missed a top-four finish by less than one per cent and hosted a Collingwood team weary from a shock Round 23 loss to Fremantle in Perth that consigned them to eighth spot. The home side enjoyed a four-goal lead late in the first half, Scott Stevens kicking six and Andrew McLeod weaving his magic with 23 touches and two goals. But Dane Swan was sensational with 27 disposals and two majors, Chris Dawes booted three goals and took a huge pack mark in the third quarter, Mick Malthouse's men rattling home with the last four goals for a famous win.

Biggest loss: 110 points – Collingwood 5.11 (41) def by Adelaide 22.19 (151), Football Park, round 21 2005

Record: Adelaide Oval: 5-6 Football Park: 9-21

Best win: Essendon 8.14 (62) def Port Adelaide 7.18 (60), Adelaide Oval, round 16 2014

The Bombers were a game out of the eight with a 7-7 record when they visited Adelaide Oval, dubbed the 'Portress', for the first time to face the second-placed Power. In unfamiliar territory against quality opposition, Mark Thompson's men fought out a gutsy win that helped them secure a finals berth. David Zaharakis got three Brownlow votes for his 30-possession effort, the Bombers overcoming a contentious late umpiring call that led to a Kane Mitchell goal to hang on.

Biggest loss: 138 points - Essendon 6.14 (50) def by Adelaide 30.8 (188), Football Park, round 10 2006

Record: Adelaide Oval: 3-9 Football Park: 10-21

Best win: Fremantle 11.17 (83) def Adelaide 12.10 (82), Adelaide Oval, round one 2022

The Dockers had lost five of six season openers heading into their round one clash against the Crows in 2022 and were desperate for a change of fortune. They didn't help their cause with atrocious kicking for goal, but led by 26 points close to half-time. Adelaide stormed to the lead on the back of Josh Rachele's stunning five-goal debut after Fremantle booted six behinds in a row. The Dockers dug deep to erase a 19-point last-quarter deficit, Andrew Brayshaw instrumental with 28 possessions, with Heath Chapman the hero with a last-gasp goalkeeper's save securing a breathtaking one-point win.

Biggest loss: 117 points - Fremantle 1.7 (13) def by Adelaide 19.16 (130), Football Park, round 15 2009

Record: Adelaide Oval: 8-8 Football Park: 10-1-20

Best win: Geelong 13.20 (98) def Adelaide 11.6 (72), Adelaide Oval, round eight 2016

A bumper crowd of over 53,000 turned out to Patrick Dangerfield's first game for the Cats against the Crows after his contentious decision to leave Adelaide after 154 games. After a huge build-up, the vocal Friday night crowd rained boos down on the former favourite son whenever he got near the ball, which was often. Steven Motlop kicked four goals straight, but the inaccurate Cats led by just one point early in the last quarter. Dangerfield was a driving force with 33 possessions, Geelong kicking the last four goals of the contest to seal a memorable win.

Biggest loss: 92 points - Geelong 8.7 (55) def by Adelaide 21.21 (147), Football Park, round 13 2006

Record: Adelaide Oval: 0-9 Football Park: 1-3

Best win: Gold Coast 15.14 (104) def Port Adelaide 15.11 (101), Football Park, round five 2011

The Suns have managed just one win in 13 visits to South Australia, but it was a significant one. The competition's newbies were beaten by an average of 93 points in their first three games at the elite level and trailed by as much as 40 points late in the third quarter against Port Adelaide. Back-to-back last-quarter goals to a fresh-faced Charlie Dixon sparked a furious fightback by Guy McKenna's men, who scored six goals to two to hit the front with just over two minutes remaining. Justin Westhoff had a chance to win it from just inside 50 after the siren but pushed his set shot wide, to the delight of a Gold Coast coaches’ box that included Ken Hinkley.

Biggest loss: 115 points – Gold Coast 3.2 (20) def by Port Adelaide 20.15 (135), Adelaide Oval, round 23 2017

Record: Adelaide Oval: 6-8 Football Park: 0-2

Best win: Greater Western Sydney 11.13 (79) def Port Adelaide 9.6 (60), Adelaide Oval, round 18 2016

The Giants hadn't won at Adelaide Oval in three tries when they took on the Power and it looked like more of the same in SA for Leon Cameron's men, who had kicked just two goals in the first half to trail by 20 points. But Dylan Shiel was huge with 28 touches and two last-quarter goals as the Giants strengthened their position in the top eight with a maiden win at the venue that helped them play finals for the first time.

Biggest loss: 65 points – Greater Western Sydney 10.12 (72) def by Adelaide 21.11 (137), Adelaide Oval, round five 2014

Record: Adelaide Oval: 7-7 Football Park: 10-19

Best win: Hawthorn 10.12 (72) def Port Adelaide 10.9 (69), Football Park, semi-final 2001

The Hawks clawed their way back into the contest in the second quarter after the Power got off to a flyer, but Peter Schwab's men had their backs against the wall at 17 points down at three-quarter time. Shane Crawford was superb with 22 disposals and a goal, and Nathan Thompson and John Barker stood tall with two goals apiece in a pulsating final term, Barker putting his side in front with just over a minute left. Port streamed forward as the seconds ticked down, but the siren sounded as the ball went inside attacking 50 to herald a famous Hawthorn win.

Biggest loss: 117 points - Hawthorn 10.11 (71) def by Port Adelaide 29.14 (188), Football Park, round 13 2005

Record: Adelaide Oval: 10-5 Football Park: 5-24

Best win: Melbourne 13.15 (93) def Brisbane Lions 9.6 (60), Adelaide Oval, qualifying final 2021

Melbourne fans were glad to see the back of Football Park where their side lost its last 16 games. The Demons have fared much better at Adelaide Oval, with the club's crowning achievement a Qualifying Final win over Brisbane. A stunning 46-possession performance by Lachie Neale and Charlie Cameron's five goals kept the Lions in it, down by 19 points at three-quarter time. Clayton Oliver was huge with 33 touches and a goal and Christian Petracca had long-suffering fans daring to dream when he iced the contest with classy back-to-back goals.

Biggest loss: 89 points - Melbourne 11.8 (74) def by Port Adelaide 25.13 (163), Football Park, round 17 2007

Record: Adelaide Oval: 0-10 Football Park: 12-17

Best win: North Melbourne 10.16 (76) def Adelaide 10.10 (70), Football Park, round 20 1996

The Kangaroos were yet to win at Footy Park after four attempts when they faced the Crows in a pivotal late-season clash in 1996. The Roos needed a win to tighten their grip on a top-two finish and Adelaide was still a chance to make finals. The Crows led by four points at three-quarter time, Matthew Liptak instrumental with 23 possessions and a goal. Wayne Carey booted the only goal of a tense final term to give his side a lead they wouldn't surrender.

Scott Welsh flies for the North Melbourne Kangaroos against the Adelaide Crows in 1996.

Biggest loss: 87 points - North Melbourne 5.16 (46) def by Port Adelaide 20.13 (133), Football Park, preliminary final 2007

Record: Adelaide Oval: 68-42 Football Park: 127-2-84

Best win: Port Adelaide 14.10 (94) def St Kilda 13.10 (88), Football Park, preliminary final 2004

Port has won some cracking matches at home, with none more significant than this one that paved the way for the club's maiden premiership. The Saints, who were also celebrating Robert Harvey's 300th milestone, started strongly but their momentum was famously halted when visiting fans invaded the pitch after Fraser Gehrig kicked his 100th goal of the season in the first quarter. Roger James was important for the Power, who settled into the contest and went blow for blow with St Kilda in an epic battle. Gavin Wanganeen broke the deadlock with a superb goal with just under seven minutes remaining, Port hanging on to secure a Grand Final berth in dramatic fashion.

Biggest loss: 138 points - Port Adelaide 3.3 (21) def by Collingwood 23.21 (159), Football Park, round 20 2011

Record: Adelaide Oval: 7-10 Football Park: 10-20

Best win: Richmond 6.10 (46) def Port Adelaide 6.4 (40), Adelaide Oval, preliminary final 2020

The Tigers' first final at Adelaide Oval since the Elimination Final disaster of 2014 was a rain-affected grind that was a hard watch at times, but was testament to the grit and determination of Damien Hardwick's men. Given the events of 2020 it's a miracle the game even took place, but Richmond fans will be eternally grateful that it did. Connor Rozee was all class for the Power, but Dustin Martin and Kane Lambert willed their team across the line to set up a date with destiny at the Gabba.

Biggest loss: 139 points - Richmond 4.8 (32) def by Adelaide 26.15 (171), Football Park, round 16 1993

Record: Adelaide Oval: 3-11 Football Park: 7-21

Best win: St Kilda 10.5 (65) def Adelaide 8.9 (57), Football Park, qualifying final 2005

As much as Grant Thomas and Lenny Hayes loved their Wizard Cup Grand Final triumph over the Crows, the qualifying final win trumps it. The Saints had won just three of 15 games at Football Park in 14 years of trying ahead of the clash against the minor premiers. Adelaide jumped out to an early lead thanks to four-goal star Ken McGregor, but Robert Harvey helped his side to a famous win. The Saints legend had 33 touches and kicked three goals in a performance Hayes later called "one of the best individual games I witnessed".

Biggest loss: 93 points - St Kilda 8.15 (63) def by Adelaide 23.18 (156), Football Park, round 15 1993

Record: Adelaide Oval: 5-5 Football Park: 14-15

Best win: Sydney 13.5 (83) def Adelaide 11.14 (80), Adelaide Oval, round 22 2017

After losing their first six games, the surging Swans were looking for their 13th win from 15 matches when they took on the ladder leaders on their home deck. Sydney stormed out of the blocks to lead by 29 points early in the second quarter, but the Crows worked into the contest to lead by nine points midway through the final term. Josh Kennedy scored maximum Brownlow votes, the Swans summoning one last effort to kick the last two goals of the contest through Sam Reid and Tom Papley.

Biggest loss: 90 points - Sydney 6.4 (40) def by Adelaide 20.10 (130), Football Park, round one 1996

Record: Adelaide Oval: 9-4 Football Park: 11-23

Best win: West Coast 11.19 (85) def Adelaide 11.9 (75), Football Park, preliminary final 2006

The road to the 2006 premiership went through Adelaide for the Eagles after they lost a qualifying final by a point to Sydney. Even with star skipper Mark Ricciuto sidelined with parvovirus, the Crows had enjoyed a week off and were a tough proposition at home. Two goals apiece to Matthew Bode and Brett Burton had the home side up by 22 points at half-time. Ben Cousins was instrumental in a second-half fightback, West Coast booting the first three goals of the final term to quiet the home fans.

Biggest loss: 112 points - West Coast 7.9 (51) def by Port Adelaide 24.19 (163), Football Park, round 22 2001

Record: Adelaide Oval: 5-7 Football Park: 11-18

Best win: Western Bulldogs 15.10 (100) def Port Adelaide 14.13 (97), Adelaide Oval, round 12 2016

The Dogs had only ventured out of Victoria once in their first 11 games, so the clash against Port at a ground they'd never won at presented a huge opportunity to boost their top-four credentials. Marcus Bontempelli excelled with 29 possessions and two goals earning three Brownlow votes in a high quality, physical affair. Port led by nine points at three-quarter time, but a pair of Jake Stringer specials and The Bont's second sealed a breakthrough win.

Biggest loss: 77 points - Western Bulldogs 7.13 (55) def by Adelaide 20.12 (132), Football Park, round five 2006