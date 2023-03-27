Tom Jonas looks dejected after Port Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide captain Tom Jonas is imploring his team to be fast learners after being taught a lesson by red-hot Collingwood.

The Power, after beating Brisbane by 54 points in round one, were thrashed by 71 points by the Pies on Saturday with Jonas saying the result proved his side remain inconsistent.

"We probably got a lesson from a high-quality team in contested footy and ball movement," Jonas said on Monday.

"You have got to give a lot of credit to them. At the same time we're still learning in that space.

"We have proven we haven't been able to be consistent."

Saturday night's clash against arch-rival Adelaide was the perfect opportunity to respond, Jonas said.

"A Showdown is always a great opportunity to bounce back and play that contested style," he said.

"It's one of the best rivalries in Australian sport.

"The passion, the division it creates – it brings out the best in the state and whether there's some fire or not going into it you never really know, but I'm sure it won't disappoint."

Port defender Ryan Burton has been offered a two-match suspension for a sling tackle against the Magpies in a game when Port gave away 34 free kicks and received only 15.

Power recruit Jason Horne-Francis was a chief offender with six free kicks paid against him.

"Jason, he attacks the footy and the man really hard which is something we never want to take away from his game," Jonas said.

"But at the same time he is like all of us, he has got to continue to build his game ... he is not alone in that.

"All of us have days where you give a few away and you get on these rolls where you might have a couple of weeks where you feel like there's a few going against you and then the tide can turn."

Jason Horne-Francis fends off Darcy Cameron during Port Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Horne-Francis, the 2021 No.1 draft pick who walked out of North Melbourne after just one season, was also booed by Collingwood fans throughout the MCG clash.

"It was a bit of a strange one," Jonas said.

"He's a very strong character and he feels really well supported by the club, teammates and family so he's fine with it.

"We're not really sure what to put it down to.

"Obviously it's just a kid coming back to his hometown ... footy supporters will be footy supporters, whether we condone it or not people will always make up their own mind."