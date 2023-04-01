Luke Davies-Uniacke tries to break a tackle from Sean Darcy during North Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has lost in-form midfield bull Luke Davies-Uniacke for Saturday's clash with Hawthorn as a late withdrawal after experiencing calf tightness during the warm-up.

Davies-Uniacke was replaced by ex-Hawk Daniel Howe in North's 22, with Darcy Tucker elevated to substitute for the clash at University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston.

HAWKS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The loss of Davies-Uniacke is a significant blow for the 2-0 Kangaroos, who are already without co-captain Jy Simpkin due to suspension.

Davies-Uniacke is averaging 31 disposals and 5.5 tackles per game this season, playing a key role in both of North's wins.

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT

North Melbourne: Luke Davies-Uniacke (calf) replaced in selected side by Daniel Howe.

SUBS

Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble

North Melbourne: Darcy Tucker

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R3: Hawthorn v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and the Kangaroos at UTAS Stadium.

It might not be the drawcard of other clashes this weekend but Saturday afternoon's hitout will be must-watch viewing regardless.

The match will see Alastair Clarkson face off against his old side - and former pupil Sam Mitchell - for the first time since his prickly departure from the Hawks in 2021.

Clarkson clearly still has fond memories of Waverley Park, where he coached the Hawks to four premierships in 17 seasons.

But make no mistake, he will be desperate to get one up on Mitchell and turn a promising, if somewhat surprising, start to the season into a 3-0 result.

On the other hand, the Hawks have been squarely under the microscope after a dismal opening two rounds sees them on the bottom of the ladder with a percentage of just 42.1, amid accusations of 'tanking' as they undergo a massive rebuild under Mitchell.

The second match of the day will see Greater Western Sydney host Carlton. The Giants will be keen to bounce back after last week's disappointing loss to West Coast, and will be boosted by the returns of Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield, while the in-form Blues have named George Hewett in place of the injured Matthew Kennedy.

GIANTS v BLUES Follow it LIVE from 4.35pm AEDT

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R3: Greater Western Sydney v Carlton Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Blues at Giants Stadium

Jimmy Webster returns for St Kilda as it celebrates its 150th anniversary in a primetime match against Essendon at the MCG, with both sides looking to remain unbeaten. The Bombers welcome back Jake Stringer and Sam Weideman, with Andrew Phillips omitted and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher injured.

SAINTS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE from 7.25pm AEDT

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R3: St Kilda v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Bombers at the MCG

And Ken Hinkley has swung the axe for another massive Showdown as Port Adelaide faces off against arch-rival Adelaide for bragging rights in the City of Churches.

Mitch Georgiades and Orazio Fantasia are among the big outs for the Power, while across town Darcy Fogarty is out with a knee injury.

POWER v CROWS Follow it LIVE from 7pm ACST