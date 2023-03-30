JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan said his celebration after his first goal – when he lifted his jumper and pointed to his skin in a recreation of Nicky Winmar's iconic stance – happened by instinct.

It has been a difficult week for the 20-year-old after being racially abused by a St Kilda fan in round two.

But the young Bulldog lifted to boot five goals in the Dogs' 14-point win over Brisbane.

"I knew it was coming up to 30 years since Nicky Winmar did that, but it just came in the moment. I didn't know I was going to kick a goal tonight, so the celebration just came with it," he told reporters alongside coach Luke Beveridge after the match.

Ugle-Hagan ignites the Dogs with an early major Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets on the board following brilliant team play from the Dogs

"I felt pretty proud, going out there with all my mates who supported me in a tough week.

"To do that in front of everyone, hopefully it makes a stance and a moment, and hopefully people look back on it 30 years from now and say, 'From then, nothing's happened since'. Hopefully no one cops anything like I've been through."

Ugle-Hagan kicked the last of his five goals after the final siren, and was mobbed by every teammate keen to support and celebrate with the young star.

He took Monday away from the club after the incident against St Kilda on Saturday night, but returning to the Kennel later in the week made things a little easier.

"I did get a bit emotional, especially when all the boys ran over to me. It was a special moment, not because I'd kicked five and the way I performed, but the week I've had and the boys have supported me – throughout the game and throughout the whole week they've supported me with messages, catching up during training and always ringing me and stuff," he said.

"That moment out there was probably a bit emotional because they love me. It's so easy to see, we're not just a football club, we're a big family.

"That's why I had Monday off, I knew if I came in Wednesday, I'd feel comfortable at our football club because we are a big family and everyone supports me, especially Bevo. I've got my older brothers and I've got my younger brothers like Arty Jones (who debuted on Thursday).

Ugle-Hagan rises to the moment in monumental performance Jamarra Ugle-Hagan boots an equal career-high five goals in a brilliant response to a difficult week

"It still makes me a bit emotional talking about it, it probably will for a long time. But I'm glad we've got so much support and everyone's looking out for me. I'm going to be better every day, but I just hope it doesn't happen to my younger brothers, or Arty, or even (Liam) 'Jonesy' or any of the boys.

"I did struggle behind doors. I was fortunate to have my partner, Liv, she supported me throughout the whole day and weekend. And then I've had contacts with my family and my teammates and stuff, saying they had my back. I had so much support from fans and everyone else. So that's what got me through.

"I knew we had such a great club, we're all connected, I felt comfortable going into work and going out and training. You forget what's happened, because you've had so much fun inside those doors.

"I did want to make a presence tonight to show that we can still win a game of football, I wasn't going to go away from that, I was still going to go out and play my best. Just keeping my own routine going, and I just got the lick of the ice-cream at the end."

"I'm just a boy trying to play some football, same as the other Indigenous boys"



Onya, Jamarra 👏#AFLDogsLions pic.twitter.com/MTabGwoDVX — AFL (@AFL) March 30, 2023

Ugle-Hagan implored the wider football public to continue to play their role in calling out racist comments in the crowd.

"Back in the day, they would have had it a lot worse. But now, players are sick of it and they're making a stance and we're calling them out, we're pointing them out and we're sorting it out," he said.

"You can hear a thousand compliments, and then one bad comment, and you're going to remember that one bad comment rather than the thousand compliments.

"I just want someone to point them out, rather than me contact the club and have to say this happened. I'd rather someone in the stands to point them out and let them know it's not the right thing to say.

"That goes with any race, not just Aboriginals and Indigenous boys and girls, it's all races in the League. Making a stance and it only takes a little bit to make a comment and say it's not the best thing to say. Then they're going to say that to the next person, and it'll follow on and on."

Full post-match, R3: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round three's match against Brisbane

Beveridge was "unbelievably proud" of how his young forward had responded.

"As I said in my press conference last week, I know how strong he is, he's only a young player, but as a young First Nations fella from down the district, down from Framlingham, he's made of some pretty stern stuff," he said.

"I think we all had no doubt he'd be himself tonight and would want to do the absolute best for his team and our club, but to see him play so well in such tough circumstances, was so uplifting. Everyone is so unbelievably proud of him.

"When you consider our connections and our love and respect for our Indigenous brothers and sisters, at some point in time in the future, we have to dance with them, rather than the prejudice creeping in now and then."