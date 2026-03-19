Murphy Reid looks set to benefit in the short-term from Hayden Young's absence

Hayden Young tackles Max Holmes during round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

FREMANTLE will put its deeper midfielder to the test against Melbourne, with coach Justin Longmuir backing Rising Star winner Murphy Reid to step up among a group of onballers in the absence of injured gun Hayden Young.

The Dockers will also weigh up whether Mason Cox or Sean Darcy is the right option to support Luke Jackson in the ruck as he prepares to take on 2021 premiership teammate and in-form Demons captain Max Gawn.

Young will miss Saturday night's first home game against the Demons with a minor hamstring strain that he played through against the Cats. The injury is not on the same leg that was operated on last season after a run of three hamstring injuries.

"We haven't put a timeline on it, but it's low grade, so hopefully one or two [weeks]," Longmuir said on Thursday morning before Young completed running drills during the Dockers' training session.

"The scan shows it's minor and it's a bit tricky, because functionally he's good. He ran the other day, he did it early in the game and got through the game.

"So it was a little bit tricky to assess and a little bit tricky to work out. But he's going to miss at least one."

Learn More 27:37

Reid produced a string of outstanding performances as a midfielder during the pre-season, including a best-afield 30-disposal game against Adelaide during the AAMI Community Series.

Neil Erasmus and Matthew Johnson have also rotated on the wing and could spend more time onball against Geelong, allowing the Dockers to replace Young with a forward option like Bailey Banfield or potential debutant Tobyn Murray.

"We've had a lot of players going through there who can pick up the slack pretty easily and some players are ready to have more responsibility in there," Longmuir said.

"We feel like we can cover him. 'Bolts' (Shai Bolton) has been going through there a little bit, 'Bruce' (Reid) has been going through there a little bit, so we've got plenty of mids in the team."

Murphy Reid celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Fremantle and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Gawn shapes as a massive challenge for the Dockers on Saturday night after launching his season with a terrific performance against St Kilda, finishing with 22 disposals, 36 hitouts and five clearances.

Longmuir stopped short of declaring that Jackson and Darcy were the best partnership to take on the Demons star after Darcy played 45 per cent game time against the Cats, with Cox listed as an emergency for the clash at GMHBA Stadium.

Darcy was also managed during Thursday's training session, alongside captain Alex Pearce, completing ruck drills but watching on during match practice.

"We haven't nailed that down yet. We'll have a chat after training and finalise selection," Longmuir said.

"He (Gawn) is obviously a big challenge for any team and we've got to make sure we cover him off and challenge him in the right ways.

"His game last week was outstanding. He's like a fine wine, getting better with age. We've got our challenges against him, but we also want to be proactive and make sure we find that balance."

Luke Jackson and Max Gawn compete in the ruck during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at the MCG in R11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne star Kysaiah Pickett will also be important to contain after the All-Australian booted five goals from 24 disposals the last time the teams met, moving between the forward line and midfield dangerously.

Longmuir said the Dockers had players who could run with the 24-year-old in both roles if needed, given the danger of swapping opponents when he moves between the midfield and forward line.

Corey Wagner has the ability to fill an accountable role the midfield and backline, while Brandon Walker is the Dockers' preferred lockdown option against small forwards.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

"The tricky thing if you have two players looking after him is getting that transition piece right post centre bounce or post stoppage," Longmuir said.

"Then you need the athletic traits to keep up with him and stop him. We feel like we've got some good options.

"Clearly last time we played them he had an impact, but I don't think we helped the players who played on him up the ground. The ball moved too quick and he's pretty dangerous on anyone if they do that."