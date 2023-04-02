The AFL is pleased to announce Australia’s favourite pop-rock sisters The Veronicas and two-time ARIA award winning electronic duo Peking Duk will perform as part of the official entertainment for the upcoming AFL Gather Round…A Festival of Footy next month.

Peking Duk will kick off the AFL’s Gather Round celebrations with a pre-match performance at Adelaide Oval for the game between Adelaide Crows and Carlton on Thursday April 13, while The Veronicas will perform for fans at Adelaide Oval ahead of the Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs blockbuster on Saturday April 15.

With a career spanning more than 15-years, twin sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas have been entertaining fans across the globe with award-winning songs including, ‘The Secret Life Of’, ‘Untouched’, ‘Hook Me Up’ and ‘In My Blood’.

Touring with the likes of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and The Smashing Pumpkins, The Veronicas said they were excited to perform as part of the AFL’s Gather Round festivities.

“We are so excited to be celebrating and bringing music to such an iconic sporting event. We can’t wait to hit the field with you all.”

Best friends Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles of Peking Duk have been filling dancefloors for the last decade with hits including, ‘High’ (2014), ‘Take Me Over’ (2015), ‘Nothing to Love About Love’ (2020) and most recently with their remake of Savage Garden’s ‘I Want You’ featuring Darren Hayes (2023).

As part of their pre-match performance, Peking Duk will be joined on stage by special guests Ben Woolner from Australian electronica pop band Safia and Australian folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Julia Stone.

Australia’s most beloved dance music duo said they were thrilled to play in front of a full house at Adelaide Oval.

“It’s an honour to be playing our music for AFL Gather Round. We’ll be bringing some very special guests; Ben from SAFIA and Julia Stone and we can’t wait to share what we’ve cooked for all the legends heading to the game!”

Football fans can also enjoy a number of popular Australian DJs throughout AFL Gather Round, with Yo! Mafia, Emma Peters, Matt Sammut, Jesse, Louis F and Marc B to perform various sets across all nine games played at Adelaide Oval, Norwood Oval and Mt Barker Oval at Adelaide Hills.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it was exciting to have a host of great Australian artists part of the first-ever AFL Gather Round celebrations.

“The AFL is proud to have an incredible line up of award-winning artists in The Veronicas and Peking Duk along with six of the best Aussie DJs entertain fans as part of our Gather Round celebrations,” Ms Rogers said.

“Not only do we have a host of amazing matches for fans to get excited about, but we have heaps of FREE family friendly activities that fans of all ages can enjoy, so we hope to see as many people there to soak up all the atmosphere.”

For more information and ticket details for the AFL Gather Round…A Festival of Football visit www.afl.com.au/gather-round.