TEEN prospect Jacob van Rooyen has soared high and given Melbourne fans a glimpse of the future with three goals in a 50-point hammering of Sydney at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.
Midfield guns Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca starred at the feet of influential ruckman Brodie Grundy in the Demons' 21.8 (134) to 12.12 (84) victory.
Bayley Fritsch and Kade Chandler matched van Rooyen with three goals each and Steven May helped keep Swans superstar Lance Franklin mostly subdued.
But it was the 19-year-old debutant whose performance gave coach Simon Goodwin fresh cause for optimism as Melbourne seeks a new premiership formula. He hit up Alex Neal-Bullen for the opening goal and booted the second himself from a free kick as the Demons burst 28 points clear by quarter-time.
Sydney gradually clawed its way back into the contest and got within six points during the third term before Melbourne steadied, with van Rooyen helping shut the gate with two majors in the final term.
The 193cm and 96kg prospect was a first-round draft pick in 2021 but had to bide his time in Melbourne's reserves last year.
He looks set for a bright future after breaking into the senior side.
Melbourne's experienced stars were outstanding, with Petracca (33 disposals, six clearances) and Oliver (25, five and two goals) both shining as the latter celebrated his 150-game milestone.
Petracca was the top-ranked player on the ground for contested possessions (18), score involvements (nine) and metres gained (580) in a superb display, with Oliver not far behind.
Grundy (21 disposals, four clearances) stood up as the No.1 ruckman in the absence of Max Gawn and outpointed Ladhams.
Lance Franklin returned from a one-match suspension and kicked two goals.
It was another disappointing day for the Swans in their first trip back to the MCG since last year's grand final embarrassment at the hands of Geelong.
Tom Papley kicked three goals for the Swans, while Callum Mills (25 disposals) and Jake Lloyd (21) fought hard in defeat.
Hot start for van Rooyen
There’s been a big build up to Jacob van Rooyen’s long-awaited debut and he was on fire early. His first touch was a nice chip kick to Alex Neal-Bullen in the forward 50 to give the Dees the opening goal, then he followed that up moments later with an accurate set shot of his own to provide the second goal for the Demons. The 19-year-old had some nice moments throughout the day finishing with three goals, one assist, six tackles and three marks, including a huge last-quarter hanger on the back of Swans ruckman Peter Ladhams.
Buddy's still got it, but is there room for three talls?
Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey combined for nine goals in breakout performances last week, but with Lance Franklin returning from suspension in round three, Sydney's three-pronged tall forward line failed to fire. Franklin kicked two goals, but McDonald (one goal) and Amartey (none) were kept quiet. Although he didn't set the world on fire with his two majors from 10 disposals, it was a solid response from Franklin after he was well held by All-Australian defender Steven May in last year's qualifying final when he was kept goalless from just seven disposals.
MELBOURNE 6.1 9.3 14.4 21.8 (134)
SYDNEY 1.3 6.6 9.9 12.12 (84)
GOALS
Melbourne: Fritsch 3, van Rooyen 3, Chandler 3, Spargo 2, Oliver 2, Hunter 2, Sparrow, Petty, Neal-Bullen, Brown, Jordon, Melksham
Sydney: Papley 3, Hayward 2, Franklin 2, Rowbottom, McInerney, Gulden, McDonald, Blakey
BEST
Melbourne: Oliver, Petracca, Grundy, van Rooyen, Jordon
Sydney: Mills, Papley, Ladhams, Lloyd, Florent
INJURIES
Melbourne: Nil
Sydney: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Melbourne: Jake Melksham (replaced Ben Brown in the third quarter)
Sydney: Matt Roberts (replaced Dylan Stephens in the third quarter)
Crowd: 42,423 at the MCG