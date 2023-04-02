Michael Walters celebrates a goal during the round three clash between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has ignited its season with a dramatic win against an injury-hit West Coast, finding its turbo button and clicking forward of centre to win Western Derby 56 by 41 points at Optus Stadium.

Inspired by Glendinning-Allan Medal winner Caleb Serong, the Dockers won 16.12 (108) to 9.13 (67), kicking their highest score since round 17 last season and leaving reigning premier Geelong as the only winless team after three rounds this season.

DOCKERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The margin did not reflect the high drama at Optus Stadium, as the Eagles showed great resilience to hold on with one fit player on the bench after injuries to Luke Shuey (hamstring), Jeremy McGovern (hamstring), Liam Ryan (leg), Jamie Cripps (leg) and Alex Witherden (head knock).

The dam wall burst in the final quarter, however, as the Dockers piled on the last six goals of the game in a reward for the attacking game style they implemented in the most entertaining Derby for years.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast The Dockers and Eagles clash in round three

Serong was exceptional in the midfield, finishing with 35 possessions (16 contested), eight clearances and a game-high 12 inside 50s to win his second Glendinning-Allan Medal.

Small forward Sam Switkowski was the shot of life the team needed in the centre with 21 disposals, an equal game-high 10 score involvements and two goals, giving the Dockers the speed they have missed.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round three's best moments Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

Michael Walters booted a game-high four goals in his first full match of the season after returning as the substitute last week, while ruckmen Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson gave the team a dominant advantage in hit-outs (69-16).

The Eagles' ability to fight on under duress was admirable, particularly in the third quarter as they restricted the Dockers to one goal and cut the margin to eight points at the final change.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More All the injuries from West Coast's brutal and bizarre outing The Eagles fight gallantly until the end despite suffering injuries to five key players in the cruellest of blows

They were best served by in-form midfielder Tim Kelly (33 disposals and five clearances), while Andrew Gaff (28 and four inside 50s) produced an improved performance as an accountable midfielder.

Fremantle has put a focus on starting games fast and physical but failed to deliver in the opening two rounds. They were jumped briefly by the Eagles on Sunday but lifted to match them in the highest scoring opening quarter in Derby history.

Oscar Allen was the star early, flying for marks and kicking three goals, including two from beyond 50m, while Shuey was the dangerman in the middle with three clearances and two goal assists from six disposals coming off the back of the centre square.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Dockers in party mode after Jackson and Frederick pearlers Luke Jackson and Michael Frederick notch consecutive goals for Fremantle to put away a gallant West Coast outfit

Both teams played a frantic style that was handball heavy, using their runners and looking for the corridor, with Michael Walters' second goal cutting the margin to one point at the first break.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED Unsung tall could be Pies' most pivotal recruit

The Dockers made their defining move in the second quarter, kicking four unanswered goals to open a 22-point half-time margin through the speed of runners like Michael Frederick, Switkowski and Walters, who all kicked goals.

The third term was a slog as the Eagles clung on with one fit player on the bench for much of the term, drawing on all their grit and determination to win the quarter by 14 points and keep the game alive.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Flyin' Ryan feeds Sheed for left-foot ripper Liam Ryan shows a nice set of wheels before handing off to Dom Sheed for the finish

It always felt unsustainable, however, and the Dockers put their foot to the floor in the last term in what should prove a confidence-boosting win that shows the team a path to its best football.

Variety is the key for Freo unicorn

Jackson had three different roles for the first three centre bounces on Sunday, setting the tone for his first Derby as a Docker. He started as a ground-level midfielder at the first centre bounce, moved forward for the second, and then contested the third as a ruckman. He moved between the three roles and was more involved in the game as a result, finishing with 12 disposals, seven tackles and two goals, igniting the team four minutes in with a snap across his body. A number of potential marks went to ground on Sunday, but his increased involvement with time in the midfield was a big step forward.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Jackson silences critics with memorable first goal The Dockers surround recruit Luke Jackson after earning his maiden major for his new club

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Jackson silences critics with memorable first goal The Dockers surround recruit Luke Jackson after earning his maiden major for his new club

00:38 Shuey punches wall in frustration after luckless injury Luke Shuey lets out some anger after being forced out of the game with a hurt hammy

00:37 Eagles carnage as McGovern goes down West Coast gets dealt another horror injury blow with Jeremy McGovern out of the game following this contest

00:54 Witherden the latest casualty after sickening aerial collision Eagles rebounder Alex Witherden is left dazed after showing tremendous courage to go back with the flight

00:46 Aerial Allen gets lift-off in super flying mark West Coast gets off to a fantastic start as Oscar Allen's ripping grab earns him a third goal in the opening term

01:05 Simpson in disbelief as injury curse strikes Cripps and Ryan It goes from bad to worse for the Eagles after Jamie Cripps and Liam Ryan leave the field following these incidents

00:41 Flyin' Ryan feeds Sheed for left-foot ripper Liam Ryan shows a nice set of wheels before handing off to Dom Sheed for the finish

00:38 Dockers in party mode after Jackson and Frederick pearlers Luke Jackson and Michael Frederick notch consecutive goals for Fremantle to put away a gallant West Coast outfit

08:39 Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast The Dockers and Eagles clash in round three

02:35 All the injuries from West Coast's brutal and bizarre outing The Eagles fight gallantly until the end despite suffering injuries to five key players in the cruellest of blows

11:57 Full post-match, R3: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round three's match against West Coast

09:03 Full post-match, R3: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round three's match against Fremantle

FREMANTLE 5.1 9.5 10.8 16.12 (108)

WEST COAST 5.2 5.7 8.12 9.13 (67)

GOALS

Fremantle: Walters 4, Amiss 2, Frederick 2, Jackson 2, Switkowski 2, Brayshaw, Darcy, Schultz, Young

West Coast: Allen 3, Darling 3, Hunt, Sheed, Waterman

BEST

Fremantle: Serong, Switkowski, Walters, Darcy, Aish, Ryan, Frederick

West Coast: Kelly, Gaff, Allen, Darling, Hurn, Ginbey

INJURIES

Fremantle: Chapman (leg)

West Coast: McGovern (hamstring), Shuey (hamstring), Witherden (head knock), Ryan (knee), Cripps (leg)

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Matthew Johnson (replaced Heath Chapman in the third quarter)

West Coast: Elijah Hewett (replaced Luke Shuey in the second quarter)

Crowd: 56,090 at Optus Stadium