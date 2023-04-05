RORY Sloane arrived in Adelaide as a raw Victorian teenager, but his passion for surfing and his curious nature quickly helped him develop a deep love for his adopted state.

In 15 years spent in Adelaide with the Crows, Sloane has travelled around the state extensively and is still uncovering hidden gems.

"For me, surfing certainly opened my eyes to how beautiful South Australia is," Sloane told AFL.com.au.

"Surfing, and a few mates I met through that, helped me explore and discover new things.

"It was how I used to spend most of my time off.

"The other two things that helped me discover South Australia are food and wine.

"I love good food and my wife Belinda and I do enjoy a nice wine as well.

"I suppose discovering those great areas has been a bit of a hobby of ours.

"Any friends and family who come to visit us, we've always taken them to McLaren Vale, the Hills or some beaches or gone surfing over the years.

"Our family and friends have the best time when they come over here."

Sloane was thrilled when it was announced that the South Australian Government had secured the rights to host the first ever Gather Round.

"It's just such a golden opportunity for people to discover what's great about South Australia," he said.

"Footy is obviously the focus for me, but I fell in love with South Australia early on.

FROM SHEEP TO SHERRINS The Adelaide Hills are alive with AFL

"From McLaren Vale to the Hills, the Barossa, the Yorke Peninsula, and the Fleurieu Peninsula, which is full of wineries, beaches and really incredible spots.

"I think once you discover some of these places, you really do appreciate how great South Australia is.

"These awesome regions in and around Adelaide, and South Australia, are the reason why my wife and I love it here so much."

SLOANEY TALKS HIS FAVOURITE SA EXPERIENCES

Fleurieu Peninsula

"You can surf in the morning, you can pop into a winery for some lunch on the way home … you can do it all in half a day.

"The closest surf beach is the Waitpinga-Parsons stretch down there, which is about an hour south of Adelaide.

"The water there is beautiful.

"Deep Creek National Park is amazing and you can find some beautiful beaches to have a swim at, normally accompanied by a few dolphins."

Southport Beach on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Picture: SA Tourism

Yorke Peninsula

"To get down to the bottom of the Yorke Peninsula takes about three-and-a-half hours, but there is some amazing scenery along the way and the really great thing is you get some of the best waves going around, with no one else about.

"For me that ticks every box."

Shark cage diving

"If you do have a couple of spare days, get over to Port Lincoln, get on a boat and see some sharks up very, very close.

"It was one of the crazier experiences I've had in SA.

"They had three or four sharks right up close that looked like they could swallow you whole."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Brownlow Medallist goes diving with great white sharks Patrick Cripps comes face-to-face with great white sharks while diving at Port Lincoln, calling it 'a once in a lifetime experience to tick off the bucket list'

Kangaroo Island

"If people do have the opportunity to stay a little longer go and visit Kangaroo Island.

"It took me about 12 years to go to Kangaroo Island, but it is one of the most beautiful places that I've been to in terms of beaches and the food and produce over there is incredible.

"In terms of natural beauty, KI is incredible. We absolutely love going there."

McLaren Vale Wineries

"Samuel's Gorge has always been a staple, along with Down The Rabbit Hole and Primo Estate is one of my favourites as well. Chalk Hill is great for the kids, families and big groups.

"There's plenty of options and if you want some food … Pizzateca is a favourite."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Draper, Phillips enjoy sensory experience in McLaren Vale Sam Draper returns to where he grew up to sample the inspired cuisine and winemaking at the five-storey d'Arenberg Cube

City dining

"Take a walk down Peel Street or Leigh Street and you can find a little bar anywhere along there.

"Golden Boy is a great Asian fusion restaurant that I love, and Fugazzi on Leigh Street has really delicious food and a great atmosphere."

Adelaide Hills

"Bird In Hand is a great club sponsor and one of the better wineries to visit in the Hills.

"There's just so much to do in the Hills, there are so many great pubs and wineries that are all easily accessible from the city.

"We get up there whenever we get the chance."