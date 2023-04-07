NORTH Melbourne has swung a late change ahead of its special Good Friday SuperClash against Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

Miller Bergman is a late out due to illness, with Daniel Howe replacing him in North's starting 22. Hugh Greenwood will be the Roos' substitute, while Jack Carroll is the 23rd man for the Blues.

The game, first launched in 2017, is played in support of the Good Friday Appeal.

KANGAROOS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

The Kangaroos have played in each of the five previous games, with it not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first year they take on the Blues as they target a second win, having lost four of the past five Good Friday games, winning only in 2018.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R4: North Melbourne v Carlton Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the Good Friday clash between the Kangaroos and Blues at Marvel Stadium

Alastair Clarkson's side has made a promising start to the season, winning its opening two games before a loss to Hawthorn last week.

Carlton, meanwhile, is one of three unbeaten teams left entering round four, having drawn with Richmond and beaten Geelong and Greater Western Sydney in the opening three rounds.

The Kangaroos have regained co-captain Jy Simpkin and gun midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke, with Griffin Logue out suspended, while Josh Honey is in for the Blues with Blake Acres banned for this week.

North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Miller Bergman (illness) replaced in selected side by Daniel Howe

Carlton: None

SUBSTITUTE

North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood

Carlton: Jack Carroll