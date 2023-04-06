Jack Crisp in action during Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Jack Crisp will front the AFL next week after a video circulated on social media with references to illicit drugs.

Crisp is set to play in Thursday night's match against Brisbane at the Gabba, a day after the video became public knowledge.

Collingwood said on Wednesday night they had informed the AFL about the video and the league is now investigating as well.

"The AFL confirms Collingwood last night alerted the integrity unit of a video that was circulated on social media featuring player Jack Crisp," the League said in a Thursday statement.

"AFLIU will speak with Crisp in relation to the content next week upon his return from Brisbane."

The video shows a person scrolling through several screenshots on a phone, many clearly showing Crisp's bearded face.

There has been no confirmation of how old the content is, or whether those graphic images are of Crisp.

Collingwood was forced to deal with a drugs scandal involving young gun Jack Ginnivan during the pre-season.

Ginnivan was banned for the first two rounds of the season after being filmed taking an illicit substance in the cubicle of a nightclub.

AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett said the releasing of unauthorised and potentially incriminating social media images was a "dicey and worrying area for all aspects of the AFL".

"How the AFL Players Association reacts to the habit - and it's a practice, now - Dustin Martin last year going in... to play the Brisbane Lions in a final also had an image of him from many, many years earlier distributed in the 24 hours leading into that game," Barrett told the AFL Daily podcast on Thursday morning.

"This is a major issue now for all footballers. Again, people will say, well, don't do anything wrong and don't put yourselves in those situations and I absolutely agree. If none of those players in those situations, we're not talking about this.

"But people do find themselves in these situations and now it's playing out in a public way that does have currency from an impactful sense in a football club situation."

Jack Crisp and Jack Ginnivan after Collingwood's win over Geelong in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Barrett's co-host Sarah Olle said "it could be the most dangerous time to be a footballer".

"There is a little bit of nuance here: players can distribute images by themselves - they can disseminate them - or you can have a situation where someone else is taking photos or indeed videos of players," she said.

"Now, players shouldn't be taking illicit drugs and they should be role models for the community but they must be walking around thinking they're in some kind of 'Big Brother' land because anyone with a phone, anyone with a camera attached to that phone, feels like they have the right to film and distribute videos of players.

"When mental health is such a big issue at the moment, I do have some sympathy for footy players."

Crisp has played an extraordinary 191 consecutive games dating back to round 18, 2014 when he was with the Brisbane Lions.

The games streak is comfortably the most by a current player, well ahead of Melbourne star Christian Petracca (110), and Crisp is equal-seventh on the all-time list.

Unbeaten Collingwood plays the under-fire Lions in an intriguing clash to start round four.