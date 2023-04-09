ESSENDON has shaken off a serious case of the yips to record a 13-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, its first win over the Giants since 2019.

It was a horror day in front of goal – under the Marvel Stadium roof – for the Bombers, sitting on 6.19 during the third term before straightening up in the last to push out to the 11.22 (88) to 11.9 (75) victory.

Giants coach Adam Kingsley ripped into his squad during the three-quarter time address, pulling the players in before they split into their line meetings, but it was the Bombers who kicked the first three goals of the fourth term after taking a six-point lead into the last break.

Quick goals from Toby Greene and Harry Himmelberg cut the margin to 13 points with four minutes remaining, but GWS had left itself with too much work to do, and Essendon hung on.

The Giants made a few crucial errors exiting 50 in the first quarter, but Essendon couldn't capitalise on the turnover, kicking eight consecutive behinds.

BOMBERS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

The contrast was on show down the other end of the field, with GWS kicking four straight goals and looking dangerous in attack.

The home side were dominating around the contest early – Tom Green playing an impressive lone hand for the Giants with eight contested possessions in the first term alone (17 for the match) – and the Bombers were able to make more of their clearances.

Essendon forward Sam Weideman's day finished early in the second quarter with concussion after his head was collected by Nick Haynes' hip, as the Giant completed a leaping spoil.

It meant Kyle Langford was swung into attack, with Dyson Heppell sent to defence. The former skipper had been bumped out of the 22 as a late change, with ruck Andrew Phillips brought in to stretch the Giants' backline.

The comedy of errors in the second term was best encapsulated by Mason Redman's brainfade deep in defensive 50, attempting a quick handball without pushing back from the mark, which Callan Ward reached around (without moving his feet) to intercept and kick a goal.

Veteran Ward had a fine match, playing an impressive match in a high half-forward role, while Josh Kelly was at his classy best and Nick Haynes battled hard across half-back in an under-the-pressure defence.

Substitute mind games

Essendon made an interesting late change, pushing Heppell out of the 22 in order to recall Phillips. The ruck took the first bounce, with Sam Draper consequently starting in attack, and while Weideman was on the field (pre-injury), the Bombers had a distinct height advantage around the field. Phillips and Draper combined for 41 hitouts, 11 marks and a goal.

Inside 50s the difference

Statistically, it was a fairly even game across disposals and clearances, but Essendon recorded 10 more inside-50s for the match. The Bombers also had the edge in contested possessions (19 ahead), with six players hitting double figures, compared to three Giants.

The Package delivers … a running torp goal?

Stringer had threatened all match, but like many of his teammates had struggled in front of goal. That was until the fourth term, when he unleashed with two quick goals. The second was an astonishing running torp from outside 50, which produced such a crescendo-d bellow from the crowd as it travelled through the air, seemingly in slow-motion, it nearly took the roof off.

ESSENDON 2.8 3.13 8.19 11.22 (88)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.0 6.5 9.7 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Essendon: Stringer 4, Martin 2, Langford, Merrett, Draper, Redman, Perkins

Greater Western Sydney: Himmelberg 3, Ward 2, Kelly 2, Greene 2, Daniels, Coniglio

BEST

Essendon: Parish, Merrett, Draper, Stringer, Redman, Kelly

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Kelly, Ward, Haynes, Whitfield

INJURIES

Essendon: Weideman (concussion)

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Dyson Heppell (replaced Weideman in the second quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Cooper Hamilton (replaced Conor Stone at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 28,815 at Marvel Stadium