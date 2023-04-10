The RoofClimb during an AFL match at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Adelaide Oval

RORY Sloane and Tom Jonas don't see eye to eye as on-field rivals at Adelaide Oval, but the pair agree there's a great experience to be had metres above the hallowed turf.

The Adelaide Oval RoofClimb offers a unique perspective of the picturesque stadium from high atop its towering grandstands.

"I've always looked up at everybody looking down on us training or playing … to get that perspective of the ground is pretty cool," Sloane said.

"I would love to have a look during a game … it's a pretty crazy birds-eye view from up there.

"It was a very cool experience – especially when you play on that oval."

The Port Adelaide skipper was blown away by the panoramic views the RoofClimb experience offers.

"Adelaide Oval is as good a place to watch sport as you'll find in Australia," Jonas said.

"Whether it's a Test match or a twilight footy game with the sun setting, to be up on the roof looking down at the ground, off to the beaches in the west and the hills to the east … it doesn't get much better than that."

The RoofClimb is one of several experiences Adelaide Oval offers for fans during Gather Round, with stadium tours also a popular option for those wanting to learn more about the storied history of the venue.

The RoofClimb at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Adelaide Oval

"Adelaide Oval so perfectly blends the old with the new," Adelaide Oval Ambassador Terry Connolly told AFL.com.au.

"It's known for its centuries of rich cricketing history, and I have a lot of great stories to tell about the colourful cricketing legends who have had their feats recorded here on the heritage-listed scoreboard.

"What people might not consider is Adelaide Oval's proud history and association with football – the original SAFL is the nation's oldest football league, started right here in 1877.

"So, for footy fans, there's plenty to uncover and experience on our stadium tours.

"There's something really special about experiencing Adelaide Oval when it's empty and exploring hidden areas behind the scenes.

"My favourite moment is bringing guests up the players' race and onto the turf for the first time.

"It's just magic."

Experience Adelaide Oval during Gather Round

Take in Adelaide Oval from a new perspective on a RoofClimb

Extra climbs have just been released for Gather Round games, with a limited number of spots filling fast.

Fans can also do a climb outside of game times – Adelaide Oval is often at its most beautiful when it's completely empty and peaceful.

Bookings here

The RoofClimb at sunset at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Adelaide Oval

Discover the secrets of Adelaide Oval with a Gather Round Stadium Tour

Access areas normally restricted to players and club staff, including change rooms, enter the playing arena from the players' race, and explore inside the historic scoreboard.

Run twice a day by extremely knowledgeable Adelaide Oval Ambassadors who have plenty of stories to tell.

Times & pricing here

Inside the famous scoreboard on a tour of Adelaide Oval. Picture: Adelaide Oval

Stay at the stadium with a night at Oval Hotel

Australia's first stadium hotel is at Adelaide Oval, built to seamlessly integrate with the eastern side of the stadium.

Each room at the boutique hotel looks out to the park lands surrounding the Oval, and features stylish design, modern technology and luxurious extras.

Limited rooms are available during Gather Round.

Bookings here

The Oval Hotel. Picture: Adelaide Oval

Enjoy breakfast with a view at Bespoke Wine Bar & Kitchen

Access to the Oval Hotel's two restaurants are limited to MTX Club members while the game is on due to their unsurpassed views of the field, but they are open to the public at all other times.

Why not take advantage of the view and book a gourmet breakfast overlooking the hallowed turf?

Bookings here

Bespoke Wine Bar and Kitchen. Picture: Adelaide Oval

Watch the sun set over the Oval at Malt Shovel Taphouse

Located on the banks of the River Torrens, near the southern end of the Riverbank Footbridge, the Taphouse offers pub-style fare, a huge range of craft beers, local wines, live music and more.

There's no better place to watch fans walk over the footbridge to the game, or take in Adelaide's famed sunsets.

More info here

The Malt Shovel Taphouse on the banks of the River Torrens. Picture: Adelaide Oval

If you can’t attend Gather Round anymore, can you return your ticket?

If your circumstances have changed, and you can’t get to Gather Round, you can return your ticket via the Ticketek App so other footy fans and members can attend the game. If you purchased a ticket, you’ll get a refund. More details here