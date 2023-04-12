THE PIECE of advice that has stuck for first-year Adelaide defender Max Michalanney as he's lined up on some of the competition's best small forwards is "back yourself in".

Whether it's against Junior Rioli, Shai Bolton or Michael Walters, the 19-year-old has been told to accept that good players do good things, and when they do you need to move on to the next contest.

The stunning thing about Michalanney's start to his AFL career, however, is he is not letting those high-quality opponents do what they normally do, and he is transforming Adelaide's backline in the process.

Only Bolton has broken through, kicking the one and only goal Michalanney has conceded in round two, with the 19-year-old's shutdown roles on Rioli and Walters in the past fortnight important in the Crows' back-to-back wins.

It was a defensive job on West Coast premiership forward Liam Ryan during the pre-season that shot the relaxed teenager into round one calculations, and he hasn't looked back.

Max Michalanney tackles Junior Rioli during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"They're all really good players and it's just a mindset thing. You've got to be really switched on, really physical, don't go to sleep and always reference where they are," Michalanney told AFL.com.au of his approach to his early match-ups.

"That's what I've been trying to do, and I think I've been getting better and better as the season's gone on.

"You do get a little bit of confidence with every single game, and you figure out what works and what doesn't.

"You're standing good players and good players do good things, so if it doesn't go your way you've got to realise you're playing AFL footy and move onto the next contest."

The Crows plan to use Michalanney as a shutdown defender on small forwards this season before expanding his game to take on bigger opponents, with the club thrilled with his ability to pick up team defence.

Max Michalanney chases Shai Bolton during Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A classic natural defender, he proved in his debut against Greater Western Sydney in round one, however, that match-ups against key forwards like Jesse Hogan would not be beyond his skill-set already.

Leading the Crows for average intercepts (7.0) this season, Michalanney has also shown composure with the ball and an ability to be creative once winning it off the opposition.

"I always think the most valuable thing as a defender is shutting your player out of the game. That's why I'm down there," he said.

"So I'd rather shut my player out of the game and they have 12 touches, rather than I have 30 and my player kicks five goals … but it's important to have a balance of both."

The most memorable moment of Michalanney's season so far was a crunching tackle from Port Adelaide key forward Todd Marshall in the round three Showdown win.

Max Michalanney is tackled by Todd Marshall during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Michalanney ran with the ball to take possession and was left exposed when it bobbled up, allowing Marshall to meet him head on and at speed from the opposite direction.

It was a moment that saw Michalanney instantly win the hearts of Adelaide fans and the respect of his teammates.

"I thought I had a bit more time than I did and jumped up, so I was pretty exposed. Luckily it didn't hurt too bad. It just winded me and after about a minute I was good as gold," he said.

"In big games like that you've just got to go for them and hope you're all right.

"All the other boys would do the same thing, so if you expect the other boys to do it, then you've got to do it yourself. That's probably the main reason I did it."

While Michalanney was able to return to the match after recovering on the interchange bench, he still needed to assure his concerned Mum after the game that his ribs and kidneys were OK.

Backline coach Scott Burns said the contest didn't surprise anyone at the Crows after watching Michalanney through the pre-season and getting to know his on- and off-field traits.

"He's an extremely polite kid, really respectful, and then game day when the siren sounds he doesn't want to get beaten when he crosses the white line," Burns told AFL.com.au.

"He's got a ruthless edge to him that you would not have any idea about. So he's a natural competitor, a natural defender, and he uses the ball well. It's a good mix."

Michalanney's family connection to the Crows was a bonus that the club discovered in his Draft year, with his father Jim playing 211 games and winning four premierships with SANFL club Norwood.

Max Michalanney after being drafted by Adelaide. Picture: Adelaide FC

The teenager has three brothers, including younger brother Jack, who is now part of Adelaide's Academy and is playing under-18s with Norwood with dreams of being drafted next year.

"He's still got one more year, but he's going really well," Michalanney said.

"He's put together a couple of really good games back-to-back, and he's really enjoying his footy and improving a lot.

"We all grew up loving footy and wanted to play at the highest level, so the ambition is definitely there and hopefully he gets there.

"He's a similar height to me, similar build, and he intercepts, locks down and runs off. He can do a bit of everything."

