Rory Sloane handballs during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has suffered a late blow ahead of its Gather Round blockbuster against Adelaide, with defender Mitch McGovern ruled out just minutes before the bounce with calf tightness.

McGovern, who had dealt with a knock to the thigh all week following the side's Good Friday victory over North Melbourne, experienced tightness in the team's final warm-up and was withdrawn just ahead of the game's start.

CROWS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

Lachie Plowman has come into the Blues' team for his first game of the season, with Sam Docherty (knee), Lochie O'Brien (omitted) and Jack Carroll (sub) also going out of the side that beat the Kangaroos last week.

Superstar midfielder Sam Walsh returns for his first game of the year following a long-term back injury, while Matt Kennedy is also back after a calf problem and Blake Acres returns from suspension.

Josh Honey is Carlton's sub, while Ned McHenry is the Crows' sub.

The Blues (three wins and a draw) are one of only two unbeaten teams left heading into round five and they meet a Crows side finding form following back-to-back wins.

Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

LATE CHANGE

Carlton: Mitch McGovern (calf) replaced in selected side by Lachie Plowman.

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Ned McHenry

Carlton: Josh Honey