EIGHT DOWN, one to go.

All but one of the Gather Round matches in South Australia are officially sold out ahead of Adelaide and Carlton kicking off the historic festival of footy on Thursday night.

All nine games in round five will take place in SA, with six games at Adelaide Oval, two at Norwood Oval and one in the Adelaide Hills at Mount Barker.

The Friday night clash between Richmond and Sydney is the now the only match with tickets still available.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas is pulling out all the public relations stops in a bid to make it a full house at all nine Gather Round games, challenging the Adelaide football public to turn up in droves for the Swans' clash against the Tigers.

"The test I’m putting out there to South Australians who are watching tonight … we want to get more people to the Sydney vs Richmond game, a Sydney game in Adelaide, than what Sydney can achieve at the SCG," Malinauskas told Fox Footy on Tuesday night.

Malinauskas also made a public pitch to keep Gather Round in SA beyond the inaugural edition in 2023, saying the state's history as a sports-mad, football-loving population made it the ideal choice.

"It’s a footy state. We live and breathe this national game. It’s in our blood, and that’s showing up in the vibe that’s in the air at the moment," he said.

"We’re a sporting nation, and South Australia’s always punched above its weight in terms of showing up.

"Think about the Adelaide Test, for instance. We get a bigger per capita crowd to the Adelaide Test by a very long way in comparison to Sydney or Melbourne.

"South Australians love their sport. Turn up on Friday night!"

If you can’t attend Gather Round anymore, can you return your ticket?

If your circumstances have changed, and you can’t get to Gather Round, you can return your ticket via the Ticketek App so other footy fans and members can attend the game. If you purchased a ticket, you’ll get a refund. More details here

