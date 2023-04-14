COLLINGWOOD small forward Jack Ginnivan will return for the first time in 2023 against St Kilda on Sunday, but Will Hoskin-Elliott is in doubt for the clash at the Adelaide Oval.

Ginnivan hasn't played a senior game since being hit with a two-game club-imposed suspension for admitting to illicit drug use during the pre-season.

But after two games in the VFL, the Magpies have decided to recall the former rookie who kicked 40 goals in 2022 for the final fixture of Gather Round.

The 20-year-old will be named in the 22 on Friday afternoon and play alongside off-season signing Bobby Hill for the first time, as well as Beau McCreery.

Magpies coach Craig McRae said Ginnivan had served his time and was ready to return after banking some minutes against Port Melbourne and Brisbane across the past fortnight.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R2: Jack Ginnivan highlights Enjoy Jack Ginnivan's standout VFL performance for the Magpies

"Jack is going to play. We announced that to the playing group at training just before. He will play a role and we are excited by what he can do," McRae said at Richmond Oval.

"I did notice him walking up and down the hallway (outside my office) this week a couple more times than he normally does, looking for where he is at.

"It has been a journey for him. Six or seven weeks (since the suspension), looking for opportunity to make himself a better person. Now he gets a chance to do that."

Hoskin-Elliott didn't travel with the side on Friday morning and missed the training session at West Adelaide Football Club due to a virus.

The Magpies are preparing to fly the 29-year-old across on Saturday ahead of the Sunday fixture, but aren't certain he will face the Saints.

"Will has been sick this week. He is going to fly tomorrow. We are anticipating that he is going to be right," McRae said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Will finds a way as Pies produce flashy first Will Hoskin-Elliott stems the bleeding for Collingwood with this terrific finish

Collingwood is still tinkering with its ruck setup in the absence of a recognised ruckman, with Darcy Cameron, Mason Cox and Aiden Begg all sidelined due to injury.

The Magpies used a combination of Dan McStay, Ash Johnson and Billy Frampton in the loss to Brisbane last Thursday, but might settle with one option rather than throwing them around.

McRae is hopeful Nathan Kreuger will be available for selection to help deal with the ruck dilemma as soon as next week, confirming that the former Cat will play some minutes against Box Hill in the VFL on Sunday.

"I've been pushing Kreugs right to the line to see if we can get him to play. He is going to play VFL this week and get some solid minutes in," he said.

"Hopefully he gets through, then we'll make a judgement on (AFL selection) next week or whenever that is."

Nathan Kreuger kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

McRae will face veteran tactician Ross Lyon for the first time as a senior coach when Collingwood attempts to stop St Kilda for the first time in 2023.

Despite the longest injury list in the AFL – 14 in total, including Jack Steele and Max King – St Kilda is the only undefeated side, sitting atop the ladder as the football world descends on Adelaide.

"Ross and I don't get a kick, we don't get too many tackles. We don't have to worry about each other. But their game style is really strong. It is a great thing to have," he said.

"They are hard to move the ball against at the moment. They are No.1 team in terms of scores against. We are going to have to try and score through that.

"Then the way they transition the ball really well from D50 to forward 50. There is lots to be worried about."

Collingwood has won its past five games at the Adelaide Oval – all against Adelaide – and four of the last five encounters against St Kilda.

Gath' Around It for your chance to WIN! Simply by being in attendance by quarter time at an AFL Gather Round match day, you have a chance to win two tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Further information and Terms & Conditions available here