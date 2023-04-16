COLLINGWOOD has been dealt a huge blow ahead of its Gather Round clash against St Kilda with midfielder Jordan De Goey a late withdrawal.
De Goey will miss the match against Ross Lyon's side at Adelaide Oval due to illness and has been replaced in the selected side by Will Hoskin-Elliott.
The Magpies have been forced to deal with a virus that has swept through the club this week.
Hoskin-Elliott stayed in Melbourne and was left out of the 22 due to illness, only flying to Adelaide on Saturday to be included in the 26-man squad.
Tom Wilson will be the starting sub for Collingwood, while Jack Bytel is St Kilda's sub.
The 27-year-old De Goey has had a superb start to his 2023 campaign, averaging 23 disposals and five clearances over the first four rounds.
The playmaker signed a five-year deal with Collingwood late last season after turning his back on free agency and St Kilda's strong play for him.
The Magpies and the Saints face-off in the final game of the round and it's shaping up to be a beauty. The Saints are the only team left undefeated after four rounds, while Collingwood is 3-1 after a loss to Brisbane last week.
Jack Ginnivan returns to the Magpies' side for the first time this season after serving a club-imposed suspension, while the Saints haven't made any changes to the side the belted Gold Coast in round four.
Collingwood v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 4.20pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Collingwood: Jordan De Goey, replaced in the selected side by Will Hoskin-Elliot
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Tom Wilson
St Kilda: Jack Bytel