THE LATEST on a pair of Cats, a Freo superstar, Tigers utility, tall Swans and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round six.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hugh Bond  Knee  4-6 weeks
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

With Josh Worrell cleared to return after a hamstring injury, Bond is the only remaining player in the Crows' rehab group. He is not yet running after suffering a knee fracture and will remain 'off legs' for at least a couple more weeks, with the Crows unsure when he will next be available for selection. Sam Berry is also over a calf niggle, giving the Crows' enviable depth. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Shadeau Brain  Shoulder  Test
 Blake Coleman  Calf  Test
 Carter Michael  Quad  3 weeks
 Henry Smith  Groin  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

A relatively clean bill of health for the Lions with Jack Gunston expected to resume his place in the team after being managed at the weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  1 week
 Matt Cottrell  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Sam Docherty  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Mitch McGovern  Calf  Test
 Matt Owies  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Eye  Test
 Adam Saad  Hamstring  TBC
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are still determining the availability of Martin, McGovern, Pittonet and Saad ahead of Sunday's clash with the Saints. Sam Durdin (hamstring) made his return through the VFL last week, while Boyd and Cottrell are closing on comebacks this weekend.– Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Suspension  1 week*
 Aiden Begg  Back  Test
 Darcy Cameron  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Mason Cox  Spleen  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Arlo Draper  Concussion  Test
 Jeremy Howe  Arm  TBC
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  Rounds 13-15
 Dan McStay  Finger  TBC
 Nathan Murphy  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Murphy has been ruled out of Anzac Day due to concussion and McStay is expected to miss some football after damaging the tendon in his finger on Sunday. The Magpies are investigating the issue and surgery is likely to be required to repair the damage. The Pies are still dealing with a ruck dilemma at the moment. Lipinski is building his conditioning at the moment but still a month off getting back into full training. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Concussion  Test
 Nik Cox  Back  6 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  TBC
 Zach Merrett  Suspension  1 week
 Zach Reid  Back  Test
 James Stewart  Foot  TBC
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  7-8 weeks
 Sam Weideman  Concussion  Test
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  12-14 weeks
 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher  Ankle  TBC
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

There is some mixed news on the injury front for the Bombers after Jones was substituted out of the win over the Demons and Zerk-Thatcher played out the game despite an ankle concern. Weideman should be back for the Anzac Day blockbuster, while Reid and Baldwin are set to return via the VFL. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Travis Colyer  Knee  2 weeks
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  TBA
 Joel Hamling  Foot  Test
 Liam Reidy  Abdomen  Test
 Sam Switkowski  Calf  2 weeks
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBA
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers don't have a timeline for Fyfe's return, but the dual Brownlow medallist moved well on Tuesday and looks close to returning if he has no further setbacks. He did a mix of running, kicking and groundball drills, appearing untroubled by the plantar fascia issue that has kept him sidelined since round one. Switkowski did some light jogging as he recovers from a low-grade calf injury, while Hamling trained with the main group. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Bews  Concussion  Test
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  4-6 weeks
 Tyson Stengle  Arm  4-6 weeks
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong lost two premiership players on Sunday with Stengle and Stanley not travelling home with the team. Stengle fractured his arm in a tackle against West Coast and is set to miss at least a month, while Stanley underwent surgery in Adelaide to repair a fractured eye socket. Bews could be available for Saturday night’s game against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Sam Flanders  Knee  3 weeks
 Jarrod Witts  Soreness  Test
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Witts was not at Tuesday’s light session and will be tested later in the week after missing the past two matches. Flanders is slightly ahead of schedule and is expected to resume full training in a week or two. Jed Anderson has overcome a hamstring injury and is available for selection. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Quad  Test
 Toby Bedford  Hamstring  Test
 Phil Davis  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Tom Green  Suspension  1 week
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Nick Madden  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Back  4 weeks
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Perryman will return this weekend, softening the blow of losing Green to suspension. Expect both Aleer and Bedford to make their comebacks through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Will Day  Suspension  1 week
 Henry Hustwaite  Concussion  1 week
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Lewis  ACL  1-2 weeks
 Fionn O'Hara  Concussion  TBC
 Jack Scrimshaw  Toe  Test
 Jai Serong  Pericarditis  Indefinite
 Cooper Stephens  Concussion  Test
 Chad Wingard  Tongue  Test
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Wingard underwent surgery on Monday after suffering a lacerated tongue in a nasty incident at Norwood on Sunday. The dual All-Australian remains a chance to play this weekend. Scrimshaw missed the loss to Greater Western Sydney but could be available if he proves his fitness later in the week. Lewis is back in full training and is nearing a return to full fitness after straining his ACL at the end of January. The Hawks expect him to be available for next weekend's clash against the Western Bulldogs. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Back  Test
 Max Gawn  Knee  Test
 Michael Hibberd  Achilles  Test
 Jake Lever  Ankle  Test
 Kye Turner  Groin  1 week
 Christian Salem  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Joel Smith  Thumb  1 week
 Charlie Spargo  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  7-8 weeks
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Spargo has been ruled out of the Demons’ Anzac Day eve clash with Richmond after entering concussion protocols. All-Australian defenders Lever (ankle) and Hibberd (Achilles) will face fitness tests but are a chance to return, while Brown was a late withdrawal against Essendon after he was unable to overcome a back issue but is expected to be right. Gawn is making significant inroads from the MCL sprain he suffered in round two, although the Dees would likely be cautious and may give their captain at least another week. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Cooper Harvey  Finger  Test
 Jy Simpkin  Hand  TBC
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  TBC
 Lachie Young  Ankle  Test
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are still determining how long Simpkin will miss, but it looks likely to be a couple of weeks at least. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dixon  Knee  Test
 Tom Jonas  Knee  Test
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  3-4 weeks
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

All eyes on Dixon this week after jarring his knee late in the win over the Western Bulldogs in a ruck contest. Jonas will also need to get through main training to earn a recall. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaelan Bradtke  Hand  1-3 weeks
 Nathan Broad  Suspension  1 week
 Tom Brown  Wrist  3-5 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  Test
 Mate Colina  Back  Indefinite
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Jack Graham  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  7-12 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Bigoa Nyuon  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  1-3 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

In a rare bit of good injury news for the Tigers, Jayden Short is expected to play against Melbourne on Monday night after three weeks off with a calf issue. Youngster Campbell is also a test ahead of a VFL return. Graham and Soldo are also closing in on returns, while Nankervis and Lynch now have rough timelines on their returns. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Indefinite
 Jack Billings  Fractured leg  Test
 Jack Bytel  Ankle  TBC
 Anthony Caminiti  Suspension  TBC
 Nick Coffield  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Foot  10-12 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  10-12 weeks
 Zak Jones  Achilles  1-2 weeks
 Isaac Keeler  Knee  Test
 Max King  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  Indefinite
 Angus McLennan  Back  Indefinite
 Jack Steele  Collarbone  Test
 Jimmy Webster  Cheekbone  3-4 weeks
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has been smashed by injuries across Ross Lyon’s return to Moorabbin, but is expected to get back to big names ahead of Sunday’s monster game against Carlton. Tim Membrey made a successful return from knee surgery in the VFL on Sunday. Steele is also on track to play, but just needs a final clearance from his surgeon this week before being given the green light to face the Blues. Billings is also a chance to play some minutes for Sandringham after fracturing his leg during a practice match in February. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Hamstring  Test
 Jacob Konstanty   Shin  1-2 weeks
 Lance Franklin  Knee  1 week
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Tom McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Lewis Melican  Adductor  1-2 weeks
 Dane Rampe  Neck  Test
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Sam Wicks   Shoulder  2-3 weeks
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The talls shortage continues at the Swans, John Longmire confirming Tom McCartin will miss again due to concussion while Franklin and Rampe are also unlikely to face the Cats. Amartey is out for at least two months due to a hamstring problem, as is Reid, while Paddy McCartin's future remains uncertain after his latest concussion. Ryan Clarke is back to full fitness after a hamstring issue, while Hickey is chance to return this week, although Longmire indicated he'll be given a run in the VFL before returning to the senior side. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  TBC
 Campbell Chesser  Knee  TBC
 Tom Cole  Ankle  TBC
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  TBC
 Harry Edwards  Ankle  Test
 Elijah Hewett  Ankle  TBC
 Callum Jamieson  Ankle  Test
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  TBC
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  TBC
 Dom Sheed  Throat  Test
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Williams  Spleen  4-5 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles are yet to confirm the extent of recent injuries to Yeo, Hewett, Burgiel and Bailey Williams, which has seen the injury list balloon to at least 15 players. Ryan is walking on crutches, while Chesser remains in a knee brace. The Eagles trained briefly on Tuesday, with Shuey and Jamieson on light duties amid hopes they can return. Sheed continues to wait for medical clearance to play after suffering a throat injury. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Josh Bruce  Ribs  TBC
 Hayden Crozier  Back  Available
 Harvey Gallagher  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Groin  4-6 weeks
 Alex Keath  Concussion  Test
 Bailey Smith  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Fractured leg  Test
Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Bruce has returned from Adelaide and will miss a chunk of football after suffering significant rib and sternum damage in a collision against the Power on Saturday night. Keath is a chance to return from concussion against Fremantle on Friday night, but will need to prove his fitness in the coming days. Crozier is set to be available after recovering from a back injury, but Bailey Smith will miss at least one more game with a calf issue that ruled him out of the loss to Port Adelaide. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 