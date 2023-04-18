THE LATEST on a pair of Cats, a Freo superstar, Tigers utility, tall Swans and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round six.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

With Josh Worrell cleared to return after a hamstring injury, Bond is the only remaining player in the Crows' rehab group. He is not yet running after suffering a knee fracture and will remain 'off legs' for at least a couple more weeks, with the Crows unsure when he will next be available for selection. Sam Berry is also over a calf niggle, giving the Crows' enviable depth. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shadeau Brain Shoulder Test Blake Coleman Calf Test Carter Michael Quad 3 weeks Henry Smith Groin 1-2 weeks Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

A relatively clean bill of health for the Lions with Jack Gunston expected to resume his place in the team after being managed at the weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot 1 week Matt Cottrell Foot 1-2 weeks Sam Docherty Knee 3-5 weeks Caleb Marchbank Calf 2-4 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Mitch McGovern Calf Test Matt Owies Hamstring 3-4 weeks Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Eye Test Adam Saad Hamstring TBC Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are still determining the availability of Martin, McGovern, Pittonet and Saad ahead of Sunday's clash with the Saints. Sam Durdin (hamstring) made his return through the VFL last week, while Boyd and Cottrell are closing on comebacks this weekend.– Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Suspension 1 week* Aiden Begg Back Test Darcy Cameron Knee 4-6 weeks Mason Cox Spleen TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Arlo Draper Concussion Test Jeremy Howe Arm TBC Patrick Lipinski Shoulder Rounds 13-15 Dan McStay Finger TBC Nathan Murphy Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Murphy has been ruled out of Anzac Day due to concussion and McStay is expected to miss some football after damaging the tendon in his finger on Sunday. The Magpies are investigating the issue and surgery is likely to be required to repair the damage. The Pies are still dealing with a ruck dilemma at the moment. Lipinski is building his conditioning at the moment but still a month off getting back into full training. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Concussion Test Nik Cox Back 6 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 4-6 weeks Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Zach Merrett Suspension 1 week Zach Reid Back Test James Stewart Foot TBC Elijah Tsatas Knee 7-8 weeks Sam Weideman Concussion Test Peter Wright Shoulder 12-14 weeks Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Ankle TBC Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

There is some mixed news on the injury front for the Bombers after Jones was substituted out of the win over the Demons and Zerk-Thatcher played out the game despite an ankle concern. Weideman should be back for the Anzac Day blockbuster, while Reid and Baldwin are set to return via the VFL. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Calf 1-2 weeks Travis Colyer Knee 2 weeks Nat Fyfe Foot TBA Joel Hamling Foot Test Liam Reidy Abdomen Test Sam Switkowski Calf 2 weeks Matt Taberner Back TBA Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers don't have a timeline for Fyfe's return, but the dual Brownlow medallist moved well on Tuesday and looks close to returning if he has no further setbacks. He did a mix of running, kicking and groundball drills, appearing untroubled by the plantar fascia issue that has kept him sidelined since round one. Switkowski did some light jogging as he recovers from a low-grade calf injury, while Hamling trained with the main group. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Concussion Test Toby Conway Foot TBC Jack Henry Foot TBC Sam Menegola Knee TBC Rhys Stanley Eye socket 4-6 weeks Tyson Stengle Arm 4-6 weeks Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong lost two premiership players on Sunday with Stengle and Stanley not travelling home with the team. Stengle fractured his arm in a tackle against West Coast and is set to miss at least a month, while Stanley underwent surgery in Adelaide to repair a fractured eye socket. Bews could be available for Saturday night’s game against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee TBC Sam Flanders Knee 3 weeks Jarrod Witts Soreness Test Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Witts was not at Tuesday’s light session and will be tested later in the week after missing the past two matches. Flanders is slightly ahead of schedule and is expected to resume full training in a week or two. Jed Anderson has overcome a hamstring injury and is available for selection. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Quad Test Toby Bedford Hamstring Test Phil Davis Groin 1-2 weeks Tom Green Suspension 1 week Darcy Jones Knee Season Nick Madden Foot 2-3 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring Test Braydon Preuss Back 4 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 6-8 weeks Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Perryman will return this weekend, softening the blow of losing Green to suspension. Expect both Aleer and Bedford to make their comebacks through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Suspension 1 week Henry Hustwaite Concussion 1 week Emerson Jeka Hamstring Test Mitch Lewis ACL 1-2 weeks Fionn O'Hara Concussion TBC Jack Scrimshaw Toe Test Jai Serong Pericarditis Indefinite Cooper Stephens Concussion Test Chad Wingard Tongue Test Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Wingard underwent surgery on Monday after suffering a lacerated tongue in a nasty incident at Norwood on Sunday. The dual All-Australian remains a chance to play this weekend. Scrimshaw missed the loss to Greater Western Sydney but could be available if he proves his fitness later in the week. Lewis is back in full training and is nearing a return to full fitness after straining his ACL at the end of January. The Hawks expect him to be available for next weekend's clash against the Western Bulldogs. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Back Test Max Gawn Knee Test Michael Hibberd Achilles Test Jake Lever Ankle Test Kye Turner Groin 1 week Christian Salem Knee 2-4 weeks Joel Smith Thumb 1 week Charlie Spargo Concussion 1-2 weeks Will Verrall Pelvis 7-8 weeks Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Spargo has been ruled out of the Demons’ Anzac Day eve clash with Richmond after entering concussion protocols. All-Australian defenders Lever (ankle) and Hibberd (Achilles) will face fitness tests but are a chance to return, while Brown was a late withdrawal against Essendon after he was unable to overcome a back issue but is expected to be right. Gawn is making significant inroads from the MCL sprain he suffered in round two, although the Dees would likely be cautious and may give their captain at least another week. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brayden George Knee Season Cooper Harvey Finger Test Jy Simpkin Hand TBC Tristan Xerri Ankle TBC Lachie Young Ankle Test Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are still determining how long Simpkin will miss, but it looks likely to be a couple of weeks at least. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dixon Knee Test Tom Jonas Knee Test Orazio Fantasia Quad 3-4 weeks Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

All eyes on Dixon this week after jarring his knee late in the win over the Western Bulldogs in a ruck contest. Jonas will also need to get through main training to earn a recall. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaelan Bradtke Hand 1-3 weeks Nathan Broad Suspension 1 week Tom Brown Wrist 3-5 weeks Seth Campbell Adductor Test Mate Colina Back Indefinite Josh Gibcus Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jack Graham Hamstring 1-3 weeks Tom Lynch Foot 7-12 weeks Toby Nankervis Ankle 4-6 weeks Bigoa Nyuon Ankle 1-3 weeks Kaleb Smith Foot 4-6 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot 1-3 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

In a rare bit of good injury news for the Tigers, Jayden Short is expected to play against Melbourne on Monday night after three weeks off with a calf issue. Youngster Campbell is also a test ahead of a VFL return. Graham and Soldo are also closing in on returns, while Nankervis and Lynch now have rough timelines on their returns. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Indefinite Jack Billings Fractured leg Test Jack Bytel Ankle TBC Anthony Caminiti Suspension TBC Nick Coffield Calf 2-4 weeks Jack Hayes Foot 10-12 weeks Olli Hotton Back 10-12 weeks Zak Jones Achilles 1-2 weeks Isaac Keeler Knee Test Max King Shoulder 4-6 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf Indefinite Angus McLennan Back Indefinite Jack Steele Collarbone Test Jimmy Webster Cheekbone 3-4 weeks Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has been smashed by injuries across Ross Lyon’s return to Moorabbin, but is expected to get back to big names ahead of Sunday’s monster game against Carlton. Tim Membrey made a successful return from knee surgery in the VFL on Sunday. Steele is also on track to play, but just needs a final clearance from his surgeon this week before being given the green light to face the Blues. Billings is also a chance to play some minutes for Sandringham after fracturing his leg during a practice match in February. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring 8-10 weeks Tom Hickey Hamstring Test Jacob Konstanty Shin 1-2 weeks Lance Franklin Knee 1 week Paddy McCartin Concussion TBC Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Lewis Melican Adductor 1-2 weeks Dane Rampe Neck Test Sam Reid Hamstring 8-10 weeks Sam Wicks Shoulder 2-3 weeks Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The talls shortage continues at the Swans, John Longmire confirming Tom McCartin will miss again due to concussion while Franklin and Rampe are also unlikely to face the Cats. Amartey is out for at least two months due to a hamstring problem, as is Reid, while Paddy McCartin's future remains uncertain after his latest concussion. Ryan Clarke is back to full fitness after a hamstring issue, while Hickey is chance to return this week, although Longmire indicated he'll be given a run in the VFL before returning to the senior side. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Coby Burgiel Hamstring TBC Campbell Chesser Knee TBC Tom Cole Ankle TBC Jamie Cripps Ankle TBC Harry Edwards Ankle Test Elijah Hewett Ankle TBC Callum Jamieson Ankle Test Jeremy McGovern Hamstring TBC Nic Naitanui Achilles TBC Liam Ryan Hamstring TBC Dom Sheed Throat Test Luke Shuey Hamstring Test Jack Williams Spleen 4-5 weeks Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles are yet to confirm the extent of recent injuries to Yeo, Hewett, Burgiel and Bailey Williams, which has seen the injury list balloon to at least 15 players. Ryan is walking on crutches, while Chesser remains in a knee brace. The Eagles trained briefly on Tuesday, with Shuey and Jamieson on light duties amid hopes they can return. Sheed continues to wait for medical clearance to play after suffering a throat injury. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Josh Bruce Ribs TBC Hayden Crozier Back Available Harvey Gallagher Hamstring 2-4 weeks Riley Garcia Groin 4-6 weeks Alex Keath Concussion Test Bailey Smith Calf 1-2 weeks Roarke Smith Foot 5-7 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Fractured leg Test Updated: April 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Bruce has returned from Adelaide and will miss a chunk of football after suffering significant rib and sternum damage in a collision against the Power on Saturday night. Keath is a chance to return from concussion against Fremantle on Friday night, but will need to prove his fitness in the coming days. Crozier is set to be available after recovering from a back injury, but Bailey Smith will miss at least one more game with a calf issue that ruled him out of the loss to Port Adelaide. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list