THE LATEST on a pair of Cats, a Freo superstar, Tigers utility, tall Swans and more.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round six.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Bond
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
With Josh Worrell cleared to return after a hamstring injury, Bond is the only remaining player in the Crows' rehab group. He is not yet running after suffering a knee fracture and will remain 'off legs' for at least a couple more weeks, with the Crows unsure when he will next be available for selection. Sam Berry is also over a calf niggle, giving the Crows' enviable depth. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Shadeau Brain
|Shoulder
|Test
|Blake Coleman
|Calf
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Henry Smith
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
A relatively clean bill of health for the Lions with Jack Gunston expected to resume his place in the team after being managed at the weekend. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|1 week
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Calf
|Test
|Matt Owies
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Eye
|Test
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues are still determining the availability of Martin, McGovern, Pittonet and Saad ahead of Sunday's clash with the Saints. Sam Durdin (hamstring) made his return through the VFL last week, while Boyd and Cottrell are closing on comebacks this weekend.– Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Suspension
|1 week*
|Aiden Begg
|Back
|Test
|Darcy Cameron
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Mason Cox
|Spleen
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Arlo Draper
|Concussion
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Arm
|TBC
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|Rounds 13-15
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|TBC
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Murphy has been ruled out of Anzac Day due to concussion and McStay is expected to miss some football after damaging the tendon in his finger on Sunday. The Magpies are investigating the issue and surgery is likely to be required to repair the damage. The Pies are still dealing with a ruck dilemma at the moment. Lipinski is building his conditioning at the moment but still a month off getting back into full training. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Concussion
|Test
|Nik Cox
|Back
|6 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|TBC
|Zach Merrett
|Suspension
|1 week
|Zach Reid
|Back
|Test
|James Stewart
|Foot
|TBC
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|7-8 weeks
|Sam Weideman
|Concussion
|Test
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|12-14 weeks
|Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
There is some mixed news on the injury front for the Bombers after Jones was substituted out of the win over the Demons and Zerk-Thatcher played out the game despite an ankle concern. Weideman should be back for the Anzac Day blockbuster, while Reid and Baldwin are set to return via the VFL. - Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Travis Colyer
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|TBA
|Joel Hamling
|Foot
|Test
|Liam Reidy
|Abdomen
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBA
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Dockers don't have a timeline for Fyfe's return, but the dual Brownlow medallist moved well on Tuesday and looks close to returning if he has no further setbacks. He did a mix of running, kicking and groundball drills, appearing untroubled by the plantar fascia issue that has kept him sidelined since round one. Switkowski did some light jogging as he recovers from a low-grade calf injury, while Hamling trained with the main group. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Concussion
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|4-6 weeks
|Tyson Stengle
|Arm
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong lost two premiership players on Sunday with Stengle and Stanley not travelling home with the team. Stengle fractured his arm in a tackle against West Coast and is set to miss at least a month, while Stanley underwent surgery in Adelaide to repair a fractured eye socket. Bews could be available for Saturday night’s game against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Flanders
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Jarrod Witts
|Soreness
|Test
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Witts was not at Tuesday’s light session and will be tested later in the week after missing the past two matches. Flanders is slightly ahead of schedule and is expected to resume full training in a week or two. Jed Anderson has overcome a hamstring injury and is available for selection. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Quad
|Test
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|Test
|Phil Davis
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Green
|Suspension
|1 week
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Madden
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|4 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful that Perryman will return this weekend, softening the blow of losing Green to suspension. Expect both Aleer and Bedford to make their comebacks through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Day
|Suspension
|1 week
|Henry Hustwaite
|Concussion
|1 week
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|ACL
|1-2 weeks
|Fionn O'Hara
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Toe
|Test
|Jai Serong
|Pericarditis
|Indefinite
|Cooper Stephens
|Concussion
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Tongue
|Test
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Wingard underwent surgery on Monday after suffering a lacerated tongue in a nasty incident at Norwood on Sunday. The dual All-Australian remains a chance to play this weekend. Scrimshaw missed the loss to Greater Western Sydney but could be available if he proves his fitness later in the week. Lewis is back in full training and is nearing a return to full fitness after straining his ACL at the end of January. The Hawks expect him to be available for next weekend's clash against the Western Bulldogs. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Back
|Test
|Max Gawn
|Knee
|Test
|Michael Hibberd
|Achilles
|Test
|Jake Lever
|Ankle
|Test
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|1 week
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Thumb
|1 week
|Charlie Spargo
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|7-8 weeks
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Spargo has been ruled out of the Demons’ Anzac Day eve clash with Richmond after entering concussion protocols. All-Australian defenders Lever (ankle) and Hibberd (Achilles) will face fitness tests but are a chance to return, while Brown was a late withdrawal against Essendon after he was unable to overcome a back issue but is expected to be right. Gawn is making significant inroads from the MCL sprain he suffered in round two, although the Dees would likely be cautious and may give their captain at least another week. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Cooper Harvey
|Finger
|Test
|Jy Simpkin
|Hand
|TBC
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|TBC
|Lachie Young
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are still determining how long Simpkin will miss, but it looks likely to be a couple of weeks at least. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dixon
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Jonas
|Knee
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
All eyes on Dixon this week after jarring his knee late in the win over the Western Bulldogs in a ruck contest. Jonas will also need to get through main training to earn a recall. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaelan Bradtke
|Hand
|1-3 weeks
|Nathan Broad
|Suspension
|1 week
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|3-5 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|Test
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Indefinite
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|7-12 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
In a rare bit of good injury news for the Tigers, Jayden Short is expected to play against Melbourne on Monday night after three weeks off with a calf issue. Youngster Campbell is also a test ahead of a VFL return. Graham and Soldo are also closing in on returns, while Nankervis and Lynch now have rough timelines on their returns. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jack Billings
|Fractured leg
|Test
|Jack Bytel
|Ankle
|TBC
|Anthony Caminiti
|Suspension
|TBC
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|10-12 weeks
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|Test
|Max King
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Indefinite
|Jack Steele
|Collarbone
|Test
|Jimmy Webster
|Cheekbone
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda has been smashed by injuries across Ross Lyon’s return to Moorabbin, but is expected to get back to big names ahead of Sunday’s monster game against Carlton. Tim Membrey made a successful return from knee surgery in the VFL on Sunday. Steele is also on track to play, but just needs a final clearance from his surgeon this week before being given the green light to face the Blues. Billings is also a chance to play some minutes for Sandringham after fracturing his leg during a practice match in February. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jacob Konstanty
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Lance Franklin
|Knee
|1 week
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Lewis Melican
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Neck
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Sam Wicks
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The talls shortage continues at the Swans, John Longmire confirming Tom McCartin will miss again due to concussion while Franklin and Rampe are also unlikely to face the Cats. Amartey is out for at least two months due to a hamstring problem, as is Reid, while Paddy McCartin's future remains uncertain after his latest concussion. Ryan Clarke is back to full fitness after a hamstring issue, while Hickey is chance to return this week, although Longmire indicated he'll be given a run in the VFL before returning to the senior side. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Campbell Chesser
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|TBC
|Harry Edwards
|Ankle
|Test
|Elijah Hewett
|Ankle
|TBC
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle
|Test
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|TBC
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dom Sheed
|Throat
|Test
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|4-5 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Eagles are yet to confirm the extent of recent injuries to Yeo, Hewett, Burgiel and Bailey Williams, which has seen the injury list balloon to at least 15 players. Ryan is walking on crutches, while Chesser remains in a knee brace. The Eagles trained briefly on Tuesday, with Shuey and Jamieson on light duties amid hopes they can return. Sheed continues to wait for medical clearance to play after suffering a throat injury. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Josh Bruce
|Ribs
|TBC
|Hayden Crozier
|Back
|Available
|Harvey Gallagher
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|4-6 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Concussion
|Test
|Bailey Smith
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Fractured leg
|Test
|Updated: April 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Bruce has returned from Adelaide and will miss a chunk of football after suffering significant rib and sternum damage in a collision against the Power on Saturday night. Keath is a chance to return from concussion against Fremantle on Friday night, but will need to prove his fitness in the coming days. Crozier is set to be available after recovering from a back injury, but Bailey Smith will miss at least one more game with a calf issue that ruled him out of the loss to Port Adelaide. - Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list