Adam Saad is tackled by Brad Close during Carlton's clash against Geelong in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON will be without its All-Australian speedster Adam Saad for this Sunday's blockbuster clash against St Kilda, after the important defender sustained a low-grade hamstring injury last week.

Saad failed to finish the side's Gather Round defeat against Adelaide last Thursday night having felt at his hamstring, with scans confirming that the attacking half-back will miss up to a fortnight as he recovers from the blow.

It's another setback to Carlton's already depleted running defender stocks, with Saad joining fellow half-backs Sam Docherty (knee), Jordan Boyd (foot) and Zac Williams (knee) on the sidelines.

It could also put the club's pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) recruit Alex Cincotta in line for an AFL debut, with the defender racking up 37 disposals and eight marks in last week's VFL win over Richmond.

Alex Cincotta runs with the ball during Carlton's practice match against Sydney on March 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Elsewhere, the Blues are hopeful that ruckman Marc Pittonet will recover from an eye injury in time to play the Saints while intercept defender Mitch McGovern will undergo a fitness test later this week after dealing with calf tightness.

Boyd will return through the VFL this weekend, while Matt Cottrell (foot) remains another week away. Caleb Marchbank, Jack Martin and David Cuningham are all dealing with respective calf complaints and are unlikely to return in April.