Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DANGEROUS tackles have been the topic of conversation this week and that's because Tom Green (MID, $868,000) and Zach Merrett (MID, $928,000) will both miss round six with one-game suspensions.

Green sits in 37 per cent of teams and, if possible, both players should sit this week out on your bench, ready for round seven.

For some teams, they will join Will Day (DEF/MID, $727,000) who has one week remaining of his suspension for a dangerous tackle in round four. There is no better feeling than moving these players back onto your field when lockout lifts… on Tuesday night.

Will Day in action during the R4 match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG on April 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Important times this weekend

Friday, April 21

*Sunday teams finalised at 5.00pm AEST

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs 8.10pm AEST

Saturday, April 22

*Monday teams finalised at 5.00pm AEST

Port Adelaide v West Coast 1.45pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane 4.35pm AEST

Geelong v Sydney 7.25pm AEST

Sunday, April 23

Hawthorn v Adelaide 1.10pm AEST

Carlton v St Kilda 3.20pm AEST

Gold Coast v North Melbourne 4.40pm AEST

Monday, April 24

*Tuesday teams finalised at 6.20pm AEST

Melbourne v Richmond 7.25pm AEST

Tuesday, April 25

Collingwood v Essendon 3:20pm AEST

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Caleb Serong (MID, $891,000) – Over the last three games, Serong has averaged more than Clayton Oliver, Tim Taranto and Zach Merrett. He won't stay cheap for long.

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $699,000) – He's so cheap… And has been scoring well due to an increase in midfield minutes. Coming off a season-high 110, he's a great option up forward.

Chayce Jones (DEF, $486,000) – Off the back of 108 and 85, the boy from Launceston has found his groove. He went up $54k last week and now has a breakeven of 11.

Seamus Mitchell (DEF/FWD, $229,000) – Seamus turns 21 in July and impressed last week on debut for his score of 64. His DEF/FWD flexibility is an added bonus. Check teams on Friday though.

Matt Roberts (MID/FWD, $213,000) – After being the sub three times this year, Roberts finally played a full game where he scored 64 and was very effective with his 14 possessions.

Matt Roberts tries to break a tackle from Hugh Ralphsmith during Sydney's clash against Richmond in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

New dual-position players

Each year, after rounds five, 11 and 17, players can be added a new position. This second position is added to players who may have had a role change, different from what they were doing in 2022.

Champion Data, the official stats guru of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also have the responsibility to name players' positions based on their roles in games.

Check out all the new 41 dual-position players here.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Most traded in

Seamus Mitchell (DEF/FWD, $229,000)

Matt Roberts (MID/FWD, $213,000)

Jordan Dawson (DEF, $889,00)

Caleb Serong (MID, $891,000)

Chayce Jones (DEF, $486,000)

After scores of 133 and 122, it's no surprise to see Jordan Dawson (DEF, $889,00) as one of the most selected players this week. Be careful though, because some people believe he'll cop attention from Hawthorn's Conor Nash this Sunday.

Sitting just outside the top five and with a breakeven of 85, it's unlikely we'll see Tom Stewart (DEF, $730,000) this cheap again in 2023. Now is a great time to jump on the Geelong defender who averaged 94 last season.

Adelaide's Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $656,000) is another who didn't quite make the list but has been one of the Crows' main midfielders alongside Rory Laird and Dawson. This role change has seen him average 89 across his first five games.

Seamus Mitchell and Jesse Hogan in action during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Cam Mackenzie (MID/FWD, $444,000)

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $489,000)

Kade Chandler (FWD, $460,000)

Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $334,000)

Tom Green (MID, $868,000)

After being managed last week and used as the sub, Cam Mackenzie (MID/FWD, $444,000) and Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $489,000) are being cashed out by their coaches. They now have a breakeven in the 60s and their cash production has slowed down. However, it only takes one good score to fire it up again.

Kade Chandler (FWD, $460,000) has been a great cash cow, making $260,000 on his starting price. After starting with a huge 104, Chandler has now averaged 57 in his last three and carries a breakeven of 53 and, just like the others, his time is coming to an end as well.

Even though he has a one-week suspension, Fantasy coaches are showing they are not willing to hold Tom Green (MID, $868,000). He has averaged 108 this year and ranks as the sixth best midfielder.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Clayton Oliver v Richmond @ the MCG, MON 7.25pm AEST

Anyone who can finish a game with 53 points and 20 disposals in the last quarter should never be written off. Oliver had 27 at the half last week, but powered home like a true captain for 108. Richmond gives up the third most points to midfielders and never tags. Oliver had 129 and 124 in his last two games against them and is an easy No.1 pick once again.

No.2 – Nick Daicos v Essendon @ the MCG, TUES 3.20pm AEST

Daicos is averaging 121 in his last three games and plays the very last game of the round. Over the last three weeks, Essendon has allowed five midfielders to score 110+ which makes you think Daicos shouldn't struggle. A tag from Will Setterfield or Jye Caldwell is the only concern, but with Zach Merrett out, this is unlikely to happen.

No.3 – Rowan Marshall v Carlton @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 3.20pm AEST

The St Kilda ruckman has been on fire, scoring 134, 107 (subbed), 100 and 116 in his last four games. He loves playing under the roof, where he averaged 116 towards the end of 2022. Opposition rucks have been scoring well against Carlton and you'd expect Marshall to do the same.

Tim English and Rowan Marshall compete in the ruck during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No.4 – Touk Miller v Kangaroos @ Heritage Bank Stadium, SUN 4.40pm AEST

Miller averaged 117 at home last year and meets a team he has now averaged 120 against in his last four games. Coming off scores of 120 and 104 this year, he should be great once again.

No.5 – Tim English v Fremantle @ Optus Stadium, FRI 8.10pm AEST

Tonight, English meets Fremantle, which is the hardest team for rucks to score against. With that said, it hasn't played against a ruckman like English who is now averaging 122 for the season. He scored 75 and 100 against Sean Darcy last year but his form is now at another level.

