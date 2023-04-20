PORT Adelaide has dropped ruckman Scott Lycett for its clash against West Coast on Saturday, while power forward Charlie Dixon is also unavailable through injury.
In other Thursday night team selection news, forgotten swingman Aaron Francis will play his first game for Sydney in Saturday night's Grand Final rematch against a Geelong team that has recalled Gary Rohan and Jon Ceglar.
Mitch McGovern is back for Carlton in Sunday's top-four clash against St Kilda after overcoming a calf problem, while Ross Lyon's men have been bolstered by the returns of Jack Steele and Tim Membrey.
And in Monday's Anzac Day Eve match, Melbourne has three big inclusions, with captain Max Gawn named just a month after hurting his MCL, and defender Jake Lever (ankle) also selected in the 22 to face Richmond.
Michael Hibberd (Achilles) has been named on an extended bench, while Ben Brown (back) is still absent. The Tigers get Jayden Short (calf) back after three weeks out.
But in Adelaide, Ken Hinkley has not sat on his team's two-game winning streak, dropping Lycett for Brynn Teakle, with Dixon unable to overcome a knee niggle he picked up late in last week's win over the Western Bulldogs.
The Eagles have recalled Luke Shuey after his most recent hamstring injury.
Francis comes in to play his first game for the Swans on the back of seven goals in three VFL appearances, but is capable of playing at either end of the ground.
Geelong welcomes back Rohan from suspension, while Ceglar will fill the void left by Rhys Stanley (eye socket) in the ruck.
In Saturday's other game in Canberra, Brisbane has named veteran Jack Gunston to play Greater Western Sydney after he was managed last week, brought in at the expense of Darcy Fort.
Harry Perryman is back in the engine room for a Giants team missing suspended Tom Green, while Brent Daniels is also back.
In Friday night footy, Fremantle has made just one change to face the Western Bulldogs in Perth, with Will Brodie moving from the substitute role into the 22, replacing Sam Switkowski (calf).
The Dogs get Alex Keath back from concussion, with Josh Bruce (ribs) missing out.
Gold Coast has named co-captain Jarrod Witts to face North Melbourne on Sunday after the ruckman missed the past two weeks with a back injury, while Levi Casboult has also been named on the extended bench after being rested last week.
The Kangaroos have named Aaron Hall and Paul Curtis as part of their 26-man squad, with Jy Simpkin unavailable with a hand injury.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: Nil
Out: S.Switkowski (calf)
Last week's sub: Will Brodie
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Keath
Out: J.Bruce (ribs), M.Hannan (omitted)
Last week's sub: Toby McLean
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Jonas, O.Lord, B.Teakle
Out: S.Lycett (omitted), D.Williams (omitted), J.Mead (omitted), C.Dixon (knee)
New: Ollie Lord
Last week's sub: Jackson Mead
WEST COAST
In: L.Shuey, Z.Trew, L.Foley
Out: X.O'Neill (omitted), B.Hough (injured), N.Long (soreness), E.Yeo (groin)
Last week's sub: Connor West
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: B.Daniels, H.Perryman
Out: A.Kennedy (omitted), C.Hamilton (foot), T.Green (suspension)
Last week's sub: Harry Rowston
BRISBANE
In: J.Gunston
Out: D.Fort (omitted), J.Lyons (sub)
Last week's sub: Jarryd Lyons
Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GEELONG
In: G.Rohan, J.Ceglar
Out: T.Stengle (arm), R.Stanley (eye socket), B.Parfitt (sub)
Last week's sub: Brandan Parfitt
SYDNEY
In: A.Francis, R.Clarke
Out: J.Amartey (hamstring), Co.Warner (omitted), W.Gould (sub)
Last week's sub: Will Gould
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Hawthorn v Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Scrimshaw, F.Maginness, M.Lynch
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Cam Mackenzie
ADELAIDE
In: J.Hately, E.Himmelberg, L.Nankervis
Out: Nil
New: Luke Nankervis
Last week's sub: Ned McHenry
Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: M.McGovern, L.O'Brien, B.Kemp, A.Cincotta
Out: A.Saad (calf)
New: Alex Cincotta
Last week's sub: Josh Honey
ST KILDA
In: T.Membrey, J.Steele, C.Sharman, T.Campbell
Out: A.Caminiti (suspension)
Last week's sub: Jack Bytel
Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Witts, L.Casboult, J.Jeffrey
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Alex Sexton
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Hall, C.Lazzaro, P.Curtis, M.Bergman
Out: J.Simpkin (hand)
Last week's sub: Hugh Greenwood
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Lever, M.Gawn, M.Hibberd, B.Laurie, L.Dunstan, D.Turner
Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), C.Spargo (concussion), J.Melksham (omitted)
Last week's sub: James Jordon
RICHMOND
In: J.Short, J.Bauer, J.Ross
Out: Nil
New: Jacob Bauer
Last week's sub: Maurice Rioli jnr
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
TBC
Last week's sub: Tom Wilson
ESSENDON
TBC
Last week's sub: Nick Hind