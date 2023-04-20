PORT Adelaide has dropped ruckman Scott Lycett for its clash against West Coast on Saturday, while power forward Charlie Dixon is also unavailable through injury.

In other Thursday night team selection news, forgotten swingman Aaron Francis will play his first game for Sydney in Saturday night's Grand Final rematch against a Geelong team that has recalled Gary Rohan and Jon Ceglar.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Mitch McGovern is back for Carlton in Sunday's top-four clash against St Kilda after overcoming a calf problem, while Ross Lyon's men have been bolstered by the returns of Jack Steele and Tim Membrey.

And in Monday's Anzac Day Eve match, Melbourne has three big inclusions, with captain Max Gawn named just a month after hurting his MCL, and defender Jake Lever (ankle) also selected in the 22 to face Richmond.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Dee ready, Sloane's future, Flag Eagle to return Nat Edwards with all the latest news

Michael Hibberd (Achilles) has been named on an extended bench, while Ben Brown (back) is still absent. The Tigers get Jayden Short (calf) back after three weeks out.

But in Adelaide, Ken Hinkley has not sat on his team's two-game winning streak, dropping Lycett for Brynn Teakle, with Dixon unable to overcome a knee niggle he picked up late in last week's win over the Western Bulldogs.

The Eagles have recalled Luke Shuey after his most recent hamstring injury.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Francis comes in to play his first game for the Swans on the back of seven goals in three VFL appearances, but is capable of playing at either end of the ground.

Geelong welcomes back Rohan from suspension, while Ceglar will fill the void left by Rhys Stanley (eye socket) in the ruck.

In Saturday's other game in Canberra, Brisbane has named veteran Jack Gunston to play Greater Western Sydney after he was managed last week, brought in at the expense of Darcy Fort.

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Perryman is back in the engine room for a Giants team missing suspended Tom Green, while Brent Daniels is also back.

In Friday night footy, Fremantle has made just one change to face the Western Bulldogs in Perth, with Will Brodie moving from the substitute role into the 22, replacing Sam Switkowski (calf).

The Dogs get Alex Keath back from concussion, with Josh Bruce (ribs) missing out.

Gold Coast has named co-captain Jarrod Witts to face North Melbourne on Sunday after the ruckman missed the past two weeks with a back injury, while Levi Casboult has also been named on the extended bench after being rested last week.

Jarrod Witts after the R2 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Kangaroos have named Aaron Hall and Paul Curtis as part of their 26-man squad, with Jy Simpkin unavailable with a hand injury.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: S.Switkowski (calf)

Last week's sub: Will Brodie

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath

Out: J.Bruce (ribs), M.Hannan (omitted)

Last week's sub: Toby McLean

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Jonas, O.Lord, B.Teakle

Out: S.Lycett (omitted), D.Williams (omitted), J.Mead (omitted), C.Dixon (knee)

New: Ollie Lord

Last week's sub: Jackson Mead

WEST COAST

In: L.Shuey, Z.Trew, L.Foley

Out: X.O'Neill (omitted), B.Hough (injured), N.Long (soreness), E.Yeo (groin)

Last week's sub: Connor West

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: B.Daniels, H.Perryman

Out: A.Kennedy (omitted), C.Hamilton (foot), T.Green (suspension)

Last week's sub: Harry Rowston

BRISBANE

In: J.Gunston

Out: D.Fort (omitted), J.Lyons (sub)

Last week's sub: Jarryd Lyons

Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Rohan, J.Ceglar

Out: T.Stengle (arm), R.Stanley (eye socket), B.Parfitt (sub)



Last week's sub: Brandan Parfitt

SYDNEY

In: A.Francis, R.Clarke

Out: J.Amartey (hamstring), Co.Warner (omitted), W.Gould (sub)

Last week's sub: Will Gould

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Hawthorn v Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Scrimshaw, F.Maginness, M.Lynch

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Cam Mackenzie

ADELAIDE

In: J.Hately, E.Himmelberg, L.Nankervis

Out: Nil

New: Luke Nankervis

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry

Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.McGovern, L.O'Brien, B.Kemp, A.Cincotta

Out: A.Saad (calf)

New: Alex Cincotta

Last week's sub: Josh Honey

ST KILDA

In: T.Membrey, J.Steele, C.Sharman, T.Campbell

Out: A.Caminiti (suspension)

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel

Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Witts, L.Casboult, J.Jeffrey

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Alex Sexton

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Hall, C.Lazzaro, P.Curtis, M.Bergman

Out: J.Simpkin (hand)

Last week's sub: Hugh Greenwood

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever, M.Gawn, M.Hibberd, B.Laurie, L.Dunstan, D.Turner

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), C.Spargo (concussion), J.Melksham (omitted)

Last week's sub: James Jordon

RICHMOND

In: J.Short, J.Bauer, J.Ross

Out: Nil

New: Jacob Bauer

Last week's sub: Maurice Rioli jnr

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

TBC

Last week's sub: Tom Wilson

ESSENDON

TBC

Last week's sub: Nick Hind