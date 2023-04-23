An injured Touk Miller is helped from the field during Gold Coast's round six match against North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is bracing to be without co-captain Touk Miller for the immediate future, but for just how long it isn't sure yet.

SUNS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Miller was assisted from the field during the third quarter of Sunday's win over North Melbourne with a left knee injury, watching the remainder of the game wearing a brace.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Gold Coast v North Melbourne The Suns and Kangaroos clash in round six

Coach Stuart Dew said the club hoped to get its co-captain in to get a scan on Monday.

"It's a knee (injury), we're not sure what it is," Dew said.

"He was really positive (after the match). I'm sure he's disappointed because it's clearly going to mean some time off, it's just how long.

"Obviously he's an important player … we'll just digest the information once it comes."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Horror blow for Suns with captain Miller helped off Gold Coast is dealt a terrible injury concern with skipper Touk Miller appearing to hurt his leg in this contest

Dew said it would be a "challenge" to be without Miller, but was confident Brayden Fiorini, David Swallow and impressive first-year half-forward Bailey Humphrey could help fill the midfield void.

"It'll force us into a little bit of a change, but looking into the positive and what we can do, there's an opportunity, I wouldn't say to try things, but give exposure to different guys and try and make the most of what comes from that situation," he said.

An injured Touk Miller after Gold Coast's round six match against North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

On a night in which they might lose one of their most influential players, the Suns saw the return of another, with Ben King slotting an equal career-high five goals.

REPORT Brilliant Ben boots five as Suns outclass North

King missed all of last year with a ruptured ACL, and after an up-and-down opening five rounds, cashed in with sure hands and an even surer goalkicking boot, against the Kangaroos.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Is this high five the return of the King? Ben King may be back to his best after a dominant performance that included a series of clunks to go alongside his five goals

"I think it has been building," Dew said.

"He was not far off a game like that against Geelong a couple of weeks ago.

"Output is everything, it's the easiest one to go to and the first, most obvious and on-show.

"We're lucky enough to see his process and his effort … we're not surprised.

"Even when he didn't mark it, he brought it to ground and brought others into the game.

"He hasn't been far off one of those games for a couple of weeks."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R6: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round six's match against North Melbourne

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson was philosophical about his team's fourth straight loss.

After an enterprising opening month, the Kangaroos have been below their best the past fortnight, and the coach said they would have to regroup ahead of facing Melbourne at the MCG next Saturday night.

SEVEN THINGS WE LEARNED Battling Blues need more paths to goal

"It's a hard road, but we knew it was going to be a hard road," Clarkson said.

"We know the win-loss column isn't going to be as favourable as we'd like, but that's the journey that we're on.

"Whether it's winning quarters or winning contests or giving exposure to some of these younger players, we'll just keep working on that process and we just know over time somewhere it's going to click."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R6: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round six's match against Gold Coast