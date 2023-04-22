State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday April 22, 1.40pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Wayward kicking cost Adelaide in its four-point loss to Central District on Saturday with experienced senior players Shane McAdam and Lachlan Gollant among those who missed important opportunities.

Gollant kicked three goals but also sent four wide of the posts while McAdam finished with 0.2 from just eight disposals.

Matt Crouch was his usual busy self with a team-high 24 disposals and five clearances, with Harry Schoenberg also getting plenty of the ball to end the day with 22 touches, five tackles and two goals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More SANFL Showreel, R3: Harry Schoenberg highlights Enjoy Harry Schoenberg's standout SANFL performance for the Crows

Ruckman-in-waiting Kieran Strachan dominated at the bounces, finishing with a massive 50 hitouts to go with 16 disposals and seven marks.

Sam Berry (17 disposals, five clearances), Zac Taylor (14, five) and rookie Tyler Brown (21, five) all did plenty of work around the ball, while Will Hamill also got involved with 17 touches.

Young midfielder Billy Dowling kicked one goal from 15 disposals.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Blacktown ISP, Saturday April 22, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Key forward Tom Fullarton had a day out as Brisbane comfortably accounted for Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

The 24-year old collected 19 disposals, took nine marks and booted five goals from nine scoring shots - backing up his four goals from last week - in the Lions' 83-point triumph.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R5: Tom Fullarton highlights Enjoy Tom Fullarton's standout VFL performance for the Lions

Midfielder Deven Robertson was everywhere and

Big man Darcy Fort responded to his omission from the top-tier side with a dominant showing in the ruck,

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Sandringham at Ikon Park, Sunday April 23, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, Sunday April 23, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, Sunday April 23, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v Peel Thunder at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Saturday April 22, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

With Fremantle's AFL side struggling, Dockers fans will be keeping a keen eye on the Thunder's progress, but it wasn't a great day for Peel, going down by 44 points to South Fremantle.

And with Justin Longmuir's biggest headache being in the forward line there was little to take away, with Josh Treacy the only senior-listed player to hit the scoreboard but he only managed 1.2 from six disposals.

Nathan Wilson was busy with 23 disposals, while Neil Erasmus had a team-high 27 touches and eight tackles.

Liam Henry didn't kick a major score but did finish with 15 disposals and five tackles, Nathan O'Driscoll had 16 disposals and four inside 50s, and Tom Emmett drove it into the forward 50 six times among his 16 touches.

Joel Hamling saw a bit of action and took five marks to go with his 11 disposals, while fellow key defender, 18-year-old Hugh Davies was strong with 14 touches.

Rookie Karl Worner was busy with 21 disposals and six tackles.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More WAFL Mini-Match, R3: South Fremantle v Peel Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Thunder WAFL clash in round three

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday April 23, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Blacktown ISP, Saturday April 22, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Jake Riccardi was one shining light for the Giants in their 83-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

After playing the first four rounds of the season in the seniors for a total of two goals, Riccardi was sent back to the state league where he has responded well, kicking four goals from 20 disposals and a whopping 13 marks against the Lions.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R5: Jake Riccardi highlights Enjoy Jake Riccardi's standout VFL performance for the Giants

After signing a two-year contract extension with GWS through the week, young forward Max Gruzewski kicked two majors in an otherwise quiet day with just six disposals.

Cameron Fleeton was busy with 23 disposals and eight marks while Callum Brown also took eight marks to go with 20 touches.

Huge effort by @GWSGIANTS defender Callum Brown to deny a certain goal.



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/z5khd5GckL — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 22, 2023

Rookie Wade Derksen finished with a team-high 24 disposals and eight clearances, and category B rookie Jason Gilbee had 20 touches.

Former Demon Toby Bedford and Toby McMullin brought home identical match stats of 12 disposals and one goal each.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Coburg at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday April 22, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Plenty of Hawthorn's senior-listed players got among the action in Box Hill's big 71-point win over the Coburg Lions on Saturday, none more so than Lachie Bramble.

After playing the first three AFL games of the season, Bramble headed back to the state league keen to push for a recall, and his 37 disposals and 10 marks against the Lions could see him get his wish sooner rather than later.

Finn Maginness was busy with 26 touches and seven clearances, while 2022 third-round draft selection Jack O'Sullivan also did plenty but failed to capitalise on his chances in front of goal, kicking 1.3 from 27 disposals.

Key forward Jacob Koshitzke kicked three goals from 14 disposals and eight marks, small forward Sam Butler also slotted three, and rookie ruckman Max Ramsden kicked two.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R5: Jacob Koschitzke highlights Enjoy Jacob Koschitzke's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

First-round draftee Josh Weddle got the ball 23 times and took 10 marks, and former Cat Cooper Stephens also finished with 23 disposals and seven clearances.

Former Docker Lloyd Meek responded to being dropped by picking up 16 disposals and 24 hitouts, Bailey Macdonald finished with 18 touches and seven marks, Emerson Jeka was quiet with nine disposals as was Josh Morris with 11.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Mini-Match, R5: Box Hill v Coburg Extended highlights of the Hawks and Lions VFL clash in round five

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Richmond at Casey Fields, Sunday April 23, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday April 23, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Port Adelaide at Wigan Oval, Sunday April 23, 2.40pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Richmond at Casey Fields, Sunday April 23, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Sandringham at Ikon Park, Sunday April 23, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Sydney at Preston City Oval, Sunday April 23, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday April 23, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Southport at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 22, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Young tall Sam Darcy kept himself in the picture for a senior recall with two goals for Footscray in the Bulldogs' 26-point loss to Southport at ETU Stadium on Saturday.

It wasn't a great day for the senior-listed Dogs with young defender Luke Cleary topping the disposals column with 18, followed by veteran Hayden Crozier with 17.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R5: Sam Darcy highlights Enjoy Sam Darcy's standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Rhylee West had 14 touches, six tackles and kicked 1.3, first-year key defender Jedd Busslinger picked up 13 disposals, while fellow 2022 draftee Charlie Clarke was quiet with nine.

Rhylee West in action during the round five VFL clash between the Western Bulldogs and Southport at ETU Stadium on April 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruckman Jordon Sweet did well at the bounces, amassing 39 hitouts and 10 disposals while also throwing his weight around a bit with seven tackles.

Laitham Vandermeer finished with just five touches and three tackles.