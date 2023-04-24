Laitham Vandermeer (middle) celebrates kicking a goal during the Western Bulldogs' round 21 match against Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

LAITHAM Vandermeer's luckless injury run has continued with the Western Bulldogs forward set to miss the next month after damaging his ribs in his VFL return on Saturday.

The 24-year-old had only just returned from two months on the sidelines following a fractured leg when he was taken to hospital in an ambulance after a tackle at ETU Stadium.

Vandermeer departed the game against Southport in the third quarter and initially had breathing issues before being cleared of broken ribs.

AROUND THE STATE LEAGUES Flag Eagle's comeback, Darcy hits the scoreboard

The Western Bulldogs will monitor the Victorian's progress over the next couple of weeks, but it is another frustrating setback.

After managing only 10 appearances last year after just 11 in 2021, Vandermeer looked set to be rewarded for a strong pre-season before suffering the hairline fracture in February.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Trust fades in 'flawed' Blue, Crows' new polish, flag-quality Saints? Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Star midfielder Bailey Smith is on track to return against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on Saturday after missing the past fortnight due to a minor calf strain.

The 22-year-old didn't travel to Adelaide for Gather Round or Perth to face Fremantle last Friday night, remaining in Melbourne to rehab the issue that caused him some issues during the pre-season.

Smith ticked off a significant session at Skinner Reserve on Friday and is expected to be available for Marcus Bontempelli's 200th game if he trains fully with the main group on Wednesday.

Bailey Smith in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash with St Kilda in round two. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs returned to the club on Monday following the eight-day road trip, completing a flush run as they build up towards a return to their home ground to celebrate the milestone of one of the best players to wear the red, white and blue.

Tom Liberatore has entered concussion protocols and won’t be available against the Hawks, but Jason Johannisen was cleared following a head knock in the 49-point win over the Dockers.

The club is still finalising a timeline for Josh Bruce’s return but the swingman isn’t expected to be available for the next couple of months following significant rib and sternum damage against Port Adelaide in round five.

After starting the season with two disappointing performances, Luke Beveridge’s side are now 3-3 after banking early season wins against three sides that played finals in 2022 – Brisbane, Richmond and Fremantle.