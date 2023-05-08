COLLINGWOOD has apologised to superstar forward Lance Franklin and his club, Sydney, for the repeated booing he received from Magpie supporters on Sunday.

The sustained booing prompted bemused post-game reactions from both Sydney coach John Longmire and Collingwood's Craig McRae, and the Magpies followed up with a formal statement on Monday afternoon after the club's 29-point win over the Swans.

Sydney has also condemned the booing, acknowledging the football industry "has been here before" with the treatment of Adam Goodes, while AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says the League does not accept "excessive booing" and asked fans to respect all players and "never take the champions for granted".

"We apologise to the Sydney Swans and to Lance 'Buddy' Franklin," the statement attributed to Collingwood captain Darcy Moore, CEO Craig Kelly and McRae said.



"The Club does not support booing, particularly champions of the game.



"Yesterday was the first time we played the Swans at the MCG in a decade – it provided an opportunity to respect a champion of the game and we fell short.



"Buddy is a great of Australian Football – what he has achieved on the field over a long period of time demands a high level of respect."

Longmire referenced the 10-year wait to play Collingwood at the MCG when he chided Magpies supporters in his post-game comments.

"(You'd) probably celebrate a 36-year-old, wouldn't you, who's been a champion of the game? Why would you (boo)? It's been 10 years since we've played Collingwood here, why would you boo one of the champions of the game? It doesn't make sense to me," he said.

John Longmire during Sydney's loss to Collingwood in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Collingwood hierarchy thanked their fans for their support but reinforced McRae's post-match rebuke of the booing directed at Franklin, who is poised to move into fourth place on the all-time VFL/AFL goalkicking list in the coming weeks.

"To our Members and supporters, we are on an exciting journey at Collingwood and we do not take for granted the unwavering support you provide us with at every game – home or away. Our fans turn up like no other – you’re our 19th player – you’re loud, you’re passionate, you’re emotional," the statement said.



"We hope the next time we get the chance to witness a champion of the game we treat them with respect, the same respect we ask for when it comes to our players and our champions.



"When our Club has the opportunity, we stand Side by Side with the greats of our game."

The Swans followed with a statement of their own on Monday afternoon, reiterating their dismay at Franklin's treatment.

"The Sydney Swans are extremely disappointed by the repeated booing of Lance Franklin in Sunday’s match at the MCG," the club said.

"Lance is a champion and his contribution to the AFL should be celebrated and respected.

"Fans are the lifeblood of our game and have the right to cheer loudly at the football.

"But booing isn’t a right – it’s offensive – and players should not be subjected to it in their workplace.

"We have been here before and sadly it seems some people have not learned from the past.

"We encourage fans who witness any poor behaviour at the football – including repeated booing – to call it out immediately.

"To the fans who did not engage in such behaviour and enjoyed the game for what it was – we thank you."

Lance Franklin and Callum Mills leave the MCG after Sydney's loss to Collingwood in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney great Adam Goodes retired at the end of 2015 after being repeatedly booed throughout the final seasons of his career, prompting an apology from AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan ahead of the following season for not intervening sooner.

Young Port Adelaide midfielder and former No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis has also been the subject of boos from the crowd in some games, following his off-season move from struggling North Melbourne to the Power in his native South Australia.

In his statement also released on Monday afternoon, McLachlan praised Franklin as "a generational athlete" who deserved to be celebrated accordingly.

"Lance Franklin is not only one of the greatest Australian Rules football players of all-time but a generational athlete who has, and continues to captivate the nation with his skill, his ability, and his leadership. The sixth player ever to kick 1000 goals, ‘Buddy’ has delivered our game and our fans some of the most memorable moments in football history," McLachlan said.



"All players have the right to be treated respectfully on-field. We want everyone to go to a game and express themselves, the passion for the contest and the voice of the crowd is what sets our competition apart, however we don’t accept excessive booing as part of our game. Jason Horne-Francis is an emerging star of our game, Lance Franklin is an all-time great. Our view applies equally to both. In fact, no player should be targeted in that way.



"We should never take the champions for granted. Players like ‘Buddy’ are the best of our game and regardless of who you barrack for we should continue to celebrate all the champions accordingly. "