Andrew Brayshaw in action during Fremantle's round eight match against Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on May 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE will be ready for the high-possession game Sydney is capable of after learning its lesson last year, with coach Justin Longmuir expecting a "fired up" Swans team in Saturday's crunch game at the SCG.

Sydney won a crucial round 18 clash against the Dockers last season when it flipped the game on its head in the second half at Optus Stadium and broke the Dockers down with a massive 127 uncontested marks to 70.

Longmuir said the game style was also evident in the Swans' clash against Collingwood, which saw coach John Longmire's team dominate marks (132-72) and uncontested possessions (294-195), with the Dockers on guard for a similar tactic this week.

"We need to keep an eye on that … that was disappointing last year when we allowed them to take over 40 marks in a quarter of footy. We just didn't adjust quick enough," the coach said.

"Then last week they did that a little bit. I don't know if it was just because of Collingwood, but we need to be ready for that.

"I think they'll be fired up … they've been really strong the last two weeks, but they've lost three in a row. We both need to win and I don't think they'll need any more firing up."

Longmuir said there were areas the Dockers felt like they could get an edge over the Swans after taking a step forward with a much-needed 69-point win against Hawthorn in round eight.

The key to getting their game back on track was a mindset shift, the coach said, rather than any tactical changes.

"We haven't changed our game plan. A lot has been made of our ball movement early in the year, being a kick-mark team. We haven't played that way for over a year now. We didn't play it all last year. We haven't played it this year," the coach said.

"It's been as basic as trusting ourselves with the ball in hand and taking a little bit more time. Early in the year I felt like we were rushing ourselves with possession and we were putting perceived pressure on ourselves.

"What we're trying to do at the moment is allow players to play what's in front of them and play with a little bit more freedom – freedom of mind and just trust themselves a little bit more, like they did all pre-season.

"We've just been trusting ourselves a little bit more with the ball in hand and it's come out the way it has."

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal in Fremantle's win over Hawthorn in R8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The impact of forward/ruck Luke Jackson when he was in the midfield is something Longmuir said the club wanted to keep exploring, with the 21-year-old playing his best game as a Docker.

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe, who Longmuir said could play a second match as the substitute after returning from a foot injury, had also helped change the dynamic of the midfield.

"To mix it up and have different dynamics, it throws something a little bit different at the opposition and puts some of our strengths around the ball where we've been struggling a little bit," Longmuir said.

"Pushing Andy (Brayshaw) out to become a forward at times gives him a bit more freedom and flexibility as well to run and play on his terms.

"We'll keep looking to evolve that (Jackson as a midfielder). With his flexibility he needs to be second ruck … and we need his contest down forward and his ability to win contests forward. We'll make sure we get that balance right."

On the booing of champion Sydney forward Lance Franklin, Longmuir said a line should be drawn and the welfare of opposition players considered.

The coach said it was a vastly different scenario to the hostile reception former Docker Rory Lobb received when he returned to Optus Stadium for the first time in round six.

"To boo a champ for no good reason, I think we can draw the line there," he said.

"Or a young player like (Jason) Horne-Francis going to any opposition ground and getting booed by any opposition team, I don't think we need that. I think that crosses a line.

"We've been through this scenario with Adam Goodes. How the booing made Adam feel, I think we've got to take the player's welfare into consideration.

"If they're not seeing it as a bit of fun and a bit of passion, then as fans and supporters of the AFL we need to respect that."