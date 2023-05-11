Noah Anderson celebrates after kicking the winning goal for Gold Coast against Richmond in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Team have dropped for round nine and all in all, it wasn’t too bad.

The Bulldogs will debut James O’Donnell (DEF, $200,000), the son of former Australian cricketer and VFL football Simon O’Donnell. Although we usually prefer players with a basketball background, James is a former cricketer himself who only signed with the Bulldogs 36 days ago as a Category B rookie.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Another cheap option to consider is Will Gould (DEF, $211,000) who looks set to play his first full game with the Sydney Swans after two games in the vest earlier this year.

His form has been hot, but a calf injury has ruled out Darcy Parish (MID, $914,000) from Essendon’s clash with the Lions on Saturday night. He has averaged 108 for the season and will hurt many draft coaches who have enjoyed his great start to the season. In good news for draft coaches, Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $718,000) returns after just missing one week with what looked like a serious hamstring injury.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Noah Anderson (MID, $951,000) – With scores of 132 and 134 in his last two games, Anderson’s form is up there with the best in the game. He’s unique and only in three per cent of teams.

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $917,000) – Off the back of 157 and 113, Brayshaw’s knee issues appear to be a thing of the past. He is $78k cheaper than his starting price and only going up.

Callum Mills (MID, $803,000) – Mills scored a season-high 110 last week and could be back to his best. Let’s not forget that he has averaged 110 and 111 over the last two seasons.

Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $447,000) – Cash generation is important in this game and over the last two weeks, the bloke we call the “Rat” has gone up over $100k. He also has a break-even of -2.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Most traded in

Blake Drury (MID/FWD, $221,000)

Rory Atkins (DEF/FWD, $447,000)

Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Tom Green (MID, $962,000)

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $603,000)

The hottest target this week is Blake Drury (MID/FWD, $221,000) and over 15,000 coaches are jumping on board. He had 13 possessions and four marks on debut last week and could hang around for the coming rounds and hopefully the byes.

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $603,000) has now averaged 100 over the last two weeks and in that time he has gone up $90k. Fiorini has a nice match up this week against the Eagles tonight with some saying he’ll could even beat his season-high score of 112.

Blake Drury kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Fergus Greene (FWD, $361,000)

Will Setterfield (MID, $750,000)

Darcy Wilmot (DEF/MID, $376,000)

Kade Chandler (FWD, $511,000)

Rueben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $478,000)

Fergus Greene kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Jordan Dawson v St Kilda @ Adelaide Oval, SUN 1:10pm

As we know, the Saints have conceded the most Fantasy points to their opposition and this week it is Adelaide’s turn to cash in. Dawson is coming off 116 and 112, and this one is right in his hitting zone.

No. 2 – Clayton Oliver v Hawthorn @ the MCG, SAT 4:35pm

At the MCG, Oliver has hit triple figures in his last 20 game straight. He will make that 21 this week against a team he has scored 126, 126 and 121 against in his last three games.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Marvelous Oliver leads Melbourne charge Clayton Oliver was instrumental in phenomenal Demons victory

No. 3 – Tim English v Carlton @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7:30pm

English’s three lowest scores this year average out to be 108. Recent rucks against Carlton have been good enough with McInerney (85), Williams (61), Marshall (100) and O’Brien (89) all scoring well… for their standards.

No. 4 – Noah Anderson v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, FRI 8:40pm

Richmond’s top five scorers averaged 115 against the Eagles last week and Anderson meets them in hot form with 132 and 134 in his last two games. The best VC option tonight.

No. 5 – Rory Laird v St Kilda @ Adelaide Oval, SUN 1:10pm

Laird is starting to hit some form but has done so against hard opposition with scores of 107 (Geelong), 110 (Collingwood), 120 (Hawthorn) and 118 (Carlton). This will be much easier!

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.