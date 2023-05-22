TO MARK Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Yokayi Footy is looking back on the long and rich history of Indigenous Australians in Australia's game.

Gilbert McAdam, the former St Kilda and Brisbane player and 1989 Magarey medallist joins Andrew Krakouer, the former Richmond and Collingwood player and 2010 Sandover medallist to celebrate some of the greatest players in the game's history.

From the Indigenous pioneers more than a century ago through to the champions of the modern era, Gilly and Krak reflect on the challenges these players had to overcome, and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Episode four is all about the spotlight that was put on Indigenous players in the 1990s, but it wasn't always for reasons worth celebrating. They recall that infamous day at Victoria Park, marvel at Norm Smith Medal winning performances from Peter Matera and Andrew McLeod and celebrate the debuts of Michael O'Loughlin, Adam Goodes and 'The Wizard' Jeff Farmer in a memorable decade.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 'Changed the game forever': McAdam remembers Winmar's Stand Thirty years on from Nicky Winmar's famous stand, Gilbert McAdam and other Indigenous greats return to Victoria Park for a healing ceremony

This six-part Yokayi Footy special will continue on Wednesday with a look at the the top six Indigenous players from the 2000s before it delves into the Indigenous Hall of Famers.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and its contribution to our game.

Subscribe to the Yokayi Footy Podcast with Gilly and Andy wherever you get your podcasts.