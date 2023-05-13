THE Western Bulldogs have notched their fourth win a row after surviving a second-half fightback from Carlton to win by 20 points on Saturday night. 

In a match of two halves, the Dogs led by 27 points during the third quarter, before the Blues flicked the switch with four in a row to draw within eight points at the last change.

BLUES v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Another two to the Blues saw them pinch the lead early in the fourth term before the Dogs eventually broke the game open with goals from Arthur Jones, Bailey Smith and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan seeing them run out 11.13 (79) to 8.11 (59) winners.

Bailey Smith was outstanding for the Dogs with 30 disposals and a goal, while Tom Liberatore and Jason Johannisen had 26 and a goal each.

Sam Walsh was Carlton's best with 29 and a goal.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:52

    JJ makes the most of early Blues clanger

    Jason Johannisen connects with the set shot perfectly after a poor turnover from Carlton

  • 01:00

    Blues on the board as Owies delivers

    Matt Owies kicks Carlton's first for the match with an important set shot

  • 01:03

    Scott delivers back to back in a flash

    Anthony Scott extends the lead for the Bulldogs with two goals in a minute

  • 01:01

    Bulldogs extend lead with Lobb perfection

    Rory Lobb kicks his second goal with a perfect set shot

  • 00:54

    Hewett brilliance keeps Carlton charge going

    George Hewett kicks a brilliant snap from distance as the Blues continue to comeback

  • 00:51

    Blues belief builds after sensational Curnow goal

    Charlie Curnow finishes perfectly as Carlton continues to mount its comeback

  • 00:57

    Walsh cool under pressure as Blues hit the front

    Sam Walsh hits it perfectly as Carlton kicks its sixth in a row to finally edge ahead

  • 00:48

    Unbelievable Jones finish steals back the lead

    Artie Jones shows all his skills with a sensational snap on the run

