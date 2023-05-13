Arthur Jones, Bailey Smith and Cody Weightman celebrate a goal during the R9 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE Western Bulldogs have notched their fourth win a row after surviving a second-half fightback from Carlton to win by 20 points on Saturday night.

In a match of two halves, the Dogs led by 27 points during the third quarter, before the Blues flicked the switch with four in a row to draw within eight points at the last change.

Another two to the Blues saw them pinch the lead early in the fourth term before the Dogs eventually broke the game open with goals from Arthur Jones, Bailey Smith and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan seeing them run out 11.13 (79) to 8.11 (59) winners.

Bailey Smith was outstanding for the Dogs with 30 disposals and a goal, while Tom Liberatore and Jason Johannisen had 26 and a goal each.

Sam Walsh was Carlton's best with 29 and a goal.

More to come