Joe Daniher celebrates with teammates during the round nine clash between Brisbane and Essendon at the Gabba on May 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JOE DANIHER has led Brisbane to a sixth straight win, downing Essendon 12.15 (87) to 6.9 (45) at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The former Bomber's spearhead kicked six goals and proved the difference in a low-scoring tussle.

LIONS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

After a tight first quarter Essendon took the initiative in the second and held a 10-point lead going into half-time, but then it was the home team's turn in the third as the Lions added five to the Bombers' one.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Joe steals the show with number five The Lions look in complete control thanks to another Joe Daniher major

With less than three goals in it at the final change the result was far from decided, but Daniher wasn't finished and added a couple for the quarter to sink his former side.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Jumping Joe lights up Gabba early with super speccy Joe Daniher gets the Brisbane faithful off their seats with this stunning mark

00:29 Perkins pops up for opener after devastating Dons pressure Archie Perkins takes full advantage of some brilliant team intensity and nails the first goal of the game

00:42 Langford loves his work after snappy effort sneaks through Kyle Langford celebrates a fine major that puts the Bombers in front

00:37 Daniher on mission with quick-fire double Joe Daniher gets the Lions roaring with two crucial majors against his former club

00:34 Joe steals the show with number five The Lions look in complete control thanks to another Joe Daniher major

00:29 Big O drops down after copping brutal knee in ruck Oscar McInerney is left worse for wear after enduring tough contact from Sam Draper in this ruck contest

BRISBANE 2.2 2.7 7.11 12.15 (87)

ESSENDON 1.3 4.5 5.6 6.9 (45)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 6, Bailey 2, McInerney, Hipwood, McCarthy, Rayner

Essendon: Langford 2, Perkins, Menzie, Stringer, McDonald-Tipungwuti