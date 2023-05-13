JOE DANIHER has led Brisbane to a sixth straight win, downing Essendon 12.15 (87) to 6.9 (45) at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The former Bomber's spearhead kicked six goals and proved the difference in a low-scoring tussle.

After a tight first quarter Essendon took the initiative in the second and held a 10-point lead going into half-time, but then it was the home team's turn in the third as the Lions added five to the Bombers' one.

00:34

Joe steals the show with number five

The Lions look in complete control thanks to another Joe Daniher major

With less than three goals in it at the final change the result was far from decided, but Daniher wasn't finished and added a couple for the quarter to sink his former side.

  • 00:33

    Jumping Joe lights up Gabba early with super speccy

    Joe Daniher gets the Brisbane faithful off their seats with this stunning mark

  • 00:29

    Perkins pops up for opener after devastating Dons pressure

    Archie Perkins takes full advantage of some brilliant team intensity and nails the first goal of the game

  • 00:42

    Langford loves his work after snappy effort sneaks through

    Kyle Langford celebrates a fine major that puts the Bombers in front

  • 00:37

    Daniher on mission with quick-fire double

    Joe Daniher gets the Lions roaring with two crucial majors against his former club

  • 00:34

  • 00:29

    Big O drops down after copping brutal knee in ruck

    Oscar McInerney is left worse for wear after enduring tough contact from Sam Draper in this ruck contest

BRISBANE    2.2    2.7    7.11   12.15 (87)
ESSENDON   1.3    4.5     5.6     6.9 (45)

GOALS
Brisbane: Daniher 6, Bailey 2, McInerney, Hipwood, McCarthy, Rayner
Essendon: Langford 2, Perkins, Menzie, Stringer, McDonald-Tipungwuti