JOE DANIHER has led Brisbane to a sixth straight win, downing Essendon 12.15 (87) to 6.9 (45) at the Gabba on Saturday night.
The former Bomber's spearhead kicked six goals and proved the difference in a low-scoring tussle.
After a tight first quarter Essendon took the initiative in the second and held a 10-point lead going into half-time, but then it was the home team's turn in the third as the Lions added five to the Bombers' one.
With less than three goals in it at the final change the result was far from decided, but Daniher wasn't finished and added a couple for the quarter to sink his former side.
BRISBANE 2.2 2.7 7.11 12.15 (87)
ESSENDON 1.3 4.5 5.6 6.9 (45)
GOALS
Brisbane: Daniher 6, Bailey 2, McInerney, Hipwood, McCarthy, Rayner
Essendon: Langford 2, Perkins, Menzie, Stringer, McDonald-Tipungwuti