THE WESTERN Bulldogs have seen off Carlton's version of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, holding firm in the face of a spirited Blues comeback to salute by 20 points at Marvel Stadium.
A solitary goal in the first half cost Carlton dearly in the 11.13 (79) to 8.11 (59) loss, with the lead changing four times in a pulsating final quarter, the highlight a stunning Arty Jones snap while running away from goal towards the boundary.
The lively first-year forward followed up with quick hands to Bailey Smith, who took the margin out to eight points.
BLUES v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats
The Blues had kicked six consecutive goals across the third and fourth quarters to mount their comeback, with Matt Owies (three majors), Charlie Curnow and Sam Walsh all featuring.
Carlton's sole first-half goal (from a composed Owies) was the result of 29 inside 50s, and the siren for the long break was met with a hail of boos from frustrated fans for the second week in a row.
Such were the issues the Blues had with their forward line connection, they had 11 more attacking entries than the Dogs, who had 28 points in the bank at half-time for a three-goal lead.
Jesse Motlop and Patrick Cripps badly miscued consecutive set-shot snaps in the second term, only to see the ball bounce down the other end for an Anthony Scott double in the space of 90 seconds.
The second goal epitomised Carlton's issues, struggling to kill a deep kick on the goal line, before Aaron Naughton bent low to scoop up the ball and fire a handball to Scott at the top of the square.
The young Dogs forwards weren't shy in pushing up the field to apply defensive pressure, Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Jones all bringing Carlton clearances to a dead halt at different points in the third term.
Rory Lobb's brace pushed the margin out to 31 halfway through the third, and it looked like the Dogs would blow the game wide open, but the tide began to turn, the Blues moving the ball with much more fluidity and confidence.
Walsh's gut-running was a rare Blues highlight in the first half, and his style was the one the team as a whole emulated in its comeback.
Tom Liberatore was outstanding in the contest with 13 clearances, while Smith (30 touches) rose to the occasion in the absence of Adam Treloar, moving from the wing to a role as an inside midfielder.
The comeback was on
After the Blues had closed the gap to 11 points in the third term, the Bulldogs looked like regaining the ascendancy – the problem is, they couldn't find the middle, scoring three straight behinds. Speedster Oskar Baker was set to send the Dogs into attack once again, until Jesse Motlop charged, running him down in the middle of the ground. The ball ended up with Charlie Curnow, whose tumbling first goal cut the margin to eight at the final break.
Reigning Brownlow medallist v Brownlow medallist-elect?
It would have been fun to see Paddy Cripps and this year's hot favourite for the Brownlow, Marcus Bontempelli, go head-to-head, but the (somewhat spoilsport) coaches had other ideas. Matt Kennedy kept a close eye on the Dogs' skipper around the stoppages, while Tom Liberatore looked after Cripps. The superstar pair were a little down on their usual output, with 26 touches for the Blue and 25 for the Dog.
A move to watch
Recruit and key forward Rory Lobb spent a significant portion of the first half lining up on the wing, towering over his various opponents. It meant Lobb could fold back to plug up the leading lanes of Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay, leading to stagnant ball movement by the Blues. Tim English also pushed back to strong effect throughout the game. It could be a move Beveridge continues to use going forward.
CARLTON 0.3 1.4 5.8 8.11 (59)
WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.2 4.4 6.10 11.13 (79)
GOALS
Carlton: Owies 3, C.Curnow 2, Durdin, Hewett, Walsh
Western Bulldogs: Scott 3, Lobb 2, Johannisen, Naughton, Liberatore, A.Jones, Smith, Ugle-Hagan
BEST
Carlton: Walsh, Kennedy, Cripps, Docherty, Saad, Owies
Western Bulldogs: Liberatore, Smith, Bontempelli, Daniel, A.Jones
INJURIES
Carlton: Nil
Western Bulldogs: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Ed Curnow (replaced Ollie Hollands at three-quarter time)
Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil (replaced James O'Donnell in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 42,756 at Marvel Stadium