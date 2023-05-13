Arthur Jones, Bailey Smith and Cody Weightman celebrate a goal during the R9 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have seen off Carlton's version of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, holding firm in the face of a spirited Blues comeback to salute by 20 points at Marvel Stadium.

A solitary goal in the first half cost Carlton dearly in the 11.13 (79) to 8.11 (59) loss, with the lead changing four times in a pulsating final quarter, the highlight a stunning Arty Jones snap while running away from goal towards the boundary.

The lively first-year forward followed up with quick hands to Bailey Smith, who took the margin out to eight points.

The Blues had kicked six consecutive goals across the third and fourth quarters to mount their comeback, with Matt Owies (three majors), Charlie Curnow and Sam Walsh all featuring.

Carlton's sole first-half goal (from a composed Owies) was the result of 29 inside 50s, and the siren for the long break was met with a hail of boos from frustrated fans for the second week in a row.

Such were the issues the Blues had with their forward line connection, they had 11 more attacking entries than the Dogs, who had 28 points in the bank at half-time for a three-goal lead.

Jesse Motlop and Patrick Cripps badly miscued consecutive set-shot snaps in the second term, only to see the ball bounce down the other end for an Anthony Scott double in the space of 90 seconds.

The second goal epitomised Carlton's issues, struggling to kill a deep kick on the goal line, before Aaron Naughton bent low to scoop up the ball and fire a handball to Scott at the top of the square.

The young Dogs forwards weren't shy in pushing up the field to apply defensive pressure, Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Jones all bringing Carlton clearances to a dead halt at different points in the third term.

Rory Lobb's brace pushed the margin out to 31 halfway through the third, and it looked like the Dogs would blow the game wide open, but the tide began to turn, the Blues moving the ball with much more fluidity and confidence.

Walsh's gut-running was a rare Blues highlight in the first half, and his style was the one the team as a whole emulated in its comeback.

Tom Liberatore was outstanding in the contest with 13 clearances, while Smith (30 touches) rose to the occasion in the absence of Adam Treloar, moving from the wing to a role as an inside midfielder.

The comeback was on

After the Blues had closed the gap to 11 points in the third term, the Bulldogs looked like regaining the ascendancy – the problem is, they couldn't find the middle, scoring three straight behinds. Speedster Oskar Baker was set to send the Dogs into attack once again, until Jesse Motlop charged, running him down in the middle of the ground. The ball ended up with Charlie Curnow, whose tumbling first goal cut the margin to eight at the final break.

Reigning Brownlow medallist v Brownlow medallist-elect?

It would have been fun to see Paddy Cripps and this year's hot favourite for the Brownlow, Marcus Bontempelli, go head-to-head, but the (somewhat spoilsport) coaches had other ideas. Matt Kennedy kept a close eye on the Dogs' skipper around the stoppages, while Tom Liberatore looked after Cripps. The superstar pair were a little down on their usual output, with 26 touches for the Blue and 25 for the Dog.

Marcus Bontempelli fends off Matthew Owies during the R9 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A move to watch

Recruit and key forward Rory Lobb spent a significant portion of the first half lining up on the wing, towering over his various opponents. It meant Lobb could fold back to plug up the leading lanes of Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay, leading to stagnant ball movement by the Blues. Tim English also pushed back to strong effect throughout the game. It could be a move Beveridge continues to use going forward.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 JJ makes the most of early Blues clanger Jason Johannisen connects with the set shot perfectly after a poor turnover from Carlton

01:00 Blues on the board as Owies delivers Matt Owies kicks Carlton's first for the match with an important set shot

01:03 Scott delivers back to back in a flash Anthony Scott extends the lead for the Bulldogs with two goals in a minute

01:01 Bulldogs extend lead with Lobb perfection Rory Lobb kicks his second goal with a perfect set shot

00:54 Hewett brilliance keeps Carlton charge going George Hewett kicks a brilliant snap from distance as the Blues continue to comeback

00:51 Blues belief builds after sensational Curnow goal Charlie Curnow finishes perfectly as Carlton continues to mount its comeback

00:57 Walsh cool under pressure as Blues hit the front Sam Walsh hits it perfectly as Carlton kicks its sixth in a row to finally edge ahead

00:48 Unbelievable Jones finish steals back the lead Arty Jones shows all his skills with a sensational snap on the run

00:24 Team Song: Western Bulldogs Watch the Bulldogs celebrate their round nine win

08:30 Highlights: Carlton v Western Bulldogs The Blues v Bulldogs clash in round nine

09:10 Full post-match, R9: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round nine's match against Carlton

CARLTON 0.3 1.4 5.8 8.11 (59)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.2 4.4 6.10 11.13 (79)

GOALS

Carlton: Owies 3, C.Curnow 2, Durdin, Hewett, Walsh

Western Bulldogs: Scott 3, Lobb 2, Johannisen, Naughton, Liberatore, A.Jones, Smith, Ugle-Hagan

BEST

Carlton: Walsh, Kennedy, Cripps, Docherty, Saad, Owies

Western Bulldogs: Liberatore, Smith, Bontempelli, Daniel, A.Jones

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Ed Curnow (replaced Ollie Hollands at three-quarter time)

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil (replaced James O'Donnell in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 42,756 at Marvel Stadium