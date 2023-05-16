Sean Lemmens and Charlie Cameron compete during the round six, 2022 clash between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Metricon Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Cameron had a quiet game against Essendon at the weekend, and Gold Coast small defender Sean Lemmens is hoping to repeat the dose in Saturday night's QClash at the Gabba.

Andy McGrath had the job on Cameron in Brisbane's 42-point win, restricting him to one behind from just nine disposals in a brilliant shutdown job.

Lemmens, who is the usual matchup for the Lions livewire, said he'd take a bit from the Bomber's performance, but largely back his own strengths to quell Cameron.

"Just because he had a down game, if that's what you'd call it, on the weekend, it doesn't mean that he's going to have another one," Lemmens said on Tuesday morning.

Sean Lemmens in action during the round nine clash between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, May 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"He's a star player and I know they bounce back pretty quick.

"You always want to come up and compete against the absolute best and he's up there, so it'll be a good challenge this weekend and I think we're both looking forward to it."

Cameron has been in scintillating form in 2023, kicking 26 goals from nine matches, including 23 from the previous five before facing the Bombers.

He hasn't gone goalless in consecutive matches since the middle of the 2020 season, when total playing time was reduced due to COVID-19.

Gold Coast players model the Suns' 2023 Sir Doug Nicholls Rounds Indigenous guernsey. Picture: Getty Images

"It's definitely speed and his nous, and his goal sense is really really good," Lemmens said.

"I'm going to back myself in and do the things I know, be physical as I know I can be."

Lemmens said Gold Coast had matured this season and was in a good spot to break the Lions' eight-game winning streak against it.

Brisbane trained at its Brighton Homes Arena base at Springfield on Tuesday, with Cameron and veterans Dayne Zorko, Jack Gunston and Ryan Lester kept to light duties.