STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

The top leagues in South Australia and Western Australia are taking a break this weekend due to the state game, but check out how your team fared in the VFL.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Coburg at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday May 20, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

A Kai Lohmann masterclass in attack has steered Brisbane to a dominant 117-point win over Coburg.

Lohmann booted seven goals, took nine marks and finished with 21 disposals, but he wasn't the only one to enjoy a day out up forward, with an incredible 16 individual goalkickers contributing to the Lions' win.

VFL Showreel, R9: Kai Lohmann highlights Enjoy Kai Lohmann's standout VFL performance for the Lions

Henry Smith (three goals, 12 hitouts) and Blake Coleman (three goals, five clearances) were also focal points up forward.

Jarryd Lyons was unstoppable with 43 touches, 10 clearances and nine marks, while Rhys Mathieson was another to dominate with 35 disposals and eight marks.

From the CENTRE SQUARE! 😱



Jarryd Lyons kicks a HUGE goal to continue the @lions_vfl surge.



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/8XceLv3oxC — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 20, 2023

Deven Robertson (38 disposals, eight clearances), Jaxon Prior (23, nine marks) and father-son gun Jaspa Fletcher (27, two goals) were others to be among the Lions' best.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Carlton at DSV Stadium, Sunday May 21, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

The push for Carlton to play Tom De Koning as the number one senior ruckman got a boost with the mobile tall’s performance against Williamstown on Sunday.

De Koning finished the game with 23 disposals, eight marks, nine clearances and 34 hitouts in the Blues’ 20-point loss to Williamstown.

Not the result we wanted, but the Blues put up a great fight 💙 pic.twitter.com/NOOrWxwoCB — Carlton Reserves (@CarltonReserves) May 21, 2023

Young midfielder Jaxon Binns continued his great season at state league level, picking up 30 disposals, while Paddy Dow again racked up possessions, finishing with 40 and 10 clearances.

Lachie Fogarty also had plenty of it with 30 touches, seven clearances and a team-high seven tackles, Brodie Kemp found the ball 23 times with seven marks, and Lachie Plowman had 22 disposals.

Josh Honey (12 disposals), Lachlan Cowan (11, one goal), Zac Fisher (20) and Caleb Marchbank (13) all got involved.

Key forward prospect Harry Lemmey kicked one goal, rookie ruckman Alex Mirkov had 27 hitouts, while fellow rookies Domanic Akuei (six disposals) and Hudson O’Keeffe (two) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, Saturday May 20, 2.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Rookie Patrick Voss kicked three goals, including the first of the final quarter that looked like a sealer, but couldn’t find a fourth as Essendon was overrun by Richmond on Saturday, going down by two points at the MCG.

Ruckman Nick Bryan was big in all respects, finishing with 24 disposals, 10 marks, 35 hitouts and eight clearances.

Key defender Lewis Hayes also took 10 grabs along with 20 disposals.

Category B rookie Anthony Munkara kicked two goals, as did Matt Guelfi and Tex Wanganeen in otherwise quiet outings.

DEADLY crumb and goal from Tex Wanganeen to extend the lead for @essendonvfl 👊



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/qV9hGRtF6c — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 20, 2023

Rhett Montgomery was busy with 17 touches, Alastair Lord had the ball 14 times and Irishman Cian McBride had just five disposals.

VFL Mini-Match, R9: Essendon vs. Richmond Extended highlights of the Bombers and Tigers VFL clash in round nine

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Gold Coast at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday May 20, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Sam Flanders staked his claim for a senior recall with a big performance in Gold Coast's two-point loss to Werribee on Saturday.

Flanders gathered 34 disposals to go with 10 marks, five tackles and three clearances for the Suns.

Charlie Constable was also busy with 30 touches, eight tackles, six clearances and a goal.

Ned Moyle was the dominant ruckman on the ground with 38 hitouts, 20 disposals and a goal.

Ben Long (25 disposals and 11 marks) and James Tsitas (18 and three goals) were good, while Alex Sexton kicked 1.5 from his 15 touches.

Mabior Chol booted three goals and Jed Anderson gathered 20 disposals and kicked a major.

VFL Showreel, R9: Mabior Chol highlights Enjoy Mabior Chol's standout VFL performance for the Suns

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sandringham at Giants Stadium, Sunday May 21, 12.55pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Still yet to debut at senior level, Josh Fahey again racked up big numbers in the Giants' VFL side.

The prolific midfielder gathered 42 disposals and 14 marks in the 27-point win against Sandringham and must surely be in Adam Kingsley's consideration for a promotion.

Rookie key forward Wade Derkson followed his five-goal haul in round eight with another three (and three behinds), and Daniel Lloyd slotted two from 25 touches.

Ruckman Matt Flynn made a statement after being dropped from the AFL side, kicking two goals to go with 21 disposals, 32 hitouts and seven clearances.

Not everyday you see Ruckman crumbing packs! Matty Flynn kicks it for @GWSGIANTS 👌



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/I1hORhPchC — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 21, 2023

Harry Rowston impressed with 26 disposals, six clearances and a team-high eight tackles, rookie Jason Gillbee had 23 touches and Toby McMullin kicked two goals from 16 disposals.

Veteran Phil Davis did his job with nine disposals but isn’t quite knocking down the door for a senior recall, while Lachie Keeffe was solid with 13 touches.

Callum Brown (12 disposals), Nicholas Madden (eight) and Max Gruzewski (seven) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Southport at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday May 20, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Henry Hustwaite was a strong performer in Box Hill's 39-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Hustwaite, pick No.37 in last year's draft, had 26 disposals, five tackles and five clearances for the Hawks.

Bailey Macdonald (21 disposals) and Max Ramsden (13 disposals and 21 hitouts) were also good contributors.

Bailey Macdonald in action during the VFL round nine clash between Box Hill and Southport at Box Hill City Oval on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Still trying to fight his way back into the AFL side, Jack Scrimshaw had 17 disposals and seven marks.

Jai Serong had 12 touches and kicked two goals, Josh Morris had 15 disposals and Jack O'Sullivan had 13 but kicked three behinds.

VFL Showreel, R9: Jai Serong highlights Enjoy Jai Serong's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

Fergus Greene was also inaccurate in front of goal, finishing with 1.3 from eight disposals.

Given his chance for Box Hill, Ryan Maric – the potential top pick in the upcoming AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – had 15 disposals, took eight marks and kicked 2.2.

VFL Showreel, R9: Ryan Maric highlights Enjoy Ryan Maric's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Saturday May 20, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Fringe big man Adam Tomlinson led Casey from defence in the Demons' 15-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Tomlinson took 10 marks to go with 24 disposals as he looks for a way back into the senior side.

Fellow tall Josh Schache kicked three goals from 16 touches, while Jake Melksham and Joel Smith also slotted three apiece, and Ben Brown kicked two.

VFL Showreel, R9: Jake Melksham highlights Enjoy Jake Melksham's standout VFL performance for the Demons

James Jordon was Casey's leading ball-winner, finishing with 27 disposals and eight clearances, rookie Daniel Turner (22 disposals, 13 marks) was close behind, and Bailey Laurie also had 22 touches along with two goals.

Taj Woewodin kicked one goal from his 22 disposals, while Oliver Sestan and Matthew Jefferson also hit the scoreboard with one goal each.

Blake Howes (18 disposals, nine marks) and James Harmes (21 disposals, eight clearances) were both busy, while Deakyn Smith (13 disposals), Jed Adams (12) and Andy Moniz-Wakefield (15) were all involved.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Saturday May 20, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Young Cooper Harvey impressed again for North Melbourne’s VFL side, kicking a bag of five goals from 20 disposals in the Roos’ 15-point loss to Casey on Saturday.

The son of club great and AFL games record holder Brent Harvey, will be in consideration for a senior call up soon after also snagging four against Sandringham in round four of the state league.

VFL Showreel, R9: Cooper Harvey highlights Enjoy Cooper Harvey's standout VFL performance for the Roos

Tarryn Thomas is also doing everything he can to impress at the lower level, grabbing 26 disposals, eight tackles, five clearances and a goal. Kangaroos caretaker coach Brett Ratten said Thomas would be considered for senior selection against Collingwood in round 11 but will need the green light from club hierarchy before returning to the top level.

Veteran Ben Cunnington was at his bulldozing best with a whopping 17 clearances and a goal among 32 disposals, while Charlie Lazzaro was also very busy with a game-high 33 touches and one goal.

Kayne Turner slotted a major score among his 18 disposals, and Curtis Taylor had 23 touches.

Ruckman Hamish Free had 31 hitouts and five clearances, while fellow rookies Kallan Dawson (10 disposals) and Jacob Edwards (four) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, Saturday May 20, 2.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Noah Cumberland was the man in the Tigers' come-from-behind win against Essendon at the MCG on Saturday.

The exciting forward kicked four goals, including two in the tense final term as Richmond chased down a 30-point fourth-quarter deficit to win by just two, with the Bombers missing a shot after the siren.

VFL Showreel, R9: Noah Cumberland highlights Enjoy Noah Cumberland's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

First-year key forward Kaelan Bradtke gave himself opportunities but finished with 1.3 from 12 disposals and five tackles.

A BIG goal for the big stage, what a kick by Kaelan Bradtke 😤



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/xS2JGthhfk — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 20, 2023

Tyler Sonsie was the biggest ballwinner on the ground with 28 disposals, while Sam Banks finished with 19 touches and a goal as he searches for an AFL debut.

Ben Miller also kicked a goal from 13 touches and five tackles in a role as the side’s number one ruckman, backed up by Bigoa Nyuon who also slotted one goal.

Tall defender Tylar Young had 10 disposals, key forward prospect Jacob Bauer had 11 but failed to hit the scoreboard, and Steely Green had eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sandringham at Giants Stadium, Sunday May 21, 12.55pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

It wasn’t a great day for Sandringham but some St Kilda listed players got amongst it in the Zebras' 27-point loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Jack Bytel was busy all day, finishing with 36 disposals and nine clearances, while Jack Billings had 23 touches as he waits for an opening at AFL level.

Tom Highmore had 28 disposals, Leo Connolly 27 and five clearances, and Marcus Windhager also had five clearances in his 21 touches.

Rookie ruckman Max Heath kicked one goal from a dozen disposals, while Tom Campbell did most of the tap work, gathering 28 hitouts and 13 disposals.

Defender Zaine Cordy had 18 touches and fellow big backman Oscar Adams had 16.

Rookie Jack Peris found the ball 14 times, while James Van Es (six disposals) and key forward Isaac Keeler (eight) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Sydney at ETU Stadium, Saturday May 20, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

With a debut senior match behind him this season, Corey Warner has a taste for the higher level and may find himself back there after a standout performance in the Swans’ disappointing 63-point loss to Port Melbourne on Saturday night.

Warner had a team-high 26 disposals along with five tackles, five clearances and a goal.

Rookie Hugo Hall-Kahan was the most effective forward target, kicking three goals.

VFL Showreel, R9: Hugo Hall-Kahan highlights Enjoy Hugo Hall-Kahan's standout VFL performance for the Swans

Sam Wicks was tough at the contest, laying seven tackles to go with 19 disposals, while Lachlan Rankin was also busy with 20 touches.

Defender Lewis Melican got the ball 14 times and took seven marks, Jaiden Magor also took seven grabs to go with 13 disposals, and Angus Sheldrick had 16 disposals and a goal having earlier been the sub in the senior side's narrow win over North Melbourne.

Jacob Konstanty and Caleb Mitchell each kicked a goal.

Rookies Will Edwards (seven disposals) and Cameron Owen (eight disposals, seven tackles) were relatively quiet, as was Cooper Vickery (seven disposals).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match